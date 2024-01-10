Best New Cafes In Singapore To Bookmark For January 2024

If you enjoy coffee, these new specialty java establishments in Singapore will satisfy your cravings. Getting a delicious cup made with the best artisanal beans and locally produced sophisticated roast blends in the city-state is effortless. Some of the best new coffee shops and cafes in Singapore, featuring a variety of interior styles from industrial to contemporary, opened in 2024.

Many of these establishments flourished post-pandemic, encouraging people to experience the aromatic roasts in person. Singapore’s coffee culture is thriving, and these new cafes aim to provide fragrant roasts to more locals and visitors, establishing itself as one of the leaders in cafe culture.

To kickstart your cafe-hopping goals this year, here’s our list of the best new cafes to have an aromatic cup of coffee and brunch in Singapore this 2024.

All the best new cafes in Singapore to head to in January 2024:

Plain Meredith

Another pet-friendly café has sprouted at Holland Village. Now, you can bring your furry companions out to brunch at Plain Meredith and dine with them too. A concept from the team behind Baker’s Brew, its menu has hearty offerings that’s perfect for you and your paw pals.

Indulge in generous all-day brunch options or mains like the Plain Meredith Burger and Asian Spice Chicken while the pets can dig into gourmet treats like Porky Meatballs and Blueberry Bliss Popsicle.

Plain Meredith is located at 7 Holland Village Way, One Holland Village #02-23/24, Singapore 275748

Louisa Coffee

Frequent travellers to Taiwan will certainly recognise Louisa Coffee. A well-known Taiwanese coffee chain with over 500 outlets, Singapore makes Louisa Coffee’s second international market following Thailand. Started in Taipei in 2006, the brand is well loved for fresh brews and in-house bakes.

Excite tastebuds with the unique Orange Peel Latte or Taiwan Geisha while pairing it with bites like the Singapore-exclusive pillowy Taro Boston Cream Pie and creamy Egg Pudding Tart.

Louisa Coffee is located at 130 Beach Road, Guoco Midtown #01-13/14, Singapore 189774.

Ingen Kyoto

Matcha lovers will want to add this café to their bucket list. Ingen Kyoto, a new concept developed by the team behind Japanese-style matcha and tea brand Hvala, debuts with a traditional teahouse experience in the heart of Orchard Road. Decked in calming wood interiors, the shop features a wide selection of tea-based beverages, including matcha blends imported from Japan. Of course, you can find ceremonial-grade matcha from Kyoto’s Uji here.

If matcha isn’t your cup of tea, Ingen Kyoto offers white tea and the caffeine-free Mugicha. A selection of desserts completes the menu. Take a sip of comforting tea while you enjoy sweet delights like cakes and parfaits.

Ingen Kyoto is located at 2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard #B3-15/16, Singapore 238801.

Tipo Osteria

Known for its customisable pasta and pizzas, Tipo recently introduced an Osteria approach to its stable of brands. The new casual Italian-style cafe-restaurant in Singapore’s Hamilton Road will feature an extended menu that includes a curated selection of antipasti, primi, secondi, and dolce (desserts) categories.

Pasta remains a staple – choose from Mushroom and Chestnut Stapponi, Squid Ink Linguine, Duck Mousse Ravioli, and Chicken Risotto. Add on proteins like Barramundi, Chicken Cotoletta, and the beef-featured Osso Buco to share too.

Tipo Osteria is located at 16 Hamilton Road #01-05, Singapore 209186.

Nickel

Previously Lee’s Confectionary from Jurong, the beloved café reemerges as Nickel. Its new location in Bugis also appeals to regulars of this centralised address. Behind the café’s name, Baker-Owner Lee pays homage to the French phrase “C’est Nickel”, which colloquially means praise like “good job” or “excellent”.

Currently, Nickel is in its soft launch phase and focuses more on buttery viennoiseries that showcase Lee’s experience from French culinary school FERRANDI Paris. But during the recent festive season, Nickel presented a special December menu featuring vibrant Christmas desserts like ‘Ring’ – a hazelnut cake, chocolate mousse, hazelnut crumble and hazelnut pralinè, and another mushroom-looking seasonal special made from chestnut, poached pear and choux.

Nickel is located at 258 Middle Road #01-01, Singapore 188987.

(Hero and featured image credit: @ingenkyoto/Instagram & Plain Meredith)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore