Missed out on NDP 2023 tickets? No worries, these eight restaurants and bars in Singapore present a front-row seat to the National Day fireworks with enough drinks to toast to the country 58 times over.

For sky-high perches, 1-Arden serves Milo-inspired cocktails from the 51st floor, as Ce La Vi offers sharing platters of seafood and meat plus family-friendly activities. At Mr. Stork, catch the fireworks from their teepee while sipping on Singapore Sling twists, while Level33 combines local flavours and their house-brewed beers into ice cream sandwiches.

More rooftop shenanigans are happening at the one-Michelin-starred Braci, which composes degustation menus of seasonal flavours and Italian techniques. At Southbridge, they have a Negroni-inspired National Day cocktail and drink bundles designed to suit different palates and price points.

Lower to the ground but closer to the action, Caffe Fernet turns the Singapore Sling into a slushie together with a family-style feast of rendang beef ribs, while the neighbouring Kinki rolls out a rooftop drinks package that includes spirit, mixers, and contemporary Japanese bar bites.

Where will the fireworks for National Day 2023 take place?

This year, the fireworks will kick off at The Padang and at the bay front of Marina Bay Sands, usually between 8.10 pm and 8.25 pm. This means that you’ll want to get settled before then for the best experience, preferably with a beer or cocktail already in hand.

(Hero and featured image credit: Hak Liang Goh/Getty Images)

8 best restaurants and bars in Singapore to catch the fireworks on National Day 2023