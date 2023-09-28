8 Places Serving The Best Ban Mian And Chilli Pan Mee In Singapore

From a 30-year-old hawker stall to a Bib Gourmand winner, these places serve the best ban mian and chilli pan mee in Singapore.
Ban mian, or “board noodles” in Chinese, takes its name from the Hakka tradition of cutting noodles with a wooden block. Made with flour, egg, and water, the flat noodles are topped with meatball, vegetables, poached egg, and pork lard, and served either in a soup or with a thick dark sauce. Variations exists, such as KL chilli pan mee, which features round noodles called you mian and a heaping of dried sambal, as well as the Hokkien-style mee hoon kway.
One of the most famous ban mian in Singapore comes from Hui Wei, a Geylang Bahru Food Centre hawker stall that received a Bib Gourmand. Equally popular are L32 Handmade Noodles, a stalwart of the Geylang neighbourhood for 20 years, the 30-year-old China Whampoa Home Made Noodles, and Top 1 Home Made Noodle at Beauty World, which lets diners customise their orders.
Recent entrants to Singapore’s ban mian scene have also put themselves on the map. Yanan is run by a former hotel chef who applies his high standards to the dish, while The Noodle Memories is run by two Malaysians with a long history in chilli pan mee. KL Traditional Chilli Ban Mee offers both the classic and contemporary renditions of the dish, while Madam Leong is one woman’s perseverance to give her daughter a better life. Check them out below.
Where to find the best ban mian and chilli pan mee in Singapore
Founded in 1989, China Whampoa Home Made Noodles’s soup ban mian sets the standards with a light broth that is both delicate and flavourful. The noodles are made from scratch every day, and can be topped with prawn, abalone, razor clam, and sliced fish. For the dry version, don’t skip out on the chilli, which packs a punch.
As the only Bib Gourmand ban mian stall, Hui Wei has a lot of weight on its shoulders. But the Geylang Bahru Food Centre hawker exceeds expectations with springy handmade noodles, crisp ikan bilis, and creamy poached egg. While the dark sauce is rich, it is countered by the chilli’s strong heat.
This eatery caters to purists with their signature chilli pan mee, which comprises of minced pork, crispy lard, ikan bilis, poached egg, and fried shallot. For something more contemporary, the dish can be topped with abalone, scallop, and crayfish, as well as Wagyu beef and Iberico pork. Pair it with the handmade fishball soup, which is delicately sweet.
Part of Geylang for more than two decades, word of L32 Handmade Noodles’s ban mian has spread far outside the neighbourhood. One of the highlights here is the soup, which is cooked for around 10 hours until it becomes deeply nourishing. Another is the noodles, which are light and chewy. The stall also offers plenty of toppings, including pork, chicken, meatball, and seafood.
Madam Leong is the eponymous hawker stall of Vivian Leong, who started selling ban mian to support her daughter. Based off Leong’s mother’s recipe, her dry chilli ban mian consists of noodles pressed and cut daily, then topped with fried beancurd skin, minced pork, ikan bilis, meatballs, egg, and vegetables. The dark sauce is thick and robust, made fiery by a dollop of chilli.
The Noodle Memories opened at Hong Lim Market Food Centre in 2021, but their signature KL chilli pan mee has a long heritage. The founders come from a line of hawkers who have been selling the dish in Malaysia’s capital for over three decades: here, they adjusted it for local palates. On a base of you mian, the stall tops its with minced pork, black fungus, vegetables, fried beancurd skin, and a runny egg, plus a heaping of chilli accented with dried shrimp.
The queue at Top 1 Home Made Noodle is perpetually long, but that provides ample time to put together your order. The Beauty World hawker stalls allows diners to customise their dish from noodles to toppings, and the dry ban mian is possibly the most popular combination. Then it’s your choice of main ingredient including meatball, salmon, and abalone, to be finished with egg and vegetable, and fish maw.
Yanan founder John Yeo previously worked as a chef at The St. Regis and Westin hotels, and he applies his rigorous training to his ban mian. The soup is boiled for four hours using high quality dried seafood, and virtually everything is handmade, from the flat noodles to the dumplings and meatballs. The seafood combo premium soya sauce toss noodles – or No.4 on the menu – brings all of Yeo’s finesse together, with prawn, fried fish, fried dumpling, and meatballs coated in an umami shrimp sauce.
