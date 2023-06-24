10 Best Hawker Stalls At Geylang Bahru Food Centre

From Michelin-rated spinach soup to extensive Cantonese dishes, these hawker stalls serve the best food at Geylang Bahru Food Centre.

Located near Geylang Bahru MRT station, the hawker centre has been serving residents in the Kallang area since the 1970s. It was last renovated in 2018 and is home to 84 food stalls today.

Geylang Bahru Food Centre contributed three new entries to the 2023 Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand Singapore list, but the establishment has been long known as a culinary destination. Diners flock there for Cheok Kee’s braised duck, as well as chilli ban mian from Hui Wei. Canton Delicacies offers traditional Southern Chinese dishes prepared by an ex-hotel chef, while Toa Payoh 93 Soon Kueh still makes the laborious dish by hand.

The simple spinach soup is elevated by Yuan Yang, one of the latest Bib Gourmand winners, while Sheng Ji draws a line of people waiting for its soya sauce chicken noodles. Ding Xiang serves lovely chilli old dumplings made from scratch, and Wen Wen offers larger-than-life versions of prawn and crayfish noodles. See below for the full list.

Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre is located at 69 Geylang Bahru, Singapore 330069.

(Hero and featured images credits: @jenny0238lim / Instagram; @culinary_fun_sandy / Instagram)

10 stalls for the best food at Geylang Bahru Food Centre