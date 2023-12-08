At first view, the bottle appears quite ordinary but meticulous craftsmanship seen in Roku Gin is representative of Japan as a whole. The bottle’s cultural ethos becomes apparent upon closer inspection; it is not plain glass but rather has engravings of the botanicals. Everything from the label itself to the spirit is an act of artisanship. The paper from which the label is made is a traditional Japanese paper called washi is hand-crafted from fibres of particular plants; this is the material used to make the label.

Suntory Roku Gin is a spirit that expertly combines innovation and tradition. Poetically, the word “Roku,” translates to “six” in Japanese, summing up this gin’s essence perfectly. It is made from six carefully chosen traditional Japanese botanicals, all paying homage to Japan’s shifting seasons: yuzu peel, sansho pepper, gyokuro tea, sakura blossom, and sakura leaf. Roku is born in Suntory’s “Liquor Atelier,” a unique distillery where the company’s craft spirits are hand-crafted. To top it all off, the spirit goes through a filtration procedure that involves bamboo charcoal.

Delight your guests with Suntory Roku Gin

Roku Gin has a rich perfume of aromatics to the nose. The zesty and slightly acidic scent of yuzu tickles the nose, along with sakura blossom overtones accompanied by tartness. The sansho pepper also imparts a earthiness if you’re looking out for it.

Titillated by juniper after the first sip. Rich mouthfeel comes by way of yuzu’s citrusy notes becoming more prominent, with Bitter orange coming on late in surprising amounts. The flavour of Roku Gin is almost entirely contained inside the haze of the tea notes, with a distinct and lingering finish that is highly astringent and quite dry in character due to the spicy aftertaste of the sansho pepper.