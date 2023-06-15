From specialty coffee founded by a Singapore barista champion to Michelin-starred ramen, Woodleigh Mall in Bidadari has a variety of delectable food to satisfy appetites all day.

Before the completion of the Bidadari estate, Woodleigh MRT station was an underused stop along the North-East line. Build-to-order (BTO) flats have since mushroomed in the neighbourhood after the government cleared the former cemetery site for residential development.

Located between Potong Pasir and Serangoon, Woodleigh has seen more than 90 percent of flat owners in the district collecting the keys to their new homes. This new estate, first announced in 2013 by HDB, consists of 12 Build-To-Order (BTO) projects across four districts: Alkaff, Bartley Heights, Park Edge and Woodleigh. The Woodleigh district is the first district of four to have 2,685 flats completed.

Woodleigh Mall is directly connected to Woodleigh MRT station, making it a convenient stop for residents in the area to get food or groceries. Dining options are thankfully, also aplenty in this newly-opened mall. Familiar names like Old Chang Kee, Fun Toast, the Soup Spoon Union, Cedele Bakery Kitchen, and Genki Sushi are reliable options for snacks or a quick bite.

For a delectable meal, however, food court operator Food Republic provides a wide variety of cuisine across 12 stalls ranging from Thye Hong Hokkien Mee to Lam’s Noodle & Salt Baked Chicken.

There are also new food and beverage names that are looking to make their debut in Singapore at Woodleigh Mall. Veganburg, the world’s first 100% plant-based burger joint from San Francisco, will be opening outside the US for the first time here. Craving for grilled meats? Bulgogi Syo, a new concept by Korean brand Seorae, will also be offering their signature meat dishes, which go through a three-step cooking process for ultimate flavour and tenderness.

OLLA Specialty Coffee, a café-kitchen opened by a Singapore barista champion, also opened an outlet in Woodleigh Mall, serving award-winning coffee alongside a hot menu that’s perfect for slow weekends in the neighbourhood.

Here are the 10 best food places to eat at Woodleigh Mall: