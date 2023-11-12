A land of windswept lochs, glens and mountains, the Highlands of Scotland are a beauty to behold. Designed to celebrate a shared love of these natural wonders, The Macallan and sisters Stella and Mary McCartney unveils innovative two-part collaboration. inspired by this majesty, ‘Together: A Collection for The Macallan’ introduces a limited-edition collection of 11 lifestyle pieces designed by the sisters and skilfully realised by master artisans and craftspeople.

In Walter Scott’s Rob Roy, Scotland’s magnificence is clearly articulated: I was not awakened from my apathy, until, after a long and toilsome walk, we emerged through a pass in the hills, and Loch Lomond opened before us. I will spare you the attempt to describe what you would hardly comprehend without going to see it. But certainly this noble lake, boasting innumerable beautiful islands, of every varying form and outline which fancy can frame, – its northern extremity narrowing until it is lost among dusky and retreating mountains, – while, gradually widening as it extends southward, it spreads its base around the indentures and promontories of a fair and fertile land, affords one of the most surprising, beautiful, and sublime spectacles in nature.

Experience The Macallan’s Highlands Home at a Pop Up in Hong Kong Street

This November, The Macallan will offer consumers the opportunity to immerse themselves into the colours, scents, and indeed, the very quintessence of Scotland through a pop up at 6 Hong Kong Street where guests will be able to enjoy a first taste of the latest Harmony expression and explore the ethos of the collection through a series of experiences: ranging from an intimate session with Singapore’s first mentalist and “iPad” magician Alexander Yuen, a dried floral arrangement session with arborists on the upper level while the ground floor is home to a bar espousing the convivial hospitality (and smiles) of the Scottish highlands.

Date : 9 November to 12 November 2023

Venue : 6 Hong Kong Street, Singapore 059649

Hours. : 12:00pm – 8:00pm

[Book your appointment]

Savour third edition of The Harmony Collection

As whisky distillers with a rich and distinguished history, The Macallan, which frequently thinks in 12, 15, 18, 21 and 30 year age statements is naturally focused on the long term, highlighting its inherent curiosity and creativity when it comes to its releases. Since its first Harmony series- The Rich Cacao, The Macallan has always sought to drive their innovation of their whiskies to new heights and show off their innovative and creative mindset. The second edition of the collection- The Macallan Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica highlighted the relevance of coffee in our daily lives and has also incorporated the flavours of the Ethiopian Arabica coffee bean into the whisky. Stella and Mary have collaborated with The Macallan on the creation of the third edition of The Harmony Collection, celebrating the lands of Scotland and all it has birthed.

A celebration of firsts: the partnership with The Macallan marks a creative union of the McCartney sisters, combining their creative talents in a collaboration which celebrates their memories of Scotland. Their work with The Macallan, like vibrantly coloured green and amber homeware accessories inspired by the landscape and whisky’s golden hue, stems from memories of their Scottish home on the west coast and their time spent at The Macallan Estate.

Carefully crafted by hand and using techniques honed over centuries, Together is a masterpiece of precision and artistry. “We envisaged pieces that were limited, yet would work together as a family. The idea was to have it live in your home, stand out, and of course be of the highest quality,” explains Stella. Indeed, every piece reflects the individual skill of specialist artisans, harmoniously balancing shape, texture and colour. Each item is inherently unique and timeless.

The limited-edition collection showcases a curated selection of bespoke pieces including handmade glassware in vibrant shades that are coloured using natural minerals, an ombre ceramic flask encased in an apple leather alternative sleeve, a pair of brass ice stamps with meticulously hand-painted ceramic handles using a green and amber ombre colour blend and a brass napkin weight in the shape of an acorn, as a tribute to the exceptional oak casks which mature The Macallan whisky.

‘Together: A Collection for The Macallan by Stella and Mary McCartney is unlike anything The Macallan has ever introduced, showcasing how we continue to innovate and challenge ourselves, yet the respect for nature reflected by Stella and Mary’s beautiful designs is at the heart of our brand and has been for almost 200 years.” – Jaume Ferras, The Macallan’s global creative director