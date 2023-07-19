Jigger & Pony led 10 other Singapore bars on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list, which was announced on 18 July 2023.

Jigger & Pony claimed the second spot, followed by Nutmeg & Clove (No.7), Sago House (No.10), Analogue (No.15), Republic (No.16), Manhattan (No.21), 28 Hongkong Street (No.24), and Atlas (No.27). They were joined by newcomer Stay Gold Flamingo (No.32), and reentries Employees Only (No.30) and Native (No.42).

Revealed during a live ceremony in Hong Kong, the top position went to Coa in Hong Kong again, with BKK Social Club rounding up the top three.

Around the region, Hong Kong took eight places on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list, followed by six in Tokyo and Seoul. Bangkok had four bars represented, while Taiwan and India had three bars on the list.

Besides the 50 best bars announcement, special awards were given out. Singapore’s Night Hawk was presented the Campari One to Watch recognition, which is given to bars with the potential to break into the top 50. Other local winners were Analogue, which received the Ketel One Sustainable Bar award, and Sago House picked up the Michter’s Art of Hospitality prize.

The Altos Bartender’s Bartender medal went to Beckaly Franks of The Pontiac in Hong Kong, while the Roku Industry Icon award was presented to Hiroyasu Kayama of Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo.

See below for the full list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023, then check out the venues on the the extended 51-100 list.

1. Coa (Hong Kong) – Best bar in Hong Kong

2. Jigger & Pony (Singapore) – Best bar in Singapore

3. BKK Social Club (Bangkok) – Best bar in Thailand

4. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo) – Best bar in Tokyo

5. Zest (Seoul) – Best bar in South Korea

6. Tropic City (Bangkok)

7. Nutmeg & Clove (Singapore)

8. Argo (Hong Kong)

9. Darkside (Hong Kong)

10. Sago House (Singapore)

11. Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei) – Best bar in Taiwan

12. Vesper (Bangkok)*

13. Bar Cham (Seoul)

14. The SG Club (Tokyo)

15. Analogue (Singapore)

16. Republic (Singapore)

17. The Aubrey (Hong Kong)

18. Sidecar (New Delhi) – Best bar in India

19. The Cocktail Club (Jakarta) – Best bar in Indonesia

20. Virtù (Tokyo)* – Highest new entry

21. Manhattan (Singapore)

22. – Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar (Bangkok)*

23. Lamp Bar (Nara)

24. 28 Hongkong Street (Singapore)

25. Le Chamber (Seoul)

26. Penicillin (Hong Kong)

27. Atlas (Singapore)

28. Alice (Seoul)

29. Pantja (Jakarta)

30. Employees Only (Singapore)**

31. Quinary (Hong Kong)

32. Stay Gold Flamingo (Singapore)*

33. Mostly Harmless (Hong Kong)**

34. The Curator (Manila) – Best bar in Philippines

35. The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai)*

36. Bar Trigona (Kuala Lumpur) – Best bar in Malaysia

37. Southside Parlor (Seoul)*

38. Copitas (Bengaluru)

39. Hope & Sesame (Guangzhou) – Best bar in Mainland China

40. Smoke & Bitters (Sri Lanka) – Best bar in Sri Lanka

41. Vender (Taichung)*

42. Native (Singapore)**

43. The Public House (Taipei)*

44. Bee’s Knees (Kyoto)

45. High Five (Tokyo)**

46. Soko (Seoul)*

47. The Old Man (Hong Kong)

48. The Living Room (Mumbai)*

49. The Bellwood (Tokyo)

50. Penrose (Kuala Lumpur)*

* New entry

** Reentry

(Hero and featured images credits: Jigger & Pony; The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore