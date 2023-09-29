Near the River Test in a former paper mill in the town of Laverstoke in northwest Hampshire, England, a revolution is brewing. It doesn’t look like a place where radical ideas will take root. Laverstoke is verdant, gorgeous, serene. It’s a quintessentially quaint English town – parts of it have been looking the way it does since the 18th century.

The paper mill, which used to print Bank of England notes in the 18th and 19th centuries, and even Indian Rupees from 1860, is now Bombay Sapphire’s distillery after the gin brand bought the facility in 2014. Much of the original façade still stands, and the gurgling River Test (the very same one referenced in Richard Adams’ novel Watership Down, by the way) still meanders ponderously underneath, but there are also two large, almost crystalline structures that have been added to the compound in 2014 – greenhouses, designed by famed British industrial designer Thomas Heatherwick (who also designed the 2012 Olympics Cauldron) that house flora from which the botanicals that go into Bombay Sapphire are harvested.

In the block called India House, where great printing presses once churned out Rupees, now stand the two great 30-meter-tall pot stills that produce the Bombay Sapphire we known and love. And it is here where a new chapter in the gin revolution is being written.

Gin, of course, has had many revolutions since its modern conception as a spirit in the 17th century, including Britain’s Gin Craze of the 1700s and during Prohibition in the United States from 1920 to 1933. In these periods, the demand for gin surges up in unexpected ways, mostly due to the ease with which gin is distilled.

The late 2010s saw a similar revolution with the advent of cocktail culture – a revolution that was unexpectedly further augmented when COVID-19 hit. As bars closed and people were forced to stay at home, there was a meteoric spike in demand for alcohol that could be consumed at home, and for spirits whose cocktails were easy to make, without the need for a mixologist. Gin was that spirit.

In response, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts began distilling their own gin, such was – as aforementioned – the ease with which it could be distilled. Around the world, small-batch gins from independent distilleries were popping up in the droves. Most of them could attribute home delivery and e-commerce as the main driver of their business.

Their growth is also down to shifting attitudes among younger drinkers who prefer exclusivity and prefer supporting small local businesses, something echoed in another driver of growth – high-end hotels and restaurants looking to give their clientele exclusive epicurean experiences they can’t get elsewhere. Over the next five years, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the entire gin industry is forecasted at a healthy 7.42%.

Singapore is, thankfully, not immune to this trend, with craft distilleries such as Tanglin Gin, Brass Lion Distillery, Paper Lantern Distilling and Singapore Distillery bringing some palate-triumphant expressions into the market, and their reputation has only grown since we came out of lockdown.

Where does this leave the big gin brands that came before? “If you look globally, there is a lot of room for growth in the gin market, and a lot of people are new consumers that we can recruit into the category,” said Dr. Anne Brock, Master Distiller at Bombay Sapphire tells AUGUSTMAN.

But the British gin brand still has plenty to offer in terms of new narratives and exciting flavour profiles that matches the trajectory of gin trends.

Bombay Sapphire has introduced its own line of small-batch gins in its Premier Cru, or ‘best growth’, expressions, beginning with the gloriously citrus-forward Premier Cru Murcian Lemon. The expression wasn’t just crafted to meet the demands of this latest gin revolution.

“It’s about the story behind the gin,” Dr. Anne Brock, Master Distiller at Bombay Sapphire tells AUGUSTMAN. “We have a strong friendship with the citrus farmers in Spain. I was actually lucky enough to go out to the lemon groves near Murcia and I’ve met our lemon peel suppliers. I’ve watched them peel the lemons. I’ve seen the peel hanging on washing lines in the sand dry. It’s a really beautiful part of Spain. It’s got a really unique microclimate. It’s right on the coast, and the city is surrounded by mountains and so it’s just the perfect growing conditions for citrus.”

The Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon is a veritable celebration of Bombay Sapphire’s great relationship with its suppliers, and the fact that all our botanicals are certified sustainable.

That is not to take away from the fact that the Premier Cru Murcian Lemon tastes incredible. It seamlessly marries bold citrus with the signature Bombay Sapphire profile. Every sip unveils a new layer of botanical excellence.

The nose, an initial burst of zesty citrus notes, is big, bold, and elegant. With your first sip, the Murcian citrus flavors display a richness and oiliness that is perfectly counterbalanced by the higher alcohol levels. This balance is what makes this gin truly sing. The lemon and orange notes burst forth with a vivacious energy, gradually mellowing to unveil a beautifully well-rounded gin. It’s still unmistakably Bombay Sapphire, but with a captivating twist that elevates it to a level of uniqueness that’s simply remarkable. As you drink, the complexity of flavors continue to unfold, revealing a seamless progression from fresh citrus to the depth of pithy peel and the warmth of delicate spices and then ending with a long, smooth finish.

Dr. Anne said, “It comes back to our vapor infusion process because we wanted to put lots and lots of lemon and citrus peel into this gin and make it super lemony. If we were making gin in the sort of more traditional method, you get a lot more marmalade notes coming through and you’d lose that brightness. So because of the perfusion and production process, we can put loads of lemon into the basket and we keep that brightness and that’s really important for us.”

The result is a gin that’s great to sip on its own. Its complexity also makes it great for cocktails. “I love it with a French 75,” Dr. Anne tells us. “I usually pre-batch it in the morning and leave it in the fridge. By the time I get home from work, it’s perfect.”

With the onset of gin proliferation, the Premier Cru will satisfy both customer attitudes and customer palates. Its unique flavour profile, and status as a premium, small-batch gin, will ensure a cult following. It is as much a revolutionary new gin as it is a love letter to the farmers who supply Bombay Sapphire with their botanicals.

The Murcian Lemon is merely the start of the exciting Premier Cru line. Dr. Anne tells us, “We’ve launched another version of Premier Cru called Tuscan Juniper, really focusing on Tuscany and where we get our Juniper from.”

Premier Cru is undoubtedly Bombay Sapphire’s bold contribution to today’s gin revolution, and Dr. Anne is proud to be involved. “I’m very lucky because I started in the world of small-batch gins,” adds the former bartender, who eventually obtained a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Oxford.

“We’re super proud of it,” she adds. “It was a really lovely, heartwarming project to work on.”

The Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon will hit bars and restaurants in Singapore in October, and will be commercially available in 2024.