Here is an excuse to consume copious amounts of beer: Oktoberfest is back, and here is where to celebrate the 2023 edition in Singapore.
Possibly the world’s oldest beer festival, Oktoberfest began as a wedding celebration on 12 October, 1810 in Munich for the Bavarian crown prince. It was marked by multiple days of drinking, feasting, and horse races, and the party stuck around for more than 200 years.
In 2023, Oktoberfest typically starts around mid-September and last throughout October, and certain traditions are still practiced in Singapore and around the world. Celebrations include traditional Bavarian food like pork knuckle, sausages. sauerkraut, potato salad, and meatloaf. Beer styles range from the light festbier (festival beer) and the amber-coloured Marzen (March) beer, to the roasted and malty dunkel (dark beer). In Munich, these beers are made by designated Oktoberfest breweries such as Paulaner and Erdinger, and consumed under huge tents.
People also get into the spirit by wearing traditional attires of ledehosen shorts for men and the dirndl dress for women, and enjoy ceremonies like beer barrel tapping, folk music, and carnival games. In Singapore, non-German restaurants and bars evoke the spirit of Oktoberfest with DJs and rooftop parties. Check them out below.
Where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2023 in Singapore
From traditional German food to a dance party, the 1-Group’s Oktoberfest events run the gamut of festivities. Families can visit Alkaff Mansion, Summerhouse, and The Garage restaurants, which are offering dishes like pork knuckle, pretzels, and kid-friendly activities. For the adults, The Riverhouse, 1-Altico, 1-Arden, and 1-Altitude Coast combine free-flow Erdinger beer, stunning views, and upbeat music that take Oktoberfest celebrations from day to night.
26 September – 26 October 2023
(Image credit: The Riverhouse)
Oktoberfest at Brotzeit German restaurant begins at its Vivocity outlet, where sausages, smoked trout, pork knuckle, pork rib, and meatloaf are prepared at live stations during brunch, along with games and balloon art for the kids. Then it moves to its Westgate location, where an evening party features an oompah band, Oktoberfestplatte (pork knuckle, pork belly, sausages, sauerkraut, potato salad, and more), and a 3-litre Erdinger beer keg if you so desire. Brotzeit also has an Oktoberfest edition German single malt whisky, which is aged in beer barrels.
1, 6, & 28 October 2023, 11am & 6pm
(Image credit: Brotzeit)
Frieda Beer Garden & German Restaurant brings a little luxury hotel refinement to Oktoberfest. Start off with the Biergarten Frieda Platter (S$188++ for two) with free-flow beer and German fare including the pork knuckle, veal schnitzel, sausages, and char-grilled chicken, alongside potato salad and sauerkraut. On certain days, the restaurant will also have live band performance, and guests who dress up in traditional Bavarian costumes stand to win prizes.
22 September – 15 October 2023
(Image credit: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore)
Grand Park may not have Oktoberfest tents, but they have a party under the stars. The hotel is having the festivities at its rooftop with Erdinger beer and German food alongside live bands and DJs. Embrace the spirit by donning the lederhosen, dirndl, or something comfortable to dance in – just no slippers.
Entry: S$30 per person
6-7 October 2023, 5pm – midnight
(Image credit: Grand Park City Hall, Singapore / Facebook)
Instead of going down the tried-and-tested route of serving commercial German festival beer, Level33 decided to make one themselves. The world’s highest microbrewery has created a Märzen Lager, a smooth and malty brew much like the Oktoberfest beer style in Munich. Enjoy it with German-inspired dishes made the Level33 way – with beer – including Australian veal schnitzel and stout-laced mustard potato salad, pork knuckle with LeVeL33 Blond Lager vinegar béarnaise, grilled rainbow trout with beer butter sauce, and apple strudel with LeVeL33’s Brut Beer and Tahitian vanilla.
30 September – 29 October 2023, 12pm – 2.30pm
(Image credit: Level33)
Paulaner affords a true taste of Oktoberfest to Singapore. The historic German brand is one of six breweries allowed at the celebrations in Munich, and supplies 9 out of 32 tents there. They bring the atmosphere here with free-flow fest beer (SGD 40++) from Tuesdays to Sundays, 6pm to 8pm, accompanied by duck, pork ribs, and other similar dishes served at the main event. A traditional band and DJ will also perform on certain days.
1 September – 31 October 2023
(Image credit: Paulaner Bräuhaus Singapore / Facebook)
Arguably, the most popular Oktoberfest party happens at the Swiss Club. The establishment has set up a huge tent with 160 tables, and is serving three kinds of Erdinger beers plus dishes including potato salad, goulash, pretzel, sausages, and pork knuckle. Their live band, who has been playing at Swiss Club’s Oktoberfest event for 23 years, will be belting out folk songs, rock tunes, and drinking ditties.
(Image credit: Swiss Club, Singapore / Facebook)
(Hero and featured images credit: Nikada / E+ / Getty Images)
