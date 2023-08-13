10 Places Serving The Best Curry Chicken Noodles In Singapore

More often than not, noodles are paired with a savoury and clean broth, which it absorbs to become a delicious but light dish. However, there’s another delectable medium that noodles shine in too, and that’s the spice-filled curry sauce. From the Singapore-favourite curry chicken noodles to the famed Ipoh Curry Mee, here are the best curry noodles in Singapore.
Curry often is a perfect pairing with rice or bread for their ability to soak up its addictive flavours, spices and heat. In multi-cultural Singapore, however, many Chinese hawkers have also adapted the dish to great success with noodles, making curry noodles one of the best and most popular hawker foods today.
A popular version of the dish here that highlights both elements is Curry Chicken Noodles. A couple of go-to establishments and well-known stalls among diners that serve this yummy dish is Heng Kee Curry Chicken Noodles and Ah Heng Curry Chicken Noodles. Both names primarily use bee hoon (thin rice vermicelli), to pair with the star of the bowl, the curry gravy, as they absorb every last drop like a sponge. Otherwise, yellow noodles are also popular alternatives.
Another curry mee variant that’s popular in Singapore is Ipoh Curry Noodles. Brought in by Malaysian hawkers, the noodles used include familiar variations like bee hoon, but chee cheong fun (thick rice sheets) is also a delicious option too.
Curry noodles appear to be an uncomplicated dish at first glance, but its ingredients say otherwise. Besides noodles, curry, and chicken pieces, tau pok, potato chunks, and bean sprout are included for texture and bite. Ipoh Curry Noodles often see a gravy that leans towards a thicker consistency, similar to Satay Bee Hoon, and often includes ingredients like char siew, roasted pork and long beans.
10 best bowls of curry chicken noodles in Singapore today:
One of the most popular stalls that often sport a snaking queue at Hong Lim Hawker Centre during lunch time is Ah Heng Chicken Curry Bee Hoon Mee. Choose from either bee hoon or yellow noodles here, and have them with a spoonful of curry for a flavourful bite. The bowl also comes with ingredients like diced potato cubes, tau pok (fried bean curd), fish cake slices, bean sprouts, and Hainanese chicken pieces.
Opening Hours: 10am – 9pm (Monday to Friday), 8am – 9pm (Saturday to Sunday)
Another stall that offers a commendable bowl of Curry Chicken Noodles is Heng Kee Curry Chicken Noodle. This stall is touted to be the original to serve this dish at Hong Lim Hawker Centre, and offers both standard or large portions.
Its rich gravy is a standout and can be made spicier with accompanying sambal chilli sauce. The owner slices the chicken upon order to ensure every bite is juicy, firm, and flavourful.
Opening Hours: 10:30am – 3:30pm (Monday to Saturday), Closed on Sundays
Cantonese Delights is often seen with a queue – and for good reason. The biggest draw here is the Fried Chicken Cutlet Noodle, which differs from their Hong Lim Market & Food Centre neighbours. Besides using the thin yet al-dante mee kia (thin yellow noodles) instead of bee hoon for their signature dish, they’ve also replaced the usual boiled chicken for a fried chicken cutlet, elevating the dish to new heights.
The curry gravy leans towards more fluid than starchy, making it a lighter sip and the perfect balance with the fried chicken thigh. The consistency is also reminiscent of the popular curry fish ball street snack in Hong Kong.
Opening hours: 8:30am to 3pm (Tuesday to Sunday). Closed on Mondays.
Receiving a Michelin recommendation is Hock Hai (Hong Lim) Curry Chicken Noodle. As one of the long-standing stalls at Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre, they have built quite the reputation for being generous with their ingredients, regardless of portion sizes.
The curry’s aroma can be picked up from stalls away, and trust us when we say that it tastes as good as it smells. With a texture that’s similar to laksa gravy, the curry here is sweet, savoury and spicy at once, thanks to its perfect blend of spices and coconut milk.
Opening Hours: 9am – 11pm (Tuesday to Sunday). Closed on Mondays.
A nondescript and hidden find at Berseh Food Centre, Sheng Kee Curry Chicken Noodle is a hidden gem among the usual hawker offerings found in this food centre. Diners can choose from three portion sizes and even request preferred poached chicken parts like breast, thigh, or drumstick.
The bowl of fragrant curry gravy is accompanied by generous ingredients like crunchy bean sprouts, potato chunks, tau pok and sliced fish cakes. Those who want a spicier kick can mix a dollop of belachan chilli with the curry.
Opening Hours: 6am – 3:30pm (Tuesday – Sunday). Closed on Mondays.
Steven Cheah is a third-generation hawker who left his former bus driver job during the COVID-19 pandemic to master and share his family’s signature dish – Ipoh curry noodles – to the rest of Singapore.
The main difference between Ipoh and Singapore-style curry noodles is that the former sports a richer and more savoury flavour profile thanks to the spices used.
You can detect hints of lime and mint in Jian Zao Ipoh Curry Noodles, which provides a refreshing dimension to the curry broth. Ingredients are also generous in the signature Ipoh curry noodles bowl, and you’ll find yours filled with char siew, roasted pork, shredded chicken, tau pok, bean sprouts, and long beans.
Opening hours: 9am to 5pm (Daily)
Small Tables is a contemporary restaurant on Scotts Road that serves modern Ipoh-style cuisine. Of course, the signature Ipoh Curry Noodles is one of the best dishes here. You’ll get to customise your choice of noodles – hor fun made fresh daily in Ipoh with natural spring water, yellow noodles, or konjac noodles, and even have it in either soup or dry form.
The soup version works best with the silky hor fun which coats the umami-laden broth superbly. The dry version features a thick curry paste that’s similar to dry mee siam and dry laksa and is best paired with yellow noodles. Both versions come with thick caramelised char siu, crispy pork belly, gelatinous pig’s ears, and fresh mint.
Opening hours: 11:30am – 10pm (Monday to Friday), 11am to 10pm (Saturday to Sunday).
Found in 51 Noodle House within Yishun Park Hawker Centre, Yap’s Noodles only operates during the weekends, making it rather elusive for those on the hunt for the best curry mee in Singapore. Their signature Curry Noodles adopt the Ipoh style in its preparation, featuring prominent flavours of dried shrimp and lemongrass.
The rich and thick curry is fragrant and moreish, and goes well with the noodles and meaty ingredients like shredded chicken and roasted pork.
Operating hours: 9am – 9:30pm (Saturday to Sunday) or till sold out.
Formerly located at Albert Food Centre, which was listed as ‘Michelin-Recommended’, Fu Hai Curry Chicken Noodles is now at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre.
It is helmed by a second-generation young hawker that uses chicken stock as a base with Indian spices to create a flavourful and fragrant gravy. The dish is also generous with ingredients like tau pok, fish cake, and potatoes, making it a satisfying meal.
Opening hours: 7:30am to 2:30pm (Sunday to Monday), 7:30am to 2pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), 9am to 5pm (Fridays). Closed on Public Holidays.
Started in 1987 at Golden Mile Food Centre, Da Po Hainanese Chicken Rice & Curry Chicken Noodle has since gained famed with acclaimed media coverage and has even been graced by celebrities.
Da Po’s Curry Chicken Noodle differs from other names with the ingredients used as it includes pig’s skin, liver, and poached chicken to provide various textures in contrast with the springy noodles and fragrant curry.
