The Best Hawker Stalls, Restaurants And Bars Of Singapore In 2023

We eat a lot. Probably drink even more. So we reached back into our hazy memories to bring you the ten best restaurants, bars, and hawker stalls we savoured in Singapore this 2023.

There were plenty of exciting new restaurants opening this year from modern Vietnamese to French brasseries, Italian steakhouses to rock and roll kaiseki. But we whittled it down to two, and both are deeply personal. Fiz is one of them, and it’s where chef Hafizzul Hashim explores the memories from his childhood while coaxing regional cuisine to the world stage. The other is Born, based on chef Zor Tan’s formative years, but done with whimsy and style.

Hawker food is what most of us consume regularly, and some of the best in 2023 was har cheong gai from Ban Leong Wah Hoe, a perfect union of crunch and funk. There is also Shi Xiang Satay. Bucking the trend of factory-prepared versions, all their items are still made by hand, from the skewers to the peanut sauce. For a lovely bowl of Thai-style wanton noodles, head to Tomyum Mama, which packs theirs full of lardy bits.

With the world still in chaos, comfort food can be found in the burgers at Honbo. Smashed beef patties, pickles, onions, cheese, and sauce, it is the American classic at its purest. Joining it are the pizzas from Puffy Bois. Simply adorned and fuss-free, it’s a pie to seek solace, or signal a smashing time.

Oh, alcohol. The cause of and solution to all of life’s problems. Some of the best bars in Singapore offering this philosophy include Cat Bite Club, where agave and rice spirits reign. At Mixology Salon, it is Japanese tea, which made us wonder why they are not more highly featured in cocktails. And for dark and sexy drinks, there is always the brooding Manhattan.

Happy New Year!

