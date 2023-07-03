When Torquhil Ian Campbell, the 13th Duke of Argyll ‒ one of Scotland’s oldest families, whose lineage is connected to the ancient High Kings of Ireland ‒ puts his name behind Royal Salute as its brand ambassador, you can be rest assured that the brand is not mere marketing hyperbole, but rather a statement of fact. Like its name suggests, Royal Salute was created in 1953 to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her coronation; and like all royal monarchs, there can only be one.

Only One

Scotland’s most prestigious and well-aged blended whisky range, Royal Salute has marked each significant event in the lives of the British Monarchy to date and is unique in having only ever used whiskies aged at least 21 years in its blends. It is this unique commitment to quality and tradition that has given rise to the informal motto, “We Begin Where Others End”. Hence, its launch of a Cask Programme giving whisky aficionados the opportunity to purchase an entire cask from Royal Salute’s esteemed vault at the historic Strathisla Distillery in Scotland is an undeniable flex for whisky connoisseurs.

Established in 1786, Strathisla is the oldest working distillery in the Scottish Highlands and arguably the most beautiful. Beneath the iconic twin pagodas, the copper stills have a distinctive shape that determines the unique character of every drop of Strathisla spirits. With only 21 casks available at once, each cask is meticulously blended, matured for a minimum of 21 years, and then selected for the Cask Programme, making each rich, fruity and full-bodied whisky a rarity and a one-of-a- kind whisky.

Giving whisky collectors access to Royal Salute’s unparalleled inventory, master blender Sandy Hyslop had a selection of 21 special casks ‒ each containing meticulously blended whiskies of such exceptional maturity that the Duke himself was happy to give his stamp of approval. “Only the most exceptional casks will be selected for the Cask Programme and each is specially numbered to reflect their scarcity,” he says. Indeed, the first 21 casks released are notable house blends, ageing from 24 to 33 years including some incredibly rare oak casks, expertly crafted by Hyslop.