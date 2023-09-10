11 Spots Serving The Most Delicious Food In Balestier And Whampoa

From celebrity-backed bak kut teh to Bib Gourmand hawker stalls, these places offer the best food in the Balestier and Whampoa area.

Balestier was named after Joseph Balestier, the first American consul to Singapore in 1837. Unlike Donald Trump, he actually drained the swampy land and turned it into a sugarcane plantation, and the area gradually prospered. Warehouses were set up along Sungei Whampoa to process the harvest, and wealthy families built elaborate shophouses around Balestier Road. Religious and cultural landmarks followed, including Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, Goh Chor Tua Pek Kong Temple, and the Malay Film Productions movie studio.

Besides the omnipresent lighting shops on Balestier Road today, the neighbourhood is a haunt for local dishes including chicken rice, bak kut teh, and tau sar piah. Numerous eateries here specialise in them, and some have gone on to become household names.

Other dining establishments in Balestier and Whampoa have carved out a niche for themselves. Chuan Yang Ji does mutton with northern Chinese flavours, while Nhung Kitchen sticks to authentic banh mi. Lor mee specialist Xin Mei Xiang has a branch here, and Whampoa Makan Place serves a broad spectrum of hawker food, including Michelin-recommended Hokkien mee and fish head bee hoon. For bicycle fanatics, there’s Wheeler’s Yard cafe, which occupies a former warehouse along the river. Check them out below.

11 places for the best food in Balestier and Whampoa