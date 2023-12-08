One of the Great Annual Traditions: The Macallan One Night On Earth

Launched in 2021, A Night on Earth in Scotland is the first of an annual series of Macallan releases. It commemorates Scotland’s New Year’s Eve, Hogmanay. It’s therefore not surprising that it includes whisky matured in ex-bourbon barrels as well as American and European oak sherry-seasoned casks. This festive bottle is part of a brand-new, limited-edition gifting collection for the New Year. Hogmanay, or the first-footing, is a celebration in which the first person to arrive at a friend’s home after midnight receives a gift or gifts traditionally consisting of coal, shortbread, salt or whisky. The bottle is as much a pleasure to open as it is to drink because of its intricate packaging and abundance of surprises: The whisky has a boldly sherried scent that carries notes of fresh clementines and cloves. However, these exuberant, Christmassy elements are tempered by roasted chestnuts and oiled leather. Simple yet elegant, it begs to be sipped right away, revealing many of the same components. It starts off oily and has strong undertones of orange and nougat. Later in the game, it starts to sound more like a mildly grassy cereal. The finish is crisp and full of citrus flavours, almost lemony at times, yet it also has a gently pastoral quality.

Retails for S$175, available to purchase on themacallan.com