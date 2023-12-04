The Sherry Collection of Dalmore’s exciting new Cask Curation Series made it to our Awesome List in December for good reason. While the Cask Curation Series was designed for collectors rather than record-breakers, it might be the source of the next generation of legendary Dalmore bottles. The first of the series is the Sherry Collection. Limited to just 150 sets worldwide, it is beautifully presented in a bespoke leather-finished travel case handcrafted in Florence.

The Cask Curation series celebrates Dalmore’s relationship partnerships with some of the world’s finest makers, highlighting Dalmore’s global influence and the art of cask selection, and celebrating the people who have, through their dedication and expertise, made the brand synonymous with quality and artistry. The Sherry Edition celebrates The Dalmore’s century-old exclusive partnership with the finest winemakers of Jerez de la Frontera – the fifth-generation winery González Byass.

The Sherry Edition, limited to 150 units, features three whiskies housed in the iconic Dalmore 70cl bottles, matured for a total of 80 years within González Byass wine casks, handpicked by The Dalmore’s whisky makers. They are the 26 Year Old finished in vintage González Byass 2002 Oloroso Sherry Cask, the 28 Year Old finished in very rare González Byass 30 Year Old Matusalem Sherry Cask and the 43 Year Old finished in ultra-rare González Byass 30 Year Old Apostoles Sherry Cask. A bit of these wines live on in the whiskies, contributing to their flavour profile and finish. Each expression in The Sherry Edition is of natural colour, non-chill-filtered, and bottled at cask-strength.

The 26 Year Old is perfect for fans of honeyed, saccharine whiskies, with an aroma or Orange blossom honey, vanilla and cacao. On the palate, it gives notes of citrus, raisins and sugared almonds, followed by an invigorating medium finish of lightly roasted coffee, ginger and warm vanilla. The 28 Year Old are for those who like their whiskeys with a bit of a tang, as notes of marzipan, dark cherries and liquorice come to the fore. The 43 Year Old is a more intense version of the 26 Year Old, with a nose of warm honey and Seville oranges. On the palate, it retains some of its cousin’s taste notes – Sweet Madagascan vanilla and dark chocolate impose themselves, and flourish to a long finish with notes of sweet cinnamon and blood orange.

