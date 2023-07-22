The search for the best wine and wineries has been the inspiration for many travel itineraries. So much so that a report by The Business Research Company found that the global enotourism market reached nearly USD 8.2 billion in 2023. Hence, the 50 best vineyards in the world are worth taking a peek at for a premium experience.
As per the fifth chapter of the World’s 50 Best Vineyards Awards 2023, Argentina’s Catena Zapata tops the list of finest viniculture estates. The coveted awards go beyond the technicalities of production and taste. Instead, the focus is on the entire tourism aspect of the business — honouring vineyards that offer a holistic travel experience, mesmerising views, a fine-dining experience, unique staying options, luxury wine pairing and more.
More About the World’s 50 Best Vineyards and How They Are Chosen
How are the Vineyards Selected?
The process of choosing the top vineyards is similar to that of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. A global voting academy is created with chairmen for 22 geographical wine regions. Each chairperson, then, makes a board of around 36 unnamed wine and travel specialists. They nominate a maximum of seven vineyard destinations that they have personally been to over the past couple of years. After collating all the votes, the vineyard with the highest votes bags the apex position and the others follow accordingly.
Though a list of the top 100 is made, only the top 50 are officially aired.
What are the criteria?
According to Bloomberg, Andrew Reed, managing director of wine and exhibitions at William Reed, said, “Decent wine is a given.” Destinations with great quality produce combined with a fine travel experience make the cut. Although there are no well-defined criteria, wineries must be open to the public.
Judges base their decisions on the overall visitor experience — stunning architecture, astounding sceneries, a gourmet restaurant, interactive sommeliers, cellars with a long history, engaging activities, wine and dine pairings, music and ambience.
The Podium Winners
To put things into perspective, the Argentine winner also bagged the accolade for being the best in the overall South American region. Established in 1902, Catena Zapata is located in the picturesque setting of Mendoza. It is the country’s oldest family winery and is known for perfecting and putting exquisite Malbec wine on the world map. A Mayan temple-like building, and a newly-opened restaurant, Angélica Cocina Maestra, make the Adrianna vineyard a wholesome experience.
Rioja’s stunning Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal vineyard, which took the second spot, boasts a long and rich heritage. Founded in 1858, it is the site where the first Rioja wines were bottled with the first vintage dating back to 1862. The burgeoning popularity of the estate’s wine in the 20th century compelled them to cover the bottles with a golden mesh as a seal of authenticity, a practice that later caught on with wineries around the world.
Today, Hotel Marqués de Riscal, a luxurious Frank Gehry creation, stands as the main attraction. A Michelin-star restaurant by Chef Francis Paniego completes the experience.
In the third spot is Chile’s VIK. It climbed one position up from its 2022 rank and offers alluring views of the Andes Mountains. Also boasting a Frank Gehry-designed hotel, the winery is perched high up on the hill, amidst a beautiful valley, flanked by the Andes.
In a statement, Reed said, “The World’s Best Vineyards continues to highlight wine tourism destinations around the globe and with an impressive list of new entries this year, it’s more important than ever.”
The Complete List of the 50 Best Vineyards
1. Catena Zapata, Argentina
Best known for: Malbec wine
Address: Cobos s/n – Luján de Cuyo (5509), Mendoza, Argentina
2. Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal, Spain
Best known for: Rioja wine
Address: C/Torrea 1, 01340 Elciego, Álava
3. VIK, Chile
Best known for: La Piu Belle wines and champagne
Address: Millahue, San Vicente de Tagua Tagua, Chile
4. Creation, South Africa
Best known for: Sauvignon Blanc, spicy Pinot Noir, and full-bodied Merlot.
Address: Hemel-en-Aarde Road, PO Box 1772, Hermanus 7200, South Africa
5. Château Smith Haut Lafitte, France
Best known for: Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon
Address: Château Smith Haut Lafitte, 33650 Martillac, France
6. Bodega Garzón, Uruguay
Best known for: Balasto 2018, Tannat, Spanish Albariño white wine
Address: AGROLAND SA Route 9 km. 175 – Garzon, Maldonado, Uruguay
7. Montes, Chile
Best known for: Alpha M cuvée, Syrah
Address: Parcela 15 – Millahue de Apalta, Santa Cruz, Chille
8. Schloss Johannisberg, Germany
Best known for: Riesling
Address: D – 65366 Geisenheim-Johannisberg, Germany
9. Bodegas Salentein, Argentina
Best known for: Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and Sauvignon Blanc
Address: Vedia 3892, C1430 DAL, Buenos Aires, Argentina
10. El Enemigo Wines, Argentina
Best known for: Cabernet Franc, Malbec
Address: Videla Aranda 7008 M5519, M5519 Maipú, Mendoza, Argentina
11. Rippon, New Zealand
Best known for: Pinot Noir
Address: 246 Wanaka-Mt Aspiring Rd, Wanaka 9305
12. Weingut Dr. Loosen, Germany
Best known for: Reisling, Pinot Noir
Address: Dr. Loosen Winery, St. Johannishof 1, Germany D-54470 Bernkastel/Mosel
13. Finca Victoria – Durigutti Family Winemakers, Argentina
Best known for: Malbec, vegan wine
Address: Pasaje La Reta S/N. Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza
14. Domäne Wachau, Austria
Best known for: Single vineyard wines, rosé
Address: Domäne Wachau, A-3601 Dürnstein 107
15. Quinta do Crasto, Portugal
Best known for: Douro wine, Porto wine and olive oil
Address: Quinta do Crasto, Rua de Fez, 455-457, 4150-331 Porto, Portugal | Quinta do Crasto, Gouvinhas, 5060-063 Sabrosa, Portugal
16. Quinta do Noval, Portugal
Best known for: Port wine and Douro wine
Address: Quinta do Noval Vinhos, SA, Av. Diogo Leite, 256, 4400 – 111 Vila Nova de Gaia – Portugal
17. d’Arenberg, Australia
Best known for: Shiraz, Grenache and Cabernet
Address: PO Box 195, McLaren Vale, South Australia 5171, Australia
18. Château d’Yquem, France
Best known for: Sweet wine
Address: Château d’Yquem, 33210 Sauternes, France
19. Château Pape Clément, France
Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon
Address: 216 avenue Dr Nancel Penard, 33600 Pessac
20. Jordan Vineyard & Winery, US
Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay
Address: 1474 Alexander Valley Road Healdsburg, CA 95448-9003
21. González Byass – Bodegas Tio Pepe, Spain
Best known for: Sherry, Vermouth, Brandies de Jerez
Address: c/ Manuel Mª González, 12, 11402 Jerez
22. Maison Ruinart, France
Best known for: Champagne
Address: 4 rue des Crayères, Reims, France
23. Champagne Bollinger, France
Best known for: Champagne, Pinot Noir, Rosé
Address: 20 Boulevard Maréchal de Lattre, 51160 Aÿ, France
24. Bodega Colomé, Argentina
Best known for: Pinot Noir, Syrah, Chardonnay, Merlot Petit Verdot, Torrontés, Malbec and Bonarda
Address: Ruta Provincial 52, Km. 20-Molinos, A4419 Salta, Argentina
25. Viñedos de Alcohuaz, Chile
Best known for: Syrah, Malbec
Address: J. V. Lastarria 333, Santiago, Chile
26. Henschke, Australia
Best known for: Shiraz, Reisling
Address: Henschke Cellars, 1428 Keyneton Road, Keyneton SA 535
27. Abadía Retuerta, Spain
Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah
Address: N-122, km 332, 5, 47340 Sardón de Duero, Valladolid, Espagne
28. Brooks Wine, US
Best known for: Riesling, Pinot Noir
Address: 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity, OR 97101
29. Ceretto, Italy
Best known for: Barolo and Barbaresco wines
Address: Località San Cassiano, 34 | 12051 Alba (CN), Italy
30. Bodega Bouza, Uruguay
Best known for: Tempranillo, Merlot, Chardonnay, Albariño
Address: Cno. de la Redención 7658, 12500 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo
31. Champagne Billecart-Salmon, France
Best known for: Champagne, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier
Address: 40 Rue Carnot, 51160 Aÿ-Champagne, France
32. Klein Constantia Winery, South Africa
Best known for: Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, Riesling
Address: Klein Constantia Estate, PO Box 375, Constantia, 7848
33. Château Pichon Baron, France
Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon
Address: 33250 Pauillac, France
34. Château de Beaucastel, France
Best known for: Red Châteauneuf du Pape wine, cuvée, Grenache
Address: Famille Perrin, Château de Beaucastel, Chemin de Beaucastel, 84350 Courthezon, France
35. Szepsy Winery, Hungary
Best known for: Aszú
Address: Batthyány street, Mád, 3909
36. Delaire Graff Estate, South Africa
Best known for: Bordeaux, Chardonnay, dessert wine, rosé
Address: Delaire Graff Estate, P.O. Box 3058, Stellenbosch, 7602, South Africa
37. Viña Casas del Bosque, Chile
Best known for: Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Syrah
Address: Hijuela Nº 2 Ex Fundo Santa Rosa, Casablanca
38. Château Mercian Mariko Winery, Japan
Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Sauvignon Blanc
Address: 146-2 Nagase Ueda, Nagano Prefecture 386-0407, Japan
39. Clos Apalta, Chile
Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon and Carménère
Address: Apalta KM 5, Apalta Valley, Colchagua, Chile
40. Graham’s Port Lodge, Portugal
Best known for: Tawny and aged port wine
Address: Rua do Agro 141, 4400-003 Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
41. Château Kefraya, Lebanon
Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Carménère, Marselan, arak
Address: Kefraya, Jeb Jannin
42. Quinta do Seixo (Sandeman), Portugal
Best known for: Port wine
Address: Valença do Douro, Portugal
43. Viu Manent, Chile
Best known for: Chilean Malbec, and Carménère
Address: Wine Road Km 37, Cunaco, VI Region, Chile
44. Penfolds Magill Estate, Australia
Best known for: Shiraz
Address: Magill Estate, 78 Penfold Rd, Magill SA 5072
45. Disznókő, Hungary
Best known for: Tokaji Aszú
Address: 3931 Mezőzombor, Külterület, Hrsz.0202
46. Veuve Clicquot, France
Best known for: Champagne
Address: 1 Rue Albert Thomas, Reims 51100, France
47. Château Mukhrani, Georgia
Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Saperavi and Alexandrouli for red wines and Rkatsiteli and Mtsvane for the whites
Address: Mukhranbatoni Palace, Natakhtari-Tsilkani-Mukhrani, Mukhrani 3309, Georgia
48. Bodega Diamandes, Argentina
Best known for: Malbec, Syrah, Chardonnay
Address: Clodomiro Silva S/N Vista Flores Tunuyan Mendoza, M5565 Vista Flores, Mendoza, Argentina
49. Bodegas Muga, Spain
Best known for: Tempranillo, Mazuelo and Graciano
Address: Avda. Vizcaya, 2. Station District. 26200 Haro (La Rioja)
50. Viña Errázuriz, Chile
Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon, Las Pizarras
Address: E-639 18, Panquehue, Valparaíso
(Hero and feature image credit: Catena Zapata)
This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: France is often considered the best wine country in the world, offering a wide variety. However, Spain takes the first place in terms of largest vineyard area and Italy comes first with the highest volume of wine produced.
Answer: In 2017, Moldovia's Mileștii Mici became the largest winery in the world with underground tunnels of cellars that are nearly 300 km long. France's Languedoc is one of the largest and oldest vineyards with an area of 2,450 kmsq.
Answer: Nashik is India's highest and exquisite wine-producing region. It is located in Maharashtra, about 135 km Northeast of Mumbai.
Answer: Nashik in Maharashtra is the main wine-producing region in india.