Best Wine Bars In Singapore That Connoisseurs Should Definitely Visit

From classic styles to provocative examples, these 15 best wine bars in Singapore are driving the country’s vinous landscape forward.
Burgundy, Bordeaux, and Champagne still rule the pointy end of the wine world, and these places have plenty of examples on hand. Ma Cuisine taps on the founders’ Burgundian connections to stock their 3,000-strong cellar, while Park90 goes heavy on labels ranked highly by wine publication Robert Parker. The members-only 67 Pall Mall has 5,000 bottles ready to go, and Le Quinze Vins delves into the minutiae of France’s most renowned regions. Gaston uncovers labels from Burgundy that do not cost a bomb, and Napoleon serves 32 wines by the glass, even premium ones.
If this crop of bars champion wine with white glove service, another group seeks to do it with disco balls and Davie Bowie. AT RVLT, organic, biodynamic, and natural wines are poured amid a riotous atmosphere, and it is a similar situation at Le Bon Funk and Rebel Rebel. Bar Cicheti has a wine guessing game called The Picky Blinder, and FOOL makes you wiser on Greek whites and English sparkling wine. At Humpback, wine is music, judging by how they lay out their menu like a Spotify playlist.
Whether your taste leans traditional or radical, these 15 wine bars in Singapore should have a bottle to suit your style. Check them out below.
9 Spectacular Asian Vineyards To Visit To Savour Asian Wines
The World’s Most Beautiful Wineries Revealed
The best wine bars in Singapore in 2023:
Jump To / Table of Contents
13% Wine Bistro imports the mood of your chill after-work hangout to a wine bar. They also bring in labels shipped directly from producers in Burgundy and south of France, as well as Lebanon. The food has similar Mediterranean roots, ranging from grilled Spanish octopus to French cheeses.
(Image credit: 13% Wine Bistro / Facebook)
Entry into 67 Pall Mall requires a membership – or a member generous enough to sign you in – but once there, the biggest and most diverse wine list in Southeast Asia awaits. They have over 5,000 wines from the most rarified to tiny wine-making regions, of which 1,000 are available by the glass. If you need help, resident Master of Wine Richard Hemming might know a thing or two, together with a 15-strong sommelier team led by head sommelier Roberto Duran.
(Image credit: 67 Pall Mall)
Pasta and wine hold equal weight at Bar Cicheti. The noodles are always made fresh, and the wine list is eclectic and global with a focus on sustainable producers. Bar Cicheti also offers a Sommakase course that pairs three different glasses with your meal, and if you think you know your stuff, the Picky Blinder option presents a mystery wine. Guess the answer to one of four questions based on it, and you will get between 10 to 50 percent off the bottle.
(Image credit: Bar Cicheti)
FOOL is not here to play you for an idiot. Instead, the name is a cheeky reminder not to take your drinking too seriously. This translates to a wine list that champions unpretentious and explorative drinking, from English sparkling wines to avant-garde producers in South Africa. To eat, they have snacks of charcoal-grilled sourdough flatbread, while larger formats come in the form of Tochigi A4 Wagyu striploin.
(Image credit: FOOL / Facebook)
Gaston aims to prove there is more to Burgundy than the highfalutin hype surrounding the region. The list highlights some of the appellation’s boutique wines, along with other exciting labels that do not break the bank. With 350 labels and 15 by the glass, the choices may get daunting, so be sure to ask general manager and Burgundy native Geoffrey Daurelle for advice.
(Image credit: Gaston Burgundy Bistro / Facebook)
Ginett at Hotel G may look daunting from the outside, but step in and you will find that the swank gives way to breezy French wines and hearty food that go easy on the wallet without sacrificing on quality. The all-day destination makes the place your default when you need some wine therapy, no matter the hour, preferably enjoyed with their signature one-metre-long cheese and charcuterie board.
(Image credit: Ginett Singapore / Facebook)
The Jigger & Pony Group has always been flirting with wine, and Humpback is their strongest dalliance with it. The 60-label strong list presents both iconic producers and next-generation winemakers. It also reads like a Spotify playlist. It’s (Almost) Always Sunny in Bukit Pasoh references both Humpback’s location and an entry point into light white wines perfect for Singapore’s tropical weather, while The “Strawberry” Generation takes on lighter, fresher, more delicate reds. Pair them with seafood dishes from oysters to wild-caught, pan-seared marble goby.
(Image credit: Humpback)
Le Bon Funk embraces the modish side of wine, from biodynamically-farmed Austrian whites to a sulphur-free rosé from Japan. The dining is just as relaxed – but not careless – and showcases quality produce from a whole globe of artichoke with vinaigrette and aioli to beef tongue and gribiche sandwich. Since starting on Club Street, Le Bon Funk has opened another location in Holland Village.
(Image credit: Le Bon Funk)
If you need to know where a particular wine comes from, LQV is here to help. The 1,000 strong list helpfully divides the wines according to regions followed by sub-regions, with plenty of options from just one area. While the famous places are all represented, they also offers gems from smaller appellations like Sud Ouest and Corsica.
(Image credit: Le Quinze Vins Singapore)
Ma Cuisine bagged a Michelin star the year it opened, which should give you a hint for how much of an impression this restaurant and wine bar made. The cofounders both hail from Burgundy and are extremely passionate about wines and the rustic food from the region. The cellar holds over 3,000 bottles ranging from boutique labels sourced through personal connections to heavyweights of the wine world.
(Image credit: Ma Cuisine • Singapore / Facebook)
For those who prefer trying a selection of wines without committing to a bottle, Napoleon Food & Wine Bar has 32 different French labels available by the glass via their Coravin wine preservation system, including premium examples. The venue also offers tasting and half-glass portions at a fraction of the price of a full pour, so you can go forth and brazenly sample as you will.
(Image credit: Napoleon Wine Bistro / Facebook)
The Robert Parker Wine Advocate ranking system has become a significant avenue for many to gauge a wine’s quality. If you count yourself as a firm believer, then Park90 is your fantasy come to life. A majority of the labels are rated 90 points and above, and the list is particularly heavy on Old World vintages. If your taste leans Italian, the sister outlet Tenuta by Park90 serves examples from all of Italy’s wine-producing regions.
(Image credit: Park90)
Praelum Wine Bistro is another unpretentious wine bar that seeks to please all vino persuasions. Run by National Sommelier champion Gerald Lu, the 1,000 bottle-strong cellar is home to a dizzying collection of wines from around the world. Wine flights are also available here, making Praelum fantastic fodder for casual wine drinkers or those who are just starting out with wine appreciation.
(Image credit: Praelum Wine Bistro)
With David Bowie as an inspiration and boutique wine importer Artisan Cellars as a backer, Rebel Rebel is your go-to for boundary-pushing labels. The list spans both Old World and New, all of which set out to be thought-provoking but fun. The food is equally enlightened thanks to chef Alysia Chan’s focus on nose-to-tail cooking.
(Image credit: Rebel Rebel Wine Bar)
RVLT is the rebel with a cause in Singapore’s wine bar landscape. The menu is filled with natural wines that encourage your exploration, accompanied by a bar bites menu that satisfies every booze-fuelled craving (their chicken nuggets are the stuff of dreams). The cool, laid-back atmosphere also makes it the perfect place to unwind after-hours, so pop by when you are on the hunt for something new.
(Image credit: WINE RVLT / Facebook)
(Hero and featured images credit: WINE RVLT / Facebook)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore