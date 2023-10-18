Three bars from Singapore made it to The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023, with Barcelona’s Sips claiming the crown during a live ceremony on 17 October.

At No.14, Jigger & Pony was the best performing local bar, followed by new entry Sago House (No.32) and Atlas (No.48), which returned to the list.

The best bar in Asia was Bangkok’s BKK Social Club, which came in at No.13.

After Sips, New York’s Double Chicken Please placed second, followed by Handshake Speakeasy from Mexico City.

“After two years of hard work, passion, and sometimes suffering, it’s a real pleasure,” said Sips cofounder Simone Caporale. “It’s a very small place, but we try to put a human value in everything we d0.”

Among the Asian cities, Singapore had the most number of entries on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023. Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Bangkok had two bars apiece, represented by Coa (No.20) and Argo (No.34) from the territory, together with SG Club (No.36) and Bar Benfiddich (No.37) from Japan’s capital. Bangkok was led by BKK Social Club and Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar (No.19).

Zest (No.18), a debutant from Seoul, was also included.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 featured 28 cities with 11 new entries. London had the biggest presence on the list with five bars, including two in the top ten: Connaught Bar (No.5) and Tayēr + Elementary (No.8). It was followed by Mexico City with four places, led by Handshake Speakeasy at No.3.

Other awards were given out at the ceremony. Lady Bee from Lima, Peru was presented with the Campari One to Watch Award, which is given to venues with the potential to break into the top 50 in the future. Tres Monos from Buenos Aires was recognised with the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award, while Gn Chan of New York’s Double Chicken Please took the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award.

The Clumsies from Athens received the Remy Martin Legend of the List Award and the London Essence Best New Opening for their latest bar, Line. Singapore’s Nighthawk picked up the Best Bar Design Award, while Röda Huset from Stockholm received the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award. The American Bar Gleneagles won the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award, as Renato ‘Tato’ Giovannoni of Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires got the Industry Icon Award.

Olso’s Himkok jumped from No.43 last year to 11th this year, which earned them the Nikka Highest Climber Award.

This was the first time Singapore has hosted The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony, which also marked the event‘s debut in Asia. Last year’s edition was held in Barcelona, and previous years all took place in London.

See below for the full list of the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

1. Sips (Barcelona)

2. Double Chicken Please (New York) – Best bar in North America

3. Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City)

4. Paradiso (Barcelona)

5. Connaught Bar (London)

6. Little Red Door (Paris)

7. Licorería Limantour (Mexico City)

8. Tayer + Elementary (London)

9. Alquímico (Cartagena) – Best bar in South America

10. Himkok (Oslo)

11. Tres Monos (Buenos Aires)

12. Line (Athens)*

13. BKK Social Club (Bangkok) – Best bar in Asia

14. Jigger & Pony (Singapore)

15. Maybe Sammy (Sydney) – Best bar in Australasia

16. Salmon Guru (Madrid)

17. Overstory (New York)

18. Zest (Seoul)*

19. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar (Bangkok)*

20. Coa (Hong Kong)

21. Drink Kong (Rome)

22. Hanky Panky (Mexico City)

23. Caretaker’s Cottage (Melbourne)*

24. Café La Trova (Florida)

25. Baba au Rum (Athens)

26. CoChinChina (Buenos Aires)

27. Katana Kitten (New York)

28. Satan’s Whiskers (London)

29. Wax On (Berlin)*

30. Florería Atlántico (Buenos Aires)

31. Röda Huset (Stockholm)*

32. Sago House (Singapore)*

33. Freni e Frizioni (Rome)*

34. Argo (Hong Kong)

35. A Bar with Shapes for a Name (London)

36. The SG Club (Tokyo)**

37. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo)

38. Cambridge Public House (Paris)*

39. Panda & Sons** (Edinburgh)

40. Mimi Kakushi (Dubai) – Best bar in the Middle East and Africa

41. Scarfes Bar (London)*

42. 1930 (Milan)

43. Carnaval (Lima)

44. L’Antiquario (Naples)

45. Baltra Bar (Mexico City)

46. Locale Firenze (Florence)

47. The Clumsies (Athens)

48. Atlas (Singapore)**

49. Jewel of the South (New Orleans)

50. Galaxy Bar (Dubai)

* New entry

** Reentry

