Where Can You Get The Best Food At North Bridge Road Food Centre?

From yong tau foo to Michelin-recommended prawn noodles, these 11 stalls offer the best food at North Bridge Road Market and Food Centre.

Located close to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building, the hawker centre is sometimes overshadowed by the bigger, more popular Golden Mile Food Centre nearby, and its neighbour, Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle, currently the only hawker stall in Singapore with a Michelin star.

But the hawker centre holds it own. Michelin has also canvassed the place and recognised Soon Huat Prawn Noodle with its first Bib Gourmand award in 2023. It joins Michelin Plate winners Koka Wanton Noodle and Shan Yuan, which cooks bak chor mee around the clock.

Alternatively, let the long lines of people be your guide to the best food there. They include Hoe Hokkien Mee, which whips up a version that is especially wet, Hakka yong tau foo from Lao Huang, Ke Shuan Xing’s lor mee, and curry rice from An Lock. Discover them and more below.

North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre is located at 861 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198783.

11 stalls for the best food at North Bridge Road Food Centre