Siglap is often overshadowed by its buzzier neighbours, but the area holds its own thanks to these cafes and restaurants that serve the best food there.

First noted in a survey map from 1846, Siglap was originally filled with fishing villages and coconut plantations until it was earmarked for urban redevelopment in the early 20th century. From the 1950s onwards, land reclamation and the building of both private homes and HDB estates gave rise to what we recognise as Siglap today.

Like Joo Chiat and Katong, much of Siglap’s charm revolves around its shophouses, where many cafes and restaurants have taken up residence. There is Blu Kouzina, one of Singapore’s oldest Greek eateries, while Etna and Pasta Fresca vie each other in serving Italian classics. Next Door Spanish Cafe offers tapas and paella in their charming outdoor dining area, and Jin Wee and Lai Haut present quintessential tze char staples.

Decent brews also exist in Siglap. At Craftsmen, their Morning Fuel coffee and all-day brunch keep you caffeinated and full, while La Saigon does Vietnamese drip coffee and sourdough banh mi. Once happy hour comes around, head to Malthouse and their 20 taps of craft beer, and the Bar Room for cocktails. Check them out, and more, below.

(Hero and featured images credit: Next Door Spanish Cafe; Craftsmen Specialty Coffee / Facebook)

13 cafes and restaurants for the best food in Siglap