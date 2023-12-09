Siglap is often overshadowed by its buzzier neighbours, but the area holds its own thanks to these cafes and restaurants that serve the best food there.
First noted in a survey map from 1846, Siglap was originally filled with fishing villages and coconut plantations until it was earmarked for urban redevelopment in the early 20th century. From the 1950s onwards, land reclamation and the building of both private homes and HDB estates gave rise to what we recognise as Siglap today.
Like Joo Chiat and Katong, much of Siglap’s charm revolves around its shophouses, where many cafes and restaurants have taken up residence. There is Blu Kouzina, one of Singapore’s oldest Greek eateries, while Etna and Pasta Fresca vie each other in serving Italian classics. Next Door Spanish Cafe offers tapas and paella in their charming outdoor dining area, and Jin Wee and Lai Haut present quintessential tze char staples.
Decent brews also exist in Siglap. At Craftsmen, their Morning Fuel coffee and all-day brunch keep you caffeinated and full, while La Saigon does Vietnamese drip coffee and sourdough banh mi. Once happy hour comes around, head to Malthouse and their 20 taps of craft beer, and the Bar Room for cocktails. Check them out, and more, below.
(Hero and featured images credit: Next Door Spanish Cafe; Craftsmen Specialty Coffee / Facebook)
13 cafes and restaurants for the best food in Siglap
Jump To / Table of Contents
After dinner (or lunch, we don’t judge), head to Bar Room for a tipple or two. The quiet drinking hole is home to deliciously crafted cocktails and bites at affordable prices, making it a pocket-friendly option for diners looking for a quick drink.
(Image credit: Bar Room)
Black Pearl Steakhouse, previously known as Perle Noire Oyster & Grill Bar, is the place to be for a dependable plate of steak. The family-friendly restaurant has been serving customers in the area for over 14 years, testament to the quality of their food and service. Choose between your favourite cuts of steak, all served a potato salad, spring onions, and mesclun leaves paired with red wine sauce on the side. Other mains like the Grilled Salmon Fillet and the Chilli Crab Linguine favoured amongst diners here.
(Image credit: Black Pearl Steakhouse)
Blu Kouzina opened in Singapore in 2010 and remains one of the country’s longest-serving Greek restaurants. Start with dips like spicy feta, hummus, labna, and harissa, to be mopped up by warm slices of pita, followed by extensive meze from fried artichoke to halloumi. Seafood, like the grilled octopus, is one of the highlights from the mains, and can be ordered individually or in a platter with squid and jumbo prawns. For dessert, it’s kanafeh, a warm, finely shredded pastry with sheep cheese and syrup.
(Image credit: Blu Kouzina)
Siglap is one of many buzzy neighbourhoods around East Coast, and if you are intending to explore them, Craftsmen’s Morning Fuel coffee blend will top off your tank. Pair it with their all-day brunch items like croissant sandwiches, and savoury buttermilk waffles with bacon and scrambled eggs. If your tastebuds lean sweet, then a roasted almond latte with salted gula melaka waffles will do the trick.
(Image credit: Craftsmen Specialty Coffee / Facebook)
Besides restaurants, Siglap is also home to a selection of cafes perfect for brunch or a spot of afternoon tea. Dutch Colony Coffee serves smooth cups of joe together with some scrumptious bites for the perfect lazy weekend out. Having serious hunger pangs? Get the hearty breakfast platter, complete with chicken sausage, turkey bacon, avocado, sweet potato, eggs, and sourdough bread. Other favourites include their bagels, and shabsouka and soft boiled egg toast. Apart from their coffee menu, non-coffee alternatives like the turmeric oat latte is great for lactose intolerant diners.
(Image credit: Dutch Colony Cafe)
Etna is named after Italy’s most famous volcano, but the food here encompasses most of the boot-shaped country, including burrata with Parma ham, pizzas, Fiorentina steak, and the popular homemade semolina pasta with sausage and truffle. Still, Sicilian staples can be found, including the classic cannolo with ricotta, candied fruit, and chocolate chips.
(Image credit: @etnaitalianrestaurant / Instagram)
Charcoal-cooked food is a rapidly disappearing feature from Singapore’s culinary landscape, but not at Jin Wee. Opened in the 1960s, the restaurant uses the traditional method to prepare some of its most popular dishes, including salt-baked chicken, beggar’s chicken, and steamboat. Jin Wee also specialises in Hainanese cuisine, demonstrated by their pork chop and braised pork belly.
(Image credit: @feedmethatnow / Instagram)
Ly Bui was in real estate when an encounter with a friend who owned a coffee farm in Vietnam changed his life. After learning the art in Melbourne, he started La Saigon where he priorities high-grade coffee beans from small farmers in Vietnam. Sourdough banh mi is another of Bui’s specialties, which he stuffs with roast pork or smoked duck, joined by other dishes like pho with grass-fed beef ribeye and organic basil.
(Image credit: La Saigon)
If the spread at tze char restaurants is not enough, Lai Huat has a solution. The restaurant, which was founded in 1951, offers a buffet with unlimited top-ups of their signature sambal fried pomfret, as well as classics like har cheong gai, braised pork belly with bao, lala white bee hoon, seafood fried rice, fried baby squid, and much more. All that, for only S$39.90++ per person.
(Image credit: @bonbonsnoopy / Instagram)
A wide selection of craft beer awaits at Malthouse, which has 20 taps pouring brews from Australia, Germany, the US, UK, and Singapore. For food, the brewpub has daily specials for pizzas, chicken wings, and steak, plus a Sunday roast featuring beef or lamb with all the fixings. If you are here just to drink, the daily happy hour offers beers from S$10++ a pint.
(Image credit: Malthouse / Facebook)
At Siglap, Spain is just next door. The restaurant has a charming outdoor area and cozy interior where you can dine on tapas like crispy Brussels sprouts with honey and paprika, octopus with confit potatoes and olive oil, and homemade croquettes. Paella is virtually necessary, available with lashings of squid ink, seafood, chicken, or Iberico pork collar, followed by flan and churros for dessert.
(Image credit: Next Door Spanish Cafe / Facebook)
Pasta Fresca Da Salvatore is nostalgic. It used to occupy a much larger establishment along the same road, but it has since moved to a smaller space. What hasn’t changed is the Italian restaurant’s passion and dedication to freshly made pasta and homely service. Here, find a pasta guide — yes, you heard us right, an actual pasta guide with 16 different kinds of handmade pasta — that complements 21 mouth-watering sauces available on the menu. For dessert, you can’t go wrong with their crowd-favourite Tiramisu.
(Image credit: Pasta Fresca Da Salvatore)
The best mee siam in Singapore is not at a hawker centre but at The Royals Cafe, whose Nyonya version was voted number one by a local radio station. It exists alongside other reimagined hawker favourites like nasi lemak with chicken katsu, and Western dishes such as shepherd’s pie and crab cake burgers. The desserts are also one of their bestsellers, including hazelnut crunch cake and ondeh-ondeh Swiss roll.
(Image credit: The Royals Cafe Siglap / Facebook)
2D Cafes Around The World That Will Change Your Perspective
Best Alfresco Restaurants In Hong Kong For You To Visit
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur