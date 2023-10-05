Though the label appears to suggest that The Macallan is a Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, it’s a misconception. Since it was licensed in 1824, The Macallan has been produced in Speyside on a small estate near Craigellachie overlooking the River Spey.

Flowing through a diverse landscape, from mountains and glens to forests and farmland, the 170-kilometre-long River Spey is one of the most significant and captivating rivers in Scotland. The passage of waters once used to transport barrels of whisky to the Spey Bay passes through several nature reserves, including the Abernethy Forest Reserve, containing one of Scotland’s last remaining ancient Caledonian pine forests while the estuary is home to a range of wildlife such as seals and ospreys. Suffice it to say, the distillery where The Macallan calls home, is in communion with nature.

Situated within a countryside that has been classified as an “Area of Great Landscape Value”, the idyllic surroundings and nature’s perfection are a constant source of inspiration for The Macallan. When time came for designing its new distillery, The Macallan put nature at the heart of the processes to ensure that the creation of one of the world’s most beloved single malts would endure for generations to come. Therefore, when it came to conceptualising the brand’s “ambassador” to the world, the first Macallan House ever

is a poetic and emblematic representation of that ethos.

The Spirit Of The Macallan Embodied

The Macallan House at Raffles Singapore is the first of its kind, a multi-sensory, experiential space offering visitors the chance to discover the spirit of The Macallan Estate in Scotland and its natural environs.

Exquisitely designed by internationally award-winning architect Jamie Fobert, The House is a refreshing approach to discovery. The materials used throughout the space celebrate and tell the story of The Macallan’s harmonious relationship with nature – try and spot slivers of sherry seasoned oak casks used for the maturation of their exceptional single malts (hint: You might step across it without even noticing), or feel textures reminiscent of chalky Albariza soil from Jerez de la Frontera with your fingertips. And for those possessed of Holmesian powers of observation, discover rare straight lines in the boutique and see if you can recognise the distinct wave shape of The Macallan’s Distillery roof in Speyside represented in its decorative touches – nothing is in your face and The House is more like an “easter egg” tribute to true fans of The Macallan, where the ones who know their stuff would recognise the callbacks and shoutouts in every nook and cranny of the space.

For example, all colour in The Macallan whiskies, bottled by the distillery, is natural. Only the interaction of the “new make” spirit with the oak of the maturation casks delivers the rich and natural diversity of colour throughout the range, from light oak through to darkest mahogany. These natural colours remain “fixed”, as opposed to artificial colour which fades relatively quickly in bright sunlight. Great skill is required by the Master Whisky Maker to achieve consistency of natural colour from bottling to bottling.

To highlight this, the brand collaborated with a Singaporean Textile Artist who then created a tapestry of gradient shades using the muse of the precious liquid ensconced within each bottle of The Macallan. The resulting work, “Natural Colour by Tiffany Loy”, represents The Macallan’s commitment towards Natural Colour. Inspired by the organic amber hue of its iconic whisky, Loy’s artwork has been hand-woven using silk and wool to create the wall mural, while taking on a deeper appreciation and understanding of The Macallan Whisky. This section is but one of many corners across its expansive 28-square-metre experiential retail space, where visitors can explore a stunning biodiversity through sight, scent, touch and taste, and discover a whisky expression that best resonates with them.

Guests can also view the extensive collection of limited-edition and core range single malt whiskies, as well as unique art pieces from collaborators like Spatial, Furniture and Object Designer, Nathan Yong. Playing in the background is the faint, stirring music by legendary Scottish band Simple Minds, who provided the extraordinary soundtrack for The Spirit of 1926 that told the story of Janet “Nettie” Harbinson (who managed The Macallan after her husband’s untimely passing).

Hardcore aficionados can purchase an array of lifestyle accessories like tweed holdalls as they enjoy The Macallan by the dram and participate in fine-dining experiences, while waiting for the in-house calligrapher to be done personalising their bottles (with purchases over S$400). The Macallan House brings together unique references from the brand with innovative design and contemporary interiors, creating a one-of-a-kind single malt Scotch whisky experience that replicates the heart of the brand’s spirit of continuous innovation and creativity. AM

