How Roku Gin Elevates The Work of Three Leading Local Mixologists

We’ve waxed lyrical about gin. It’s one of our favourite spirits. It’s great on its own (and might we recommend a cucumber garnish), and it’s fantastic in a cocktail. And as an editorial team, we collectively agree than one of our favourite gins is Roku.

The Japanese gin, part of the impressive House of Suntory portfolio, typifies the best of Japanese gins – gorgeously aromatic, balanced in its complexities, smooth to the palate. Roku is ennobled by six unique Japanese botanicals – the Sakura flower and Sakura leaf, Sencha tea, Gyokuro tea, Sansho pepper and Yuzu – which gives it its unparalleled flavour notes and qualities.

But it’s one thing to appreciate it as a consumer. Roku is also widely used by bartenders and mixologists because its fragrant, balanced properties makes it an important spirit in a bar. It’s a great base to use for cocktails, as we found out when we spoke to three leading local bartenders and mixologists who use Roku Gin heavily in their day-to-day (or well, night-to-night) work. They are Amos Kew of Stay Gold Flamingo, David Kim of Live Twice and Reshawn Choo of GOHO.

Rapidly making a name for himself in the local bartending scene, 25-year-old Amos Kew is the Bar Supervisor at Stay Gold Flamingo in Amoy Street. It’s one of the hottest lifestyle destinations in town – a swanky coffee house by day, a rock n’ roll cocktail bar by night. In his role, he plays a huge part in defining the bright, upbeat experience at Stay Gold – an experience elevated by the creative cocktails in the menu. One of Amos’ most famed concoctions is the Dashi Martini, a zesty, vividly Japanese take on the classic combining Roku gin with sencha dashi, Tio Pepe and floral-infused water.

David Kim first arrived in Singapore in 2015, beginning his bartending career at the Ritz-Carlton. Today, he is the Principal Bartender at Live Twice, a cocktail bar inspired by mid-century modern Japan that takes its name from the James Bond novel and film, You Only Live Twice, which takes place in Japan. The bar’s interiors by Hui Designs transports guests to this particular era, where Western and Japanese influences came together in a magical manner. With its Japanese theme, Live Twice has a number of cocktails and its menu that use Roku Gin as a base, such as the saccharine Little Charm (Roku Gin mixed with strawberry shochu). What elevates its appeal is the impeccable service there. “Convivial hospitality is the most important thing to me. You can make incredible cocktails or food. You can have amazing wines or spirits on your shelves. However, without it doesn’t mean much without hospitality. A friendly, lively human touch makes for a different experience for our guests,” said David.

Reshawn Choo of GOHO is known for his unorthodox, creative approach to cocktail-crafting. There is a sense of mischief in his work, a strong willingness to break the rules. But the results always prove him right. The 26-year-old has spend spent 11 years in bars, starting from dive bars to upscale destinations such as Tippling Club and Native. He is now the Group Beverage Manager for The Proper Concepts Collective, overseeing concepts such as RAPPU Handroll & Sake Joint, The Feather Blade, Ms. Maria & Mr Singh (Singapore), and, of course, the very urban, very stylish GOHO Kaiseki and Cocktail Bar.

AUGUSTMAN: What qualities of Roku gin do you personally relate to?

Reshawn: Much like Roku, I would describe myself and my work as simple and nuanced.

David: Balance. I think balance is one of the most important things in life. Balance in my lifestyle. Balance in cocktails. Balance in my team. The other quality is Diversity. It’s something I mostly only experienced when I started living in Singapore where multiculturalism is a way of life. Understanding more about different people and cultures helps us to be better in offering great hospitality.

Amos: Roku is a work of art, and I see bartenders as artists as well. We spend a lot of our time experimenting with ingredients. We’re always thinking about different ingredients and substitutes for tried-and-tested recipes to see how we can make them better, or even to create something new.

What was your first experience with Roku like?

Reshawn: When I first encountered Roku, I was intrigued by the design of the bottle. Back then, there weren’t many gins designed as beautifully as Roku, which says a lot about what’s inside the bottle as well.

Amos: I remember first using it many years ago, but they weren’t pushing it much back then. Things have changed now.

David: The first time I tried Roku Gin, I found it perfectly balanced and flavourful. The six botanicals used in the spirit make it versatile and there are many different ways to enjoy it.

Do you guys use it a lot in your work?

Amos: Yes, definitely. It’s very good in a cocktail because of its flavour profile.

Reshawn: Yes, we frequently use Roku in our creations due to its nuanced flavors, enhancing both cocktails and a classic Gin & Tonic.

David: A couple of our signature cocktails are made with Roku Gin, and we do keep bottles of it behind the bar for classic cocktails.

What’s your favourite Roku-based gin?

Reshawn: My favorite Roku-based cocktail, the Tomato & Elderflower, combines Roku gin, clarified tomato, elderflower, and citrus tea. It’s a savory, floral, citrusy delight reminiscent of a fresh salad. Enjoy it any time of day—add soda for a refreshing highball or more gin for a nightcap martini. I’m usually inspired by chefs and their work. The cocktail above is inspired by a restaurant in Oslo, called The Tea Room, that has dish with tomato and elderflower, and I knew that would be a killer in a cocktail. We chosen Roku for this cocktail as the botanical used in Roku works cohesively with the the flavour of the cocktail. The Tomato works well with the sansho pepper, Yuzu peel, Sencha tea and Gyokuro tea works well with the citrus tea and the Sakura compliments the elderflower in the cocktail, a match made in heaven.

Amos: The Clover Club is one cocktail that Roku gin is perfect for. The botanicals in Roku creates a good balance – it’s not overly citrusy, the juniper flavours aren’t overpowering, there’s not too many spices. But if you ask me, I don’t have a favourite per se. I enjoy a good gimlet. Sometimes you want something quick and simple.

David: My favourite Roku-based cocktail is Flourishing Youth, on the “One Life for Your Dreams” list at Live Twice. There is also a plum spirit distilled from umeshu, apricot liqueur, and a type of light Chinese green tea called Bi Luo Chun. The tea is slightly tannic with an elegant green tea taste profile. It’s balanced by the fruity notes of the ume spirit and apricot liqueur while Roku Gin gives it structure and more botanical flavours. Flourishing Youth is light and refreshing, so it’s great for starting the night or in the middle of a big night out to refresh the palate. At Live Twice, we always try to work with our neighbours. Since we’re in Chinatown, we have the best coffee roasters, tea houses, local snack shops, and more. We often try the different teas at our neighbourhood tea house, and was inspired by the tea to create a cocktail. Roku was the perfect gin to match the tea and fruity flavours, with the right amount of complexity.

How has your clientele responded to Roku?

David: Roku Gin is one of the most popular Japanese gins with our guests. They consider Roku a premium gin and enjoy it as a Gin & Tonic or in our cocktails. Because our guests are familiar with the label, we have not had to go deep in explanation about the Roku Gin.

Reshawn: Our guests appreciate the quality when they discover we use Roku in our cocktails, recognizing it as a mark of premium ingredients.

Amos: Yeah, now it’s as popular as your typical, more established gin brands.