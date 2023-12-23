6 Places Offering The Best Panettone In Singapore For Christmas 2023

From the classic to one inspired by a classic cocktail, here is where to get panettone in Singapore this Christmas 2023.

Panettone is a type of sweet bread that originated in northern Italy. Preparing it is similar to baking sourdough bread – the dough needs to be proofed over a few days – and the technique gives rise to its characteristic puffy shape, mushroom-like dome, and fluffy crumb. Ingredients typically range from fruits like candied orange and raisin to chocolate. It is also common to see panettone flavoured with Italian wines.

Like fruit cakes, panettone is traditionally served around Christmas, and establishments from Italian restaurants to artisanal bakeries are offering them in Singapore for 2023. One of the oldest purveyors is Da Paolo Gastronomia, which hands it over to their bakers in Italy to make them. Similarly, The Providore has collaborated with historic Italian producer Albertengo on a large variety of panettone.

Closer to home, Ami Patisserie is making panettone with Japanese sensibilities this Christmas 2023, including one that tastes like an Espresso Martini. Tigerlily Patisserie offers a classic chocolate version in their festive bundle, while The Fullerton Hotel combines it with another quintessential Italian product: Nutella. For a classed-up rendition, there is the one-starred Art di Daniele Sperindio, which does panettone with saffron and a hint of pepper. Discover them below.

(Hero and featured images credits: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore / Art di Daniele Sperindio)

Six places for panettone in Singapore this Christmas 2023