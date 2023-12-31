Where To Get The Best Tong Sui In Kuala Lumpur And Selangor

Singaporeans aren’t stranger to traditional Chinese desserts. Also known as ‘tong sui‘ or ‘tang shui‘, these sweet bowls of comforting goodness are nourishing and delicious. If you’re headed to Klang Valley’s Kuala Lumpur and Selangor any time soon for a feast, leave room for dessert with these best tong sui you can find around KL and PJ.

But what is tong sui? In a literal sense, it translates to “sugar water”, which doesn’t even begin to describe the depth and complexity of it. This sweet treat is usually served after meals in Cantonese cuisine but has since become a staple dessert in many Asian meals. There are many variations to tong sui, and these speciality dessert stalls and cafes around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor know just how to craft the right bowls.

Traditional classics of tong sui include red and green bean soup, burbur chacha, chng tng and glutinous rice ball (tang yuan) in ginger soup. Other hot favourites include black sesame, peanut, and almond paste, as well as wheat porridge and sweet potato soup. The best part? You can have your tong sui in two ways — either hot or cold, depending on one’s preference.

But we shan’t bore you with the intricacies of these old-school desserts too much. As much as we enjoy these fudgy chocolate cakes, flaky apple strudels, and custardy canelés in KL, we’d never say no to these best bowls of tong sui on our next trip to Kuala Lumpur and Selangor in Malaysia.

8 places for the best tong sui in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor today