KENZO’s Artistic Director NIGO Joins Penfolds as Creative Partner

Australian wine purveyor Penfolds announces KENZO’s Artistic Director NIGO as its first Creative Partner. This multi-year relationship will see NIGO lead the creative vision for selected Penfolds projects, beginning with the global launch of One by Penfolds – a range of wines celebrating ‘oneness’.

Two years ago, NIGO, founder of Human Made and A Bathing (Bape), assumed the role of Artistic Director at KENZO, succeeding Portuguese designer Oliveira Baptista. This move also made him the first designer in KENZO since its founder. Today, the designer bagged his second ‘first’, becoming Penfolds’ first Creative Partner. A visionary known for his expertise in fashion, art, and music, NIGO has always been a passionate wine collector and lover of fine wines, making his foray into the world of wine a natural progression. Having shared values with Penfolds, this collaboration is a perfect fit.

“NIGO is known for his innovative and future-thinking vision. These values align with Penfolds’ philosophies, which have been anchored by curiosity, innovation, and a pioneering spirit for almost 180 years,” Penfolds explains. “I have always loved and enjoyed wine, and Penfolds has always been one of my favourites. My creative partnership with Penfolds is a dream project for which I am grateful for the opportunity”, NIGO continues.

Using his signature style, NIGO designed four animal motifs: a crocodile, rooster, panda, and bear, all featured on the wine labels. An homage to KENZO’s exuberant prints, these motifs also represent Australia, France, China, and America, four winemaking regions where One by Penfolds wines are sourced. Expanding the offerings of the collaboration, NIGO also released a collection of limited-edition t-shirts and jackets, embroidered and emblazoned with these animals on Human Made and HBX.com – commemorating the partnership and global launch in the bargain.

The Finale

Simultaneously, Penfolds launches ‘Penfolds Evermore,’ a sustainability initiative reflecting the company’s commitment to making a positive contribution towards a world where posterity can thrive. As part of this initiative, Penfolds will donate $1 million (AUD) over five years through a global grant program – laddering back to the One by Penfolds territory of “community”.

One by Penfolds by NIGO will be available in Singapore from 4 August 2023 at https://www.amazon.sg/penfolds, as well as in select restaurants and bars. Future projects between Penfolds and NIGO will be announced towards the end of 2023 via the brand’s official site.