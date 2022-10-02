If you’ve mastered all the dance repertoires and know every lyric to the hottest K-pop songs today, here’s your chance to show off your passion, and have a shot at fame. YG Entertainment, one of the biggest entertainment agencies in South Korea today, is holding a global audition tour – and they’re coming to Singapore.

Open to those aged between 10 and 19 (i.e. if you’re born between 2003 and 2012), the auditions will see applicants choose between rap, vocal, or dance for their category. The stop will join 25 other countries and cities, such as Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, and even Indonesia and New Zealand.

The news — which was announced on the YG Entertainment’s website and social media channels also stated that the audition applicants in Singapore will get a confirmation email on 1 November notifying them on the audition dates for the first round. The first round is slated to take place from 8 – 11 November at Orchard Central, a venue which will also host the second round on 25 – 26 November. The agency currently manages other A-list bands like Blackpink, Big Bang, iKon, Treasure, and Winner.

Singapore is on the radar for another entertainment agency seeking talented K-pop hopefuls. Ador, which manages fellow K-pop sensation BTS has also opened applications from now till 19 October to those born between 2003 and 2011.

(Main and featured image: John Shearer / Contributor/Getty Images)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore