Sims Vista Market and Food Centre might not be a leading contender when it comes to famous hawker stalls and dishes. However, it’s a real treasure trove for nearby residents and those willing to venture off the beaten path.
Located at Sims Place in eastern Singapore, this hawker haunt is a sizable venue with over 70 hawker stalls, perfect for hungry folks looking to grab a quick meal or fresh ingredients for home cooking. This gastronomic hub offers a wide variety of cuisine to nearby residents and workers from the nearby industrial estate.
Sims Vista Market and Food Centre was first established in the mid-1970s to serve and provide food for residents staying at Sims Drive. It most recently underwent a renovation in 2021, a much-needed upgrade to make it more spacious and comfortable while retaining a laid-back neighbourhood vibe.
How to get to Sims Vista Market and Food Centre
Although it’s not next to an MRT or prominent landmarks, this food centre is still rather accessible via a less-than-10-minute walk from Aljunied MRT Station through Aljunied Road. Several buses – 64, 134, and 137 – also stop directly in front of the food centre. The Sims Vista neighbourhood is near the Geylang, Kallang, and Paya Lebar precincts.
Bustling in the day, the hawker stalls at Sims Vista Market and Food Centre offer extensive food options that can satisfy event the pickiest eater. Duck rice is a must-have here; Tai Dong Teochew Duck Rice’s version offers a fragrant soy-based sauce while Hollywood Duck Rice’s gravy leans thicker in consistency, so there’s truly something for everyone.
Other delicious eats include Dubai Express’ Bryani, which still follows a 100-year-old recipe, as well as the Green Chilli Chicken Rice. The famous Havelock Hainanese Curry Rice, Indonesian favourites at Warong HJH Kamisah, and confectionary treats by Hao Qing Xiang are also a treat. If you’re health-conscious, make a beeline for Hock Heng Cooked Food’s nourishing fish soup.
10 best hawker stalls for the best food at Sims Vista Market and Food Centre:
There’s nothing rushed about Dubai Express despite its name. The stall is helmed by the grandson of the Islamic Restaurant’s founder, one of Singapore’s oldest and most famous briyani houses. Prepared from a recipe that’s over 100 years old, the signature Mutton Briyani is served with crispy papadum and curry, with tender morsels of mutton that pairs well with the fragrant spiced rice.
Opening hours: 6:30am to 3:30pm (Daily).
In business for over 30 years and counting, Tai Dong Teochew Duck Rice is another go-to spot in Singapore. This established name, formerly located at Circular Road, has often received rave reviews from office-goers in the vicinity, thanks to its tender slices of meat and aromatic soy sauce-based gravy.
Opening hours: 10am to 5pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10am to 4pm (Friday), 10:30am to 2pm (Saturday), 10:30am to 4pm (Sunday). Closed on Thursdays.
Formerly known as Lian Kee Duck Rice at their previous Tanjong Katong address, Hollywood Duck Rice is another must-try, go-to hawker stall at Sims Vista Market & Food Centre. Diners often make a beeline for their tender braised duck with a thick herbal-infused sauce. For an elevated bite, dip the duck slices in the addictive homemade chilli concoction.
Opening hours: 9:30am to 3:30pm (Thursday to Tuesday). Closed on Wednesdays.
Chicken rice might be a national dish, but having it with green chilli is pretty uncommon, but it’s rarity is not the only reason why the queue at this hawker stall is one of the longest in the Sims Vista Market & Food Centre. The draw here really is the chopped green chilli sauce that blankets the juicy fried chicken thigh. Those who can’t handle the usual spicy kick that chicken rice brings will appreciate the spectrum of flavours that this unique sauce offers – sweet, savoury, and slightly spicy all in one.
Opening hours: 10:30am to 1:30pm (Daily).
Adopting its name from its former operating premises at Terminal 3 Changi Airport, T3 Airport Fish Ball Minced Meat Noodles offers a delicious rendition of a local favourite, the bak chor mee. The noodles here have an al dente consistency despite being doused with a generous splash of chilli and black vinegar for a spicy and sour tang. Here, the dish only includes minced meat and meatballs, so those who wish to have fish balls will have to request an add-on.
Opening hours: 5am to 2pm (Daily).
Mainly serving Indonesian favourites like Mee Rebus, Lontong, and Tauhu Goreng, Warong HJH Kamisah is currently helmed by the third-generation of its founder, who hailed from Solo, Indonesia. The signature here is the crispy Ayam Penyet (smashed fried chicken) that pairs well with the two different kinds of sambal offered for an additive kick.
Opening hours: 6am to 1:30pm (Monday to Thursday), 6am to 10:30am (Saturday and Sunday). Closed on Fridays.
Curry rice might be a top choice option for lunch and dinner, but Havelock Hainanese Curry Rice wants to break the mould by also serving the hearty dish at breakfast. The hero here is the sweet gravy that elevates staples such as stewed cabbage, crispy fried pork cutlet, braised pork belly, and an over-easy egg.
Opening hours: 6:30am to 3:30pm (Tuesday to Sunday). Closed on Mondays.
If you’re feeling peckish, head to Hao Qing Xiang for their yummy steamed tapioca cake or kueh ubi kayu that’s handmade in-house. The just-right sweetness and soft textured consistency make this nonya dessert a delightful bite. This hawker stall also serves breakfast staples like chee cheong fun rice rolls, yam cake, and glutinous rice should you crave something more substantial.
Opening hours: 5:30am to 3pm (Tuesday to Sunday). Closed on Mondays.
Chinese-style nasi lemak is the star at Jin Feng Fried Bee Hoon Nasi Lemak. The fragrant and fluffy coconut-infused rice here pair exceptionally well here with the well-seasoned chicken wings, otah, and stir-fried vegetables. Those who prefer noodles can opt for the tasty bee hoon, which is flavoured with a hint of light soy sauce.
Opening hours: 5am to 1pm (Monday to Tuesday, Thursday to Friday), 9am to 5pm (Sunday and Wednesday). Closed on Saturdays.
One of the most comforting hawker dishes in Singapore has to be the sliced fish soup, and you’ll find a nourishing and tasty option here at Hock Heng Cooked Food. If you’re feeling adventurous, however, try the unique dry version of the sliced fish noodles here. The al dente noodles here are coated with a tomato ketchup-based sauce for a tangy bite, which when paired with the lean and firm Batang fish makes for a delicious meal. Another favourite among diners is the hearty Seafood Soup.
Opening hours: 8:30am to 3:30pm (Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday). Closed on Mondays, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
