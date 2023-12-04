A Refreshing Taste of History: No 3 London Dry Gin

No 3 London Dry Gin has a lot of history behind it. It was created by Berry Bros. & Rudd, London’s oldest wine and spirt merchant, based at No.3 (therefore the name) St James’s Street since 1698, and it is distilled in a century-old copper pot still.

But make no mistake, this is a gin brewed and crafted to stand out in today’s gin market. The recipe took two years to perfect, its ingredients (which include Italian juniper, coriander, Spanish oranges and Guatemalan cardamom) carefully chosen to give No 3 its trademark vibrant, spicy, vivid flavour profile that satisfies the palate and sensibilities of modern consumers. The No 3, objectively, is one of the best dry gin experiences, and its refreshing collection of premium botanicals are comparable to the Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon. It delights drinkers with a bright, crisp nose, and a juniper-forward, slightly spicy (thanks to the cardamom and coriander) palate with floral and citrus notes. The finish, as expected, is dry, with hints of Angelica.

It’s for those who can drink their dry gin neat, but for the rest of us, it is fantastic in a classic cocktail – No 3-based G&Ts, Martinis, Bijous or Gimlets stand out, as the burst of citrus and gentle spice are great at carrying flavours and balancing cocktails.

No 3 London Dry Gin can be easily spotted on any bar shelf with the key adorning the stylish emerald-green bottle. This key is modeled after the very same one that unlocks the Parlour door which is at the heart of the shop at No. 3 St. James Street.

It’s not just us who think it’s awesome – No 3 has been voted World’s Best Gin four times at the prestigious International Spirits Challenge.

Retails at $92.