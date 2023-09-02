When my editor asked me to write a story about where to get the best Teochew mooncakes in Singapore, I was flummoxed.

“Round, elaborately decorated, already covered in two articles,” I thought. “Why do we need another?”

But I have been ignorantly eating them all along. Pre-covid, a trip to Taipei usually ends with my father and I ducking in and out of airport souvenir stores to devour free samples of their flaky yam pastry, a descendant of Teochew mooncakes.

What are Teochew mooncakes?

What we think of as mooncakes in Singapore is of the Cantonese variety. For the Teochew kind, the crust takes the form of a crispy and flaky multi-layered puff pastry that’s been deep fried, and the filling is similar to the yam paste found in orh nee. Typically sweet and savoury, especially if you have yours with salted egg yolk, this mooncake is more than a dessert to the Teochew people, a Chinese ethnic group originally from the Chaoshan region of Guangdong province. The seasonal treat during the Mid-Autumn Festival is a delicious labour of love, and symbolises unity, gratitude, and familial ties.

In Singapore, most places that sell Teochew mooncakes still offer them in their classic guise with a choice of salted egg yolk, but more modern bakeries have begun to experiment with flavours from molten custard to Earl Grey. For the best experience, we recommend you warm yours in the toaster or oven for a few minutes for a decadent after-meal dessert. Check out the best Teochew mooncakes in Singapore for Mid-Autumn Festival 2023 below.

Where to get the best Teochew mooncakes in Singapore for Mid-Autumn Festival 2023: