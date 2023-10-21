Your Guide To The Best Korean Food Brands In Singapore

Miss the taste of Korea? Now you can get authentic Korean food fix via brands that originated in Korea and expanded with outposts in Singapore.
The Hallyu wave is still going strong, thanks to soft power influences like popular culture such as K-pop and K-drama to delectable South Korean cuisine.
Furthermore, there’s more to Korean food than fried chicken and kimchi. Colourful in terms of presentable, Koreans believe one can obtain and absorb the universe’s energies through each meal. Known as obangsaek, the traditional Korean palette of colours – white, black, green, red, and yellow, these hues are prominent in Korean food. By employing balanced cooking with these colours, one can achieve health benefits to the corresponding colour element.
For example, the wide variety of side dishes that accompany the main course like seasoned spinach, Spicy Cucumber Salad, and seasoned eggplant, complement proteins like beef or chicken.
The presence of South Korea-founded food brands in Singapore
Due to the popularity of Korean cuisine in Singapore, many well-known South Korean F&B brands established overseas outposts in the city-state over the years.
Singapore, being a food haven for global cuisines, definitely saved a place for South Korean cuisine. The city even has streets along Tanjong Pagar and a specific area in Bukit Timah that offers authentic delectable dishes from the East Asia country.
Gourmands will remember pioneer brands, which have since left the market, like Andong Jjimdak, Yoogane, Tom and Toms Coffee, and Mom’s Touch.
In their place now are trendy South Korean-founded establishments. From BHC Chicken and Compose Coffee to Paik’s Noodles and Dookki, one can also easily satisfy their food cravings without booking a flight to South Korea.
To ensure quality and consistency, these brands often import specific ingredients and seasonings like spices, special marinades, and produce that are not available in their host city. Furthermore, this persistence is to match the taste which made them well-received in their country of origin.
Here are the 20 best Korean food brands, from cafes to restaurants, in Singapore:
Touted as South Korea’s largest fried chicken chain by volume of sales and number of outlets as of February 2023, with a total of 1,993 stores, BHC Chicken opened with much fanfare when they opened an outpost in Singapore earlier this year back in April 2023.
The fried chicken specialist is currently dine-in only and serves favourites like the garlic and cheese-flavoured Bburinkle Chicken, spicy Red King, and honey soy-based Macho King.
(Image credit: BHC Chicken)
Opening hours: 11am – 9pm (Sunday – Friday), 11am – 10pm (Saturday).
It’s been a decade since Bornga set foot in Singapore and they’ve been a reliable option to go for quality barbeque meats. A concept by South Korean celebrity chef Baek Jong Won, this brand has a presence in more than 50 locations across 10 countries in Asia and even stores in the USA.
Featuring an extensive menu showcasing mouthwatering K-BBQ meat cuts, stews, and traditional Korean dishes like Haemul Pajeon (Seafood Pancake), Bornga’s bestseller is still the Woo Samgyup – thinly-sliced and lightly-marinated beef brisket which is then grilled over live charcoal. This is the dish that launched the 1993-founded establishment into a household name today.
(Image credit: @borngasg/Instagram)
Opening hours: 11:30am – 10pm (Monday – Sunday).
A known Instagrammable cafe located in Yeonnam-dong, Seoul, Cafe Margaret brought their homely ‘Kinfolk’-esque aesthetic to their Singapore outpost too. Here, you can find their signature CubePie – a multi-layer flaky pastry (72 in total) filled with various creams like Matcha Cream, Real Vanilla, Nutella, Lotus Cream, and Injeolmi.
The layout also reflects their store in South Korea, which displays the pastries in a neat orderly home setting that allows diners to select their desired confections personally before payment.
(Image credit: @cafe.margaret.sg/Instagram)
Opening hours: 10am – 8pm (Monday – Sunday).
Bored of the usual South Korean fried chicken flavours? Allow Chir Chir Fusion Chicken Factory to surprise you with their experimental coatings. Their unique offerings include Honey Butter Chicken, Kkan Pung King, Nest Snow (cheese-based), Rosemary Roasted Chicken, and Spicy BBQ Roasted Chicken.
Veering out of the typical South Korean palate, they also serve novel flavours like Korean-style curry K-urry Chicken, Sour Cream & Onion Chicken, and the garlic-infused Vampire Killer.
(Image credit: @chirchirsg/Instagram)
Opening hours: 11am – 9:30pm (Sunday – Thursday), 11am – 10pm (Friday – Saturday)
A well-known coffee chain in its hometown and flagship outlet in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, K-culture fanatics can recognise Coffeesmith from drama series like It’s OK, That’s Love and Punch. Most outlets here operate for 24 hours, so that makes Coffeesmith an ideal place to hang out with your pals till late.
Besides coffee, Coffeesmith also frappe, brunch creations, waffles, and cakes. They also pride themselves on having a blend featuring five different kinds of quality Arabica coffee beans.
(Image credit: @coffeesmith_singapore/Instagram)
Opening hours: 24 hours daily for all outlets except 8am – 11pm (Monday to Sunday) at Suntec City.
Currently one of the most trendy and popular coffee brands from South Korea, Compose Coffee has recently opened their first international outpost in Singapore. Their iced Americano is definitely a best-seller in South Korea due to its affordable price and quality.
Established from Busan in 2014, the brand has quickly expanded to 2,200 outlets in Seoul and Busan alone. They were also conferred as the nation’s favourite coffee brand at the ‘2023 Korea’s Most Loved Brand Awards’. Signatures here include the Instagramamble and vibrant Busan Sea Salted Cream Latte, Sangha Farm Ice Cream Latte, Grape with Cream Cheese Foam, and K-Red Bean Milkshake. Those who wish to have a quick bite can grab a croffle to pair with their drinks too.
(Image credit: @iris.__.nihao/Instagram)
Opening hours: 11am – 5pm (Monday to Sunday).
Having undergone a revamp in their native country South Korea in 2022, Dal.komm COFFEE also revealed this refreshed look here in Singapore at Marina Square.
In addition to signature beverages like coffee made from exclusively sourced Arabica bean blends such as Dal.komm Signature for their Rose Latte and Honey Grapefruit, they also now feature an extensive hot-food menu that features Buldak Crab Pasta, Carbonara Tteokbokki, Kimslaw Fries, Honey Hotteok, and Injeolmi Bingsu, among other contemporary modern Korean dishes.
(Image credit: @dalkommsg/Instagram)
Opening hours: 10am – 10pm (Monday to Sunday).
An all-you-can-eat Korean Tteokbokki joint? Save us a seat! ‘Dookki’, stands for ‘two meals’ in Korean, and it’s an apt name for this buffet restaurant.
Diners can have unlimited servings of various tteokbokki, including traditional tteok made from pounded rice to sweet potato or cheese-stuffed ones, and ramyeon noodles. They’ll be all cooked and simmered in a customisable sauce to your preference along with an assortment of toppings such as leeks, luncheon meat, and mushrooms.
(Image credit: @dookki_sg/Instagram)
Opening hours: 11:30am – 10pm (Sunday to Thursday), 11:30am – 10:30pm (Friday to Saturday).
As one of South Korea’s most notable convenience store chains, Emart24 is also the first convenience store chain brand to enter the city-state. You can now fulfil customising packet iced drinks here, as seen on TikTok videos.
Besides refreshing cool beverages and getting your hands on well-known Korean snacks, one can also grab food at the instant food corner like tteokbokki (spicy rice cake), dakgangjeong (fried chicken in sweet and spicy sauce). There’s also a corner to cook instant ramen on the spot too.
(Image credit: @thefussyfoodie_/Instagram)
Opening hours: 10am – 10pm (Monday to Sunday).
Made popular by hit South Korean drama series Business Proposal starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Goobne couldn’t have arrived at a better time in Singapore. The South Korean brand is known for oven-roasted chicken and counts EXO as one of their brand ambassadors.
Goobne’s chicken is marketed as “having less transfat, carbohydrates, sodium and calories” because no oil is added during the cooking process. Signatures include the well-marinated and juicy Goobne Original, Baguette Garlic Ball, and Goobne UFO Chicken (a cheese fondue with a choice of chicken).
(Image credit: @goobnesingapore/Instagram)
Opening hours: 11am – 3pm, 5pm – 9:30pm (Monday to Thursday), 11am – 9:30pm (Friday to Sunday).
Recently opened along the scenic Boat Quay stretch is Ilmiri. If you find the brand familiar, the popular restaurant chain Ilmiri Geumgye Jjimdak (or Ilmiri Gold Jjimdak) appeared in hit South Korean dramas like Vincenzo and Shooting Stars. It currently has over 200 outlets in South Korea and made its first venture into Singapore in September 2023.
Ilmiri’s signature staples include the spicy Andong Jjimdak (Korean braised chicken), Mari – a stew served with marinated meat rolls, and Cloud Cheese Jjimdak (braised chicken dish with mozzarella cheese).
(Image credit: @ilmiri.sg/Instagram)
Opening hours: 11am – 11pm (Monday to Friday), 12pm – 11pm (Saturday to Sunday).
A heritage brand that first opened in Seoul in 1965, Kelim Dakdoritang specialises in Dakdoritang, or spicy braised chicken stew. With over 50 years in business, expectations were high when they opened in Singapore at Serangoon Gardens earlier this year.
Gourmands flocked to taste their signature, the Dakdoritang, a traditional dish comprising chunky potatoes and chicken braised in a mildly spicy red sauce and minced garlic. Other uncommon dishes available here are the collagen-rich Dakbal (spicy chicken feet) and Chicken Gizzard.
(Image credit: @kelim_sg/Instagram)
Opening hours: 11:30am – 2:30pm, 5:30pm – 10pm (Monday to Sunday).
Craving for traditional Galbi-Jjim (meat stews)? Masizzim serves a homely yet contemporary take on this comforting dish. ‘Masizzim’ is a play and amalgamation of Korean words ‘masi’ (delicious) and ‘jjim’ (stew).
They specialise in savoury meaty stews like Beef Rib Stew, Pork Rib Stew and Spicy Chicken Stew. Other recommended dishes are the do-it-yourself rice balls in crab roe or tuna options and the fluffy omelette egg roll.
(Image credit: @masizzimsg/Instagram)
Opening hours: 11am – 9:30pm (Sunday to Thursday), 11am – 10pm (Friday to Saturday).
Founded in South Korea in 1999, Nene Chicken 네네치킨 arrived in Singapore as one of the first South Korean brands serving fried chicken in 2012 and is touted to be their first international venture.
Nene Chicken offers Halal-certified fried chicken with flavours like Double Freaking Hot (the spiciest option on the menu), Soy or Spicy, and Smoky Barbeque. All sauces are directly imported from South Korea. They also offer oven-baked pizzas in options like Kimchi, Fiery Fried Chicken, and Bulgogi Chicken.
(Image credit: @nenechickensg/Instagram)
Opening hours: Opens at 11am from Monday to Sunday with various closing times across outlets.
Another food concept by South Korean celebrity chef Baek Jong-won, Paik’s Bibim opened its first Singapore outlet in 2013 and has been offering a modernised version of the popular Korean household dish – Bibimbap.
Bibimbap is the perfect dish that exemplifies obangsaek, the traditional Korean palette of colours, with ingredients like carrots, cucumbers, and mushrooms. Signatures include Beef Bulgogi, Teriyaki Chicken, Seafood, and Spicy Pork. You can pair them up with soups like Spicy Soft Tofu Soup for a hearty and balanced meal.
(Image credit: @paiks.bibimsg/Instagram)
Opening hours: Opens at 11am from Monday to Sunday with various closing times across outlets.
Yet another chef Baek Jong-won concept, Paik’s Noodles specialises in Korean-Chinese cuisine that counts jajangmyeon (black bean sauce noodles) and jjamppong (Korean spicy seafood noodle soup) as its representative dishes.
Of course, both are available here as signatures. Also featured on the menu are Tangsuyuk, the Korean version of sweet and sour crispy pork strips, and the stir-fried variation of jajangmyeon and jjamppong, named jaengban jajang and bokkeum jjamppong respectively.
(Image credit: @iamvionavalencia/Instagram)
Opening hours: 11am – 9pm (Monday to Thursday), 11am – 10pm (Friday to Sunday).
A French-inspired boulangerie chain from South Korea in 1988, Paris Baguette has since provided hearty bakes, pastries, sandwiches, and salads should one require a quick bite.
Birthdays are never without a whole decadent Paris Baguette cake to liven up the party. Dessert lovers can also enjoy their signature creamy and rich Original Royal Pudding that comes in a myriad of flavours like strawberry, caramel, and most recently, Biscoff.
(Image credit: @parisbaguette_sg/Instagram)
Opening hours: Various opening and closing times across outlets.
A reputable Korean Charcoal Barbeque joint, Seorae opened their first outlet in Singapore in 2015 at Plaza Singapura. The brand, established in South Korea in 2007, offers the signature Korean galmaegisal (premium pork skirt meat).
Said to be consumed by Korean royalty, this exclusive sirloin extension has only 250 grams between the ribs and belly of a full-grown pig. The galmaegisal is a great alternative to the wagyu beef as it has similar characteristics – rich in flavours, yet tender and juicy with a minimal amount of fat.
(Image credit: @seoraesg/Instagram)
Opening hours: 11:30am – 10pm (Monday to Sunday).
Those who frequent South Korea, especially Seoul, will be familiar with this Korean Gimbab and Bunsik chain brand. Bunsik literally means food made from flour but refers to reasonably priced Korean dishes in this context.
SSADA GIMBAB is a no-frills casual eatery that offers generously-portion gimbap with flavours from Tonkatsu, Shrimp, to Mala. Those who want a hearty spread can add on other dishes like Spicy Stir Fried Pork Rice, Kimchi Fried Rice, and Spicy Beef Stew.
(Image credit: @seoraesg/Instagram)
Opening hours: 10:30am – 3pm, 5 – 9pm (Tuesday to Sunday). Closed on Mondays.
You’ve heard of Tex-Mex cuisine, but Korean-Mexican, who would’ve known. CNN once referred Vatos Urban Tacos as “the hottest new restaurant in Seoul” when it first opened.
Founded by three Korean-Americans, expect Korean-Mexican fusion creations like their signature Kimchi Carnitas Fries, Galbi Short Rib Tacos, Kimchi Pork, and Mango Prawn Quesadillas.
(Image credit: @vatossg/Instagram)
Opening hours: 12pm – 3:30pm, 5 – 10:30pm (Tuesday to Friday), 12pm – 10:30pm (Saturday to Sunday). Closed on Mondays.
