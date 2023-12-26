It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and one occasion that encapsulates all of that wonder are the festive dinners this holiday season. The emotions of the holidays, the fragrance of fresh, hot, delicious food, the spirit of togetherness, the magic of the celebration of Christmas – Christmas Dinner has it all. With all the offerings available right now, we sift through all the noise to present to you our pick for every element that makes the perfect Christmas dinner.

Decor and Floral Arrangements: Floral Boutique by Raffles

Trust Singapore’s foremost hospitality brand to know what you need to host the perfect Christmas dinner – down to often overlooked elements such as table decor and floral arrangements. But you have to spruce up the table, as it sets the mood and tone for the evening. Floral Boutique by Raffles, led by Creative Director Linus Loh has created table centrepieces, elegant wreaths, and bespoke floral arrangements, bringing the enchantment of the season into your home or even office.

For more information, visit the Floral Boutique by Raffles.

Wine: Wynns Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon and Wynns Black Label Shiraz

How do you choose the right wine for such an important occasion? There’s no easy answer, but it’s very hard to go wrong, at least, with Wynns. Renowned for its consistently silky, medium-bodied red wines with captivating aromas, vibrant flavour notes and a juicy mouthfeel, making them versatile for any festive table and gatherings. Best of all, they pair amazingly with fish, cheese and white meat.

You can get Wynns in store (Cold Storage and FairPrice Finest)

Online: Redmart and Amazon Fresh

Specialty retailers: Bottles & Bottles and The Cellar

Food: Order in from Osia

Osia’s delivery offerings are mouthwateringly irresistible. You can choose between the OSIA Zesty BBQ Pork Ribs (1.5kg, S$98) which is large enough for five people. This smokey barbecued pork ribs is slathered in chipotle BBQ sauce and paired with roasted corn, bell peppers, Brussels sprouts, homemade slaw, and creamy potato puree. Another option is the OSIA Black Angus Beef Wellington (1.3kg, S$368) This mouthwatering tenderloin with mushroom duxelles is encased in a golden, buttery puff pastry. It also comes with vine cherry tomato, broccolini, baby carrot, roasted pumpkin, creamy potato puree and porcini mushroom cream sauce.

Available for pick up or delivery at https://osiasteakandseafoodgrill.oddle.me/en_SG/

Log Cake 1: RWS Starry Chocolate Log Cake

Yes, ‘Log Cake 1’ suggests we’re recommending more than one log cake (two to be exact), but having seen my wife and I wolf down the entire RWS log cake, I thought it would be advisable to recommend two. But the main reason is there – the log cake is spectacular. The Starry Chocolate Log (worth $88) is an enchanting yule log with 70% grand cru chocolate stars dusted with red velvet biscuit filled with creamy caramel and a blend of clementine marmalade, crème brulée and soft fir honey cookies.

The cake is available for order on https://star-studded-feastival.oddle.me/en_SG from now until 3 January 2024.

Log Cake 2 (and many other cakes): Janice Wong

It’s always exciting to see what Janice Wong cooks up for Christmas, and she’s come up with a gorgeous blue log cake, among several delectable others.

The visually stunning Christmas Wreath Celebration Cake ($88), vibrant blue Yule Log ($95) and boozy Santa Pom Pom Celebration Cake($88) are great for sharing. Small cakes like the Yule Log, Christmas Bauble and Green Wreath (all $12) are suitable for one. For a more traditional gathering, the Christmas Fruit Cake ($75) is also available in both alcohol and non-alcohol editions.

Since we’re here, Janice Wong has also crafted a delectable Chocolate Praline Christmas Tree ($228). This artful tree sculpture is a masterpiece of holiday indulgence, with multiple delicious pralines expertly attached to form a Christmas Tree. It will make a fantastic centrepiece to any dessert spread.

For more information, please visit https://janicewong.online/.

Rum: Santa Teresa Rum

We chose rum as the spirit of choice because it’s amazing in an eggnog (if you’re making), and is a great base for sweet cocktails to share with your loved ones. The amazing thing about the Santa Teresa is that it’s not too spirit-forward that you can’t drink it on its own. Its versatility and flavour profile alone make it the best choice, as it can be drank as an aperitif, digestif, and is fantastic in a cocktail – we recommend making an old-fashioned, substituting whisky out for Santa Teresa Rum.

Get it at the Santa Teresa website, the ishopchangi platform or La Maison Du Whisky.