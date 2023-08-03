The House of Suntory is a gathering of the best Japanese artisans, crafting world-class spirits, inspired by Japanese nature and mastered with Japanese craft, home to appellations like Yamazaki, Hakushu, Chita and Hibiki; Suntory Whisky Toki, Roku Gin and Haku Vodka as premium offerings; James Bowker serves as Global Advocacy Manager for this esteemed House. After a long career in hospitality, his passion with Japanese brands ignited when he was running my own bars, managing venues across Europe and Japan. His favourite memories include an apprenticeship at Bar High Five in Tokyo, during which time he tasted his 250th Japanese whisky, a journey that continues to this day.

Suntory used to be the whiskey connoisseurs’ secret, now that House of Suntory has increased its presence significantly. How do you see this changing the brand or its whiskey portfolio?

I don’t think it will change the brand too much. Suntory has been around for 100 years and in that time we’ve been pioneering this sense of Japanese spirits. Yeah, we want to protect that. So we’ve had times in our history that we’ve had huge commercial setups and also times where things have been a little bit more challenging. Yet, we’ve never changed the core offering which is to focus on the craftsmanship of Japan. What will happen now is that more people will be experiencing what Suntory has to offer around the world. You will see it in more bars but I don’t think it will change the products or the quality of its products.

Why is Suntory choosing now to go all out with marketing awareness of the brand?

I think this is a confluence of many factors. We had our last real challenging period in the 80s and 90s; and that meant we had a lot more stock to start experimenting with more premium whiskies. That’s where we started releasing the Hibiki, the Yamazaki single malt and Hakushu single malt, with those releases of more luxury luxurious products, people around the world started to take notice and the whiskey awards started to flood in, we actually won pretty much every award possible to win and with that came a wave of publicity and a sense of excitement around Japanese whiskey. People tasted it all around the world and started recommending it. Most of our success is based on word of mouth recommendations by people who know their stuff.

Has the premiumisation of spirits changed how connoisseurs and the average shopper consumes Suntory products and are the segment’s closer together now? Or are they going to drift apart even more?

To my mind, more and more people are becoming connoisseurs? Prior to the age of the internet and it was much harder for people to become aware of the knowledge that allows you to become a connoisseur but we’ve also seen in general trends, a move towards a life of experiences, and more and more people are starting to value taste experiences of all sorts. Obviously that will include beautiful spirits like Suntory whiskies.

I recall Suntory being one of the first to to pioneer “no age statement”. Do you feel this affects that segment? After all, to new consumers age statement is everything and then you have connoisseurs where it is all about taste profile…

It’s a really great question. I think it’s something that Suntory hasn’t had to deal with because most producers of traditional whiskey did focus on age statements throughout their history, but Suntory, from day one wasn’t focused on age statements, our original products did not have age statement. Our first single malt did not have age statements. Our first Hibiki didn’t have an age statement and so what I hope is happening is that as people become more educated and more aware of the tradition and culture of Japanese whiskey, they’re realising the age statements aren’t quite as important as they might previously imagined. Whether that comes to play we’ll see.

I want to understand why you introduce people to the world of whisky through Suntory, I know I do it because its more elegant and refined and not quite as peaty, so it’s less daunting, do you have a similar reason?

Yeah, it’s really similar. I think that’s the beauty of flavour, in a general sense, it allows you to travel and experience cultures even when you’re not physically moving. I think so many people in our generation love that experience of trying things from cultures they’ve never been to and getting a sense of that culture. The beauty of Suntory is defined by the first principle of the brand and what it means to be inspired by the harmony between the Japanese people and nature, and that comes through in the flavour: It’s softer, lighter, representing our corporate philosophy on whiskies that are subtle, refined, yet complex. This plays into the traditional sense of flavour transportation that happens as you take that sip, or as you nose that whiskey, it transports you to Japan, but it also means, just like you’re alluding to, if you’re not normally a whiskey drinker, you try that softer style, you’re immediately going to find it more elegant and more easygoing than some of the traditional Scottish and American whiskies.

Has this meant that consumers are becoming more demanding because they’re paying more volume now with the premiumisation?

I think the connoisseur was always demanding and for me a connoisseur is somebody who truly loves something. If you truly love something you want the best of it. You don’t want to have something that falls short of your expectations, so I don’t think they’re become more demanding. That said, I think more people are now connoisseurs and we’re in a really privileged position at Suntory, that every product we make, we always focus on the qualities of being subtle, refined, yet complex. And thankfully, so far, everyone’s happy.

Given the beloved status of Suntory whiskies? Will it continue to be the main market mover for the house or do you see other consumption of other spirits changing the product portfolio a bit?

The House of Suntory is one of the most special parts of the overall Beam Suntory portfolio, but it is only one part of it. Many of us have the privilege to spend time with Shinji Fukuyo and there is a huge focus on the House within the company in Japan but we do still have plenty of other teams that are reacting to everything else in the market so we’ll see where those trends take us but yeah the House of Suntory, the Japanese whiskies and everything else made in that incredible culture will always be at the heart of what we do.

That said, it’s fascinating that the first spirits that people come to become aware of the House of Suntory is whiskies, and people began assuming that we were only a whiskey company but we’ve been making Haku vodka since 1956, and Roku gin from 1936. For us, those very much form part of the house of Suntory. Haku represents Suntory’s philosophy of craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and commitment to quality; and made with 100% Japanese white rice.

The Japanese culinary concept of shun (pronounced shoon) refers to the tradition of enjoying every food and drink in its proper season, and only when the ingredients are at the peak of their flavors. Each ingredient in Roku Gin is captured in its ideal moment, harvested from the best growing areas in Japan at the peak of their season. The ingredients are specifically prepared and each treated differently – a testament to the House of Suntory’s commitment to monozukuri craftsmanship. So when I say the house of Suntory, I include our Roku and Haku as part of that portfolio.

Don Don Donki is a popular Japanese supermarket chain in Singapore and on occasion, I find single bottles of Hibiki randomly on the shelves at retail price, if you don’t buy them on the spot, they’re gote pretty quickly. Is Suntory dripping these limited bottles through distribution channels that aren’t the usual mainstream channels?

We have our own distribution channels that we prioritise, but of course, there’s very little we can do to control what’s happening between other markets. Typically, there can be some leaks that are hard for the brand to control.