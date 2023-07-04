Coucou Brings French-Swiss joie de vivre to Craig Road

Thankfully, the Swiss wines recommended to us cut the richness of the food. We had the bright, lightly floral aperitif wine Chasselas de Dardagny to go with the cheese dishes, the citrusy Petite Arvine de Vétroz 2023, Serge Roh that pairs delightfully with fish or cheese dishes, and the more full-bodied Merlot Passo di Tambo 2021 that goes deliciously with Coucou’s hearty meat dishes.

The Salade Coucou (S$12), a refreshing opening to Coucou’s Swiss experience, is a crisp, curly salad in the exquisite homemade “Grand-Père” or “Grandfather” dressing, a zesty accompaniment made of horseradish and cream. The dish’s nomenclature hails from Schmid’s grandfather, who originated the recipe, and, true to the fact, it is one of a few items on the menu that is inarguably comfort food.

Other starters include the extremely rich, extremely Swiss Malakoff, which is a traditional Gruyère Cheese Dome (S$12) served with mustard sauce; and the umami goodness of the Tartare de Truite (S$26), a delicious slab of trout tartare with dill, green chillies and sour cream. We were then served the Fondue Moitié-Moitié (S$38), a half-Gruyère, half Vacherin original alcoholic Swiss Cheese Fondue, with nutmeg curry powder on the side. The latter two are perhaps the only dishes that cater to the Singaporean palate. Everything else is authentically, unapologetically Swiss. And this is not a bad thing.

We had two delicious mains. The first was the Rösti Saucisse de Saint-Gall (S$28). The rösti here is immaculately fried to a delicious golden-brown crisp, a nice contrast to the juicy, chewy Veal Sausage; and the onion confit sauce adds some very welcome complexity to the hearty flavours in the rösti and sausage. The other was the Tagliata de Bouef (S$48). The steak here is Grass-fed Striploin Premium Aged, served with your choice of a herb and garlic butter sauce or a morel mushroom sauce. The nuances between French food and French-Swiss food are very clear here.

The desserts at Coucou are spectacular. We tried the Meringues à la Double Crème de Gruyère (S$20; crisp Swiss Meringues served with a delectable Gruyère double cream and topped with fresh berries and a tart berry sauce) and the Coupe Suisse (S$15; vanilla ice cream served with rich, creamy hot Swiss chocolate and Chantilly cream). Both offered different value propositions, of course, and in that, it was difficult to choose. We suggest having both.