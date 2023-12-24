Lights, camera, and action – with a carefully-crafted drink in hand and your phone in the other, a night out in any one of these 26 beautiful bars would be an Instagrammable event to remember.

Everyone – and we mean everyone – loves a good excuse to get dressed up and camera ready. In our age of instant social gratification, an Instagram story or a hashtag is enough to tip the scales into widescale virality, turning any simple establishment into an immediate social media sensation.

From longtime establishments with lofty vaulted ceilings to hidden gems tucked away in charming nooks, these bars are set to bring their A-game to Instagram by redefining visual allure. Each spot is a unique masterpiece just waiting to be captured on the ‘gram, featuring intricate décor, artistic designs, and thematic brilliance. It goes without question that the drinks menu must be excellent, featuring a fine selection with which to toast the night away. And they are, with inspired, impressive cocktails and bold liquors to please all palates. For these 26 beautiful bars, serving impeccable libations isn’t enough; they’re also serving looks.

After all, it’s not just about raising a glass; it’s about capturing a moment that is visually arresting and inherently shareable.

26 of the world’s most beautiful and Instagrammable bars

1. Argo, Hong Kong

Argo













(Images: Argo and AB Concept)

Coming in #8 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 and #34 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023, the magnificent Argo occupies the ground floor of the Four Seasons Hong Kong hotel. Named after the ship of myth that sailed Jason and his Argonauts to the Golden Fleece, the beautiful bar is a stunning display of timeless elegance, featuring neutral tones bedazzled by glass orb chandeliers, steel framing, marble, and parquet wood floors. In homage to the Greek myth from which its name is derived, Argo’s interiors and libations echo with adventure, ushering guests forward into the realm of the delicious unknown.

Address: 8 Finance St, Central, Hong Kong

Contact: +852 3196 8882

Discover Argo on Instagram.

Visit the Argo website.

2. The Artesian Bar, London







(Images: The Artesian Bar/Facebook)

An establishment boasting history and unending charm, the Artesian bar borrows its name from an original, 360-feet deep well which is located beneath London’s historical Langford hotel – an establishment that first opened its doors in 1865. While the bar would not become part of the hotel’s food and beverage roster until much later, it has since garnered widespread acclaim, and has been named World’s Best Bar as many as four times. Its interiors, which are adorned in a combination of modern silhouettes with oriental influences, are the work of designer David Collins. Of note are gorgeous lilac marble countertops, and the establishment’s iconic indigo leather chairs.

(Image: David Collins)

Address: 1c Portland Place, Regent Street, London, GB W1B 1JA

Contact: +44 (20) 7636 1000

Discover The Artesian Bar on Instagram.

Visit the Artesian Bar website.

3. Paradiso, Barcelona













(Images: Pichiglas and Paradiso/Facebook)

Topping the list of the 50 Best Bars in the World 2022 and ranking #4 in the 2023 iteration, Paradiso in Barcelona is a beautiful aesthetic marvel to behold. Warmth well becomes its lush interiors, which are the work of Barcelona-based interior design firm Pichiglas Studio. Wood features prominently, forming elegant organic lines that weave through the bar and ceiling in a manner reminiscent of Dali’s delightful style. Famously, the bar is located behind a pastrami shop, through which one may gain entry by stepping through a refrigerator door. A fitting exercise, considering just how cool and sublime the experience proves to be.

Address: Carrer de Rera Palau, 4, 08003 Barcelona, Spain

Discover Paradiso on Instagram.

Visit the Paradiso website.

3. The SG Club, Tokyo









(Images: SG Club)

Are you a Sipper, or are you a Guzzler? Inspired by the first official journey of Japanese nationals to the USA in 1860, The SG Club, which stands for ‘Sip’ and ‘Guzzle’, curiously also stands for Shingo Gokan, the founder of the SG Group – operators of excellent, award-winning bars across Shanghai and Tokyo. Sippers or guzzlers alike can drift between the SG Club’s two stunningly designed floors, both of which aim to provide luxuriously stimulating cocktail experiences to remember. The ground floor ‘Guzzle’ flourishes with an offbeat, vintage West coast feel, featuring approachable cocktails and mocktails; just below, ‘Sip’ draws inspiration from old New York Gangs, with subtle Samurai inspirations. This beautiful bar currently ranks #36 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

Address: 1-chōme-7-8 Jinnan, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0041, Japan

Contact: +81 50-3138-2618

Discover The SG Club on Instagram.

Visit the SG Club website.

4. Bar Raval, Toronto









(Images: Partisans/ArchDaily)

Sleek carpentry meets Spanish Art Nouveau at Toronto’s beautiful Bar Raval, an Instagrammable haven for all in need of the perfect OOTD shot. A sculptured bar of smoothly hewn mahogany gives way to soft organic lines, both in the natural rippling of the wood and in their completed architectural form. Serving up small snack plates inspired by traditional Basque pintxo, the well-loved establishment currently sits #6 on the list of Canada’s 100 Best Bars, a monument to fresh, feisty flavours and fellowship. Have a sweet tooth? Don’t forget to try out the establishment’s Basque burnt cheesecake.

Address: 505 College St, Toronto, ON M6J 2J3, Canada

Discover Bar Raval on Instagram.

Visit the Bar Raval website.

5. The Tack Room at Adare Manor, Ireland







(Images: Adare Manor)

Elegant vaulted ceilings arch overhead The Tack Room at Adare Manor, cocooning the ambient interiors of the cellar bar within. Adding texture and visual weight to the space, massive 12th century stone columns support the Great Hall overhead, enduring today as an irreplaceable element of the room’s overall design. Lush soft furnishings serve to perfectly balance the interiors, which on their own straddle the line between austerity and excess; vermillion velvet seats add comfort and an edge of luxury, shrouding the space in comfort and conviviality to encourage relaxation and fellowship, whilst limestone floors speak of the cellar’s historic past, where it once served as servants’ dining quarters. Visitors with a taste for whiskey can experience the manor’s collection, which comprises over 100 rare bottles including Scotch, Canadian, Japanese, and naturally, Irish whiskies.

Address: Adare, Co. Limerick, Ireland. V94 W8WR

Contact: +353 (0) 61 605 200

Discover Adare Manor on Instagram.

Visit the Tack Room website.

6. Beta Bar & Gallery, Sydney





(Images: Michael Wee/Beta Bar)

A bar, a gallery, and an event space in one, Beta occupies two floors on the iconic number 238 on Sydney’s Castlereagh Street – directly atop premier Greek restaurant Alpha. Exposed brick walls and grand archways are paired with lush luxury materials, creating a warm and opulent aesthetic that forms the perfect backdrop for wining, dining, and classy events from weddings to corporate launches alike. Marrying old-world vintage Victorian charm with modern opulence, this beautiful bar is a masterwork of aesthetics that pay subtle homage to the building’s long and rich history, making it an incredibly Instagrammable sight to delight in. Visitors can expect to enjoy a myriad of flavourful delights, from punchy Greek-inspired cocktails to sharing platters to keep the conversation flowing all night long.

(Image: Beta Bar)

Address: Level 1 & 2/238 Castlereagh St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Contact: +61 2 8599 8975

Discover Beta Bar & Gallery on Instagram.

Visit the Beta Bar & Gallery website.

8. CoChinChina Bar, Buenos Aires

What’s up, Buenos Aires? The beautiful ChoChinChina Bar – A stunning masterwork blending Southeast Asian aesthetics with luxurious modern fixtures, also known as the place to be when you’re searching for an Instagrammable spot in Buenos Aires. The designwork of Eme Carranza Studio brings luscious textures and colours into the warm, ambient space, which is dimly lit to permit intimate gatherings. Pairing emerald green subway tiles with dark woods, glimmering metallics, woven rattan and unapologetically Chinatown-red lampshades, sandy walls, and unequivocally Asian art, this bustling hotspot is every Instagrammer’s dream come true. Visitors can grab a seat to enjoy the upbeat atmosphere, and exceptional cocktail menu that changes with ingredient availability. The bar currently ranks #26 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

Address: Armenia 1540, C1414 CABA, Argentina

Contact: +54 9 11 2247-6452

Discover CoChinChina Bar on Instagram.

Check out the CoChinChina Bar menu.

9. Mulberry Bar, New York City

Dark wood, checkerboard floors, deep rust-toned furnishings, and abstract art make up the chic and intimate interiors of this star-studded SOHO bar. Designed by Ateljé Nordöst, the beautiful bar occupies a space in the Five Points area of downtown New York; its rich history dates back to 1895, when it was one of the few spots to possess a liquor license. Wreathed within the comforting embrace of warm dim lighting, every corner of The Mulberry Bar exudes class and elegance – but even more so, privacy. Considering the bar’s clientele, which includes high society names like Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, its exclusivity is well warranted.

Address: Lower Level, 240 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012, USA

Discover the Mulberry Bar on Instagram.

Visit the Mulberry Bar website.

10. Zest, Seoul





(Images: Zest Seoul)

Sustainability and zero waste are the ethos at Zest, a beautiful bar of minimalist aesthetics located in the Instagrammable landscape of Seoul, Korea. Currently #5 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023, this forward-thinking establishment pays tribute to Korean traditions, imbuing their libations with local ingredients – including certain distillations made on-site. The bar space is the peak of minimalist design, featuring the warmth of pale wood that is effortlessly played off against the textured elegance of stone. The minimalism extends to the display shelves, which portray an almost immaculate and clinical façade; apt, as the team’s endeavours towards zero waste include creating their own carbonated drinks to cut down on plastic waste.

Address: B1 26 KR 55 Dosan-daero 55-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Contact: +82 10 3177 8801

Discover Zest Seoul on Instagram.

11. Please Don’t Tell, Hong Kong

(Image: Please Don’t Tell)

With much of its DNA imported from the original New York City cocktail bar of the same name, the iconic Please Don’t Tell (PDT) Hong Kong occupies the mezzanine floor of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental. Boasting masculine aesthetics incorporating wood-vaulted ceilings, forest green accents, and the generous use of dark leather and wood, the beautiful 25-seater bar provides a hip, intimate, and utterly Instagrammable ambience in which guests can enjoy food and drink of the highest quality. Those in search of its hidden entrance will do well to look for a secret phone booth.







(Images: Please Don’t Tell)

Address: The Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong

Contact: +852 2132 0110

Discover Please Don’t Tell on Instagram.

Visit the Mandarin Oriental website.

12. Le Cou Cou, New York City

While not strictly a bar, Le Cou Cou in New York City is an honourable and deserving mention, being both beautiful and exceptionally Instagrammable from all angles. With one Michelin star underbelt, the establishment has long been regarded as a beacon for fine French cuisine – unapologetically so, in true Parisian fashion. In the dining rooms, light-filled interiors boast elegant chandeliers, dark wood chairs, crisp white tablecloths, and the generous use of black window fixtures to demarcate the spaces. The bar, however, features soft watercolour walls accented with golden fixtures and rustic chic floral arrangements reminiscent of Versailles in its glory days.

Address: 138 Lafayette St. New York, NY 10013

Contact: +1 212-271-4252

Discover Le Cou Cou on Instagram.

Visit the Le Cou Cou website.

13. Lyaness Bar, London











(Images: Lyaness Bar)

The brainchild of the world’s most awarded bartender, book-writer, masterclass-giver, and cocktail crackerjack Ryan Chetiyawardana (also known as Mr Lyan), Lyaness combines cutting-edge creativity with exceptional vibes and drinks to please every palate. Located in Sea Containers London, this delightfully beautiful cocktail bar (of Lore Design work) features generous use of soft pastel blue, elegantly balanced with grey velvet, a sleek green marble bar, warm-hued floors, and golden fixtures – the perfect spot for a weekend after-brunch tipple where every drink is an Instagrammable aesthetic. Expect the unexpected in flavours, from tea-infused libations to downright weird – and yet oh-so-delicious – ingredients that pack a punch.

Address: 20 Upper Ground, London SE1 9PD, United Kingdom

Contact: +44 20 3747 1063

Discover Lyaness Bar on Instagram.

Visit the Lyaness Bar website.

14. Tap Tap Cocktail Club, Kuala Lumpur

The cavernous brutalist architecture of Tap Tap Cocktail Club’s interiors echo with organic minimalism, lending an air of adventure to every sip. Pale grey walls and furnishings provide the perfect canvas for shifting light displays, an ambient addition that vividly portrays light glinting off the surface of water – an effect that is strangely psychedelic, and yet soothing to behold. With cocktails on tap to provide a fun-filled drinking experience, every moment is an Instagrammable moment in this beautiful bar.

Address: Main Entrance next to Emart, 76, Jalan 27/70a, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Contact: +6 012-998 6865

Discover Tap Tap Cocktail Club on Instagram.

Visit the Tap Tap Cocktail Club website.

15. The Connaught Bar, London









(Photo: David Collins Studio)

Clocking in #5 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 following nine consecutive years of placing within the list is London’s Connaught Bar. The work of David Collins Studio, the beautiful Art Deco bar draws inspiration from 1920s English and Irish Cubist art, blending it seamlessly with timeless sophistication. Textured platinum silver leaf walls frame an elegant, sleek grey bar counter, paired with statement panelling and sophisticated leather furnishings. Glamourous and yet unpretentious, this space serves as the perfect backdrop for a night out in town, with the establishment’s iconic martini trolley making its rounds to serve unrivaled cocktails for the refined palate.

Address: The Connaught, Connaught, 16 Carlos Pl, London W1K 2AL, United Kingdom

Contact: +44 20 7314 3419

Discover The Connaught Bar on Instagram.

Visit The Connaught Bar website.

16. Locale Firenze, Florence

Housed within Palazzo Concini and rich with 1200s Florentian luxury, Locale Firenze boasts both restaurant and bar, the second of which currently ranks #46 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023. Careful and considered restoration works have resulted in an elegant and luxurious space that pays homage to the building’s storied history whilst marrying centuries old fixtures – chandeliers, mirrors, and antique furnishings – with modern additions. Visitors can sip from a seasonal beverage menu in the stunningly juxtaposed interiors, which feature cavernous cellars that serve as private dining chambers and an abundance of greenery evocative of romantic ivy-shrouded walls. To match, the beautiful bar features lush green seating, with an Instagrammable backdrop providing much aesthetic value.

Address: Via delle Seggiole, 12r, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy

Contact: +39 055 906 7188

Discover Locale Firenze on Instagram.

Visit the Locale Firenze website.

17. BKK Social Club, Bangkok

The epitome of grand architecture and an aesthetic celebration of Art Nouveau in bar form, the beautifully designed BKK Social Club is every Instagrammer’s dream come true. Marrying the seductively vibrant design styles of Buenos Aires and modern Bangkok, the AvroKo-designed bar in Four Seasons Bangkok does not shy away from drama, with massive arches that draw attention to an extensive collection of liqours and spirits. Amidst the striking luxury of gold and velvet, greenery lends a touch of the unknown, evoking imageries of the wild Amazon to bring guests along on a magnificent journey of the senses. The bar is built for socialising, celebrating the vivacious drinking culture of South America and Thailand through bespoke handmade cocktails and a fine selection of champagnes and artisanal spirits. The bar currently ranks #13 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

Address: 300/1 Charoen Krung Road, Khwaeng Yan Nawa, Khet Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Contact: +66 2 032 0888

Discover BKK Social Club on Instagram.

Visit the Four Seasons Bangkok website.

18. Drink Kong, Rome











(Images: Drink Kong)

Like its interiors, the food and beverage menu at Rome’s Drink Kong bar is of fusion design, resulting in a mellow experience that hits all the right spots. Blending 1970s futurism with Japanese inspirations – yes, including the iconic monster that is King Kong – the bar plays off the innate darkness of jet black against neons in reds, blues, and purples, recalling lightsaber battles with an almost Tron-esque aesthetic. A feast for all the senses, the bar’s menu includes innovative cocktails that make beautiful sips an Instagrammable adventure to never forget. Drink Kong currently ranks #21 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

Address: Piazza di S. Martino Ai Monti, 8, 00154 Roma RM, Italy

Contact: +39 06 2348 8666

Discover Drink Kong on Instagram.

Visit the Drink Kong website.

19. Temple Bar, New York City







(Images: Don Freeman/Temple Bar)

An upscale celebrity favourite on Lafayette Street NYC, the Temple Bar is a favourite of Miss Taylor Swift herself – as well as Cara Delevigne, Sierra Miller, and Emily Ratajkowski among others. Dark-lacquered oak panelled woods, a cherry wood bar, checkerboard floors, deep green accents, luxurious velvet furnishings, and ambient lighting blanket the space in moody ’90s aesthetics, though the vibes are anything but. With its menu of classic cocktails and well-loved steak bites, Temple Bar is the perfect place for an intimate catch-up, a first date, or even a celebratory tipple among friends.

Address: 332 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012, United States

Discover Temple Bar on Instagram.

Visit the Temple Bar website.

20. Paradiso Palms, Turkey

Born of the design sensibilities of Istanbul-based studio Slash Architects, Paradiso Palms does as it says: provide a paradise and haven away from the worries of the world. This beautiful bar boasts waterfront views from its location on the luxurious Mersin Marina, making it an infinitely Instagrammable spot for those in need of some sun. The establishment’s fresh and vibrant menu marries Western favourites with local flavours – from pizzas to kofta and more.

Address: Eğriçam, Marina AVM, Adnan Menderes Blv., 33160 Yenişehir/Mersin, Turkey

Contact: +90 539 850 90 33

Discover Paradiso Palms on Instagram.

Explore the Paradiso Palms menu.

21. Frank’s Bar, Kuala Lumpur



(Images: Frank’s Bar/Facebook)

An upscale, stylish delight for the visual senses, Frank’s Bar sits in the heart of Kuala Lumpur with an excellent view of the Petronas Twin Towers. Visitors who enter through the sliding panel in Natalina’s Restaurant – a casual Italian dining space – will find themselves transported into Sinatra’s world, with opulent marble floors, chesterfield furniture, a glowing arched-back bar, and a chic coffered ceiling in classy deep blue. With Sinatra’s iconic fedora on display, there is little doubt as to what inspires the speakeasy, which marries music with liquor – quite literally, by placing headphones on oak barrels of bourbon or rye whisky. While it may seem like a gimmick, there is truth and science behind the process – the sound and energy vibrations from the music is said to imbue the liquor with dramatically different qualities, lending additional layers in flavour, aroma, and colour.

Address: Avenue K, Unit 06 Level 03, 156, Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Contact: +6012-674 4860

Discover Frank’s Bar on Instagram.

Visit the Frank’s Bar website.

22. Múzsa Bar, Budapest

An elegant and luxurious triumph of Art Nouveau design in our modern world, the Múzsa Bar, located in Budapest’s Four Seasons Gresham Palace, utterly lives up to its palatial connections. The historic Gresham palace is an imposing marvel filled with the grandeur of days long past; for the beautiful bar, it is well-outfitted, leveraging the use of shimmering glass mirrors, gilded metallics, quality stone, and structured furnishings to create a space that is Instagrammable from every angle. Most stunning among them is the bar, a striking oval island that occupies the centre of the lobby with its timeless allure.

Address: Budapest, Széchenyi István tér 5-6, 1051 Hungary

Contact: +36 1 268 5120

Discover Múzsa Bar on Instagram.

Visit the Múzsa Bar website.

23. Atlas, Singapore









(Images: Hassell Studio and Atlas/Facebook)

Inspired by Art Deco aesthetics with more than a splash of dramatic flair, Atlas Singapore is a worthy superstar of social media, an Instagrammable dream that makes it one of the world’s most beautiful bars. Elegant golden shelves spanning several stories high serve to hold an immense collection of spirits, inspiring wonder akin to what one might feel upon entering ornate and historical libraries. And perhaps Atlas itself does serve as a library with its incredible selection of libations, a sparkling realm of flavours with which to enthrall the senses. The bar has rightfully gained global acclaim, currently ranking #48 in the World’s 50 Best Bars list.

Address: Ground floor, 600 North Bridge Rd, Parkview Square, Singapore 188778

Contact: +65 6396 4466

Discover Atlas on Instagram.

Visit the Atlas bar website.

24. Byrdi, Melbourne

An immersive establishment nestled within Melbourne Central’s ELLA precinct with high hopes of capturing the attention of the city’s trendiest gastronomes, Byrdi fully embraces and celebrates native Australian produce and seasonal ingredients. With minimalist interiors designed to transition seamlessly from day to night, the establishment draws from Australian heritage and its incomparable landscape, leveraging the use of warm raw materials like ochre-hued timber, cork, leather, and bluestone floors. There are a myriad of seating options for patrons to explore, among them a cutting-edge ‘Aviary’ providing ample views of the street beyond. Adorned in terracotta-toned custom tiles, the six-seater room highlights the establishment’s mixologists, showcasing experimental techniques to diners and passersby alike.

Address: 211 La Trobe Street, Tenancy GD075, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

Discover Byrdi on Instagram.

Visit the Byrdi website.

25. Charles H, Seoul











(Images: Charles H)

Located in Four Seasons Seoul, Charles H pays homage to Charles H Baker Jr, a cocktail writer who rose to prominence in the early 20th century. With underground speakeasy vibes made lush and luxurious with the generous use of quality materials and opulent decorative touches, the beautiful bar lends Prohibition-era excitement to any outing, and is certain to make an Instagrammable spectacle no matter drink you have in hand. The work of global design firm AvroKO, the interiors of Charles H marry mahogany and velvet with an abundance of intricate references to Korean royalty, which include a 7-metre tapestry inspired by royal hairstyles and subtle symbols that pay homage to Korean heritage. Antique decanters lend historical value to a menu balancing innovation and classics – a welcome and much beloved addition to South Korea’s vibrant drinking scene.

Address: 97 Saemunan-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Contact: +82 2-6388-5000

Discover Charles H on Instagram.

Visit the Four Seasons Seoul website.

26. Galaxy Bar, Dubai

(Image: Galaxy Bar)

Nestled within Dubai’s DIFC district, the Galaxy Bar draws inspiration from the constellations of our endless universe, with an awe-inspiring vaulted canopy reminiscent of Athens’ brilliant night sky. Instagrammable from every angle, this beautiful bar glitters with undimming stars, lovingly adorned with luxurious velvet seating, blue Lemurian marble, and shimmering gold accents. Guests can enjoy unique cocktails and stellar service alongside Greek delicacies from Galaxy Bar’s sister restaurant, Avli by tashas. The bar currently ranks #50 on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list – a well-deserved honour, indeed.







(Images: Galaxy Bar)

Address: Near Four Seasons DIFC Unit C-01, Ground Floor, Gate Village Building 9 – Dubai – United Arab Emirates

Contact: +971 50 513 5908

Discover Galaxy Bar on Instagram.

Visit the Galaxy Bar website.

(Main and featured: Courtesy Galaxy Bar)



This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the Instagrammable clubs in London?

Some of the most Instagrammable clubs in London include The Connaught Bar, Lyaness Bar, and The Artesian Bar.

– What is the most amazing bar in the world?

Currently topping the World’s 50 Best Bar’s list at #1 is Sips, a Barcelona-based bar.

– What is the best bar in the world?

Barcelona-based bar Sips is currently #1 in the 2023 iteration of the World’s 50 Best Bars list.

– Which is the world’s top bar club?

HÏ Ibiza and and USHUAÏA BEACH HOTEL Ibiza in Spain, as well as OMNIA in Las Vegas are largely considered to be the best clubs in the world.

– Which city has the best bars in the world?

There are many amazing bars around the world; however, many celebrity-frequented bars like Temple Bar and Mulberry Bar are located in New York City. Likewise, London houses many beautiful bars, such as Lyaness Bar, The Connaught Bar, and The Artesian Bar.