We Want Food Our Way – According To The Deliveroo 100 Report

The Deliveroo 100 Report is finally out, and while it sounds like a fun ‘What foods did we as a society order in the most?’, it is also an insightful look at who we are as consumers and how our palates vary when compared to the rest of the world. The report lists the top trending dishes ordered on the platform across its ten markets around the world – United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar.

Singapore’s Top Trending Dishes of 2023

There’s not much of a surprise in the list of Singapore’s top trending dishes – The Daily Cut is the working Singaporean’s go-to choice when there’s just too much on the (work) plate, and we need something healthy and nutritious while doing work in the office pantry. Local favourites such as Tiong Bahru Bakery and An Açai Affair were bound to make the list as well. But look at the full list, and you might notice something about the Singaporean consumer.

The full list is as follows:

1. Build Your Own Bowl, The Daily Cut

2. Burrito Bowl, Guzman Y Gomez

3. Triple A Acai Bowl, An Acai Affair

4. Vios BYO Bowl, VIOS

5. Create Your Own (Salad), SaladStop! Group

6. Tuna Sub, Subway

7. My Box (Pizza), Pizza Hut

8. Croissant, Tiong Bahru Bakery

9. ShackBurger® (Single), Shake Shack

10. Fish Burger, MOS Burger

There are some entries to the list that involve some kind of personalisation or customisation – The Daily Cut’s Build Your Own Bowl, SaladStop! Group’s Create Your Own (Salad) and Pizza Hut’s My Box. The first two allow customers to mix and match the ingredients of their salads, while Pizza Hut’s My Box allows customers to order a personal pizza and two sides of their choosing.

Deliveroo Singapore General Manager Jason Parke noted that it indicates our habits and preferences when it comes to food delivery. He said, “This year’s Deliveroo 100 is an interesting edition as it solidifies consumers’ penchant for personalised orders. We are now seeing the list dominated by such customisable orders, highlighting how consumers desire greater control over their meal choices.”

This is specific to Singapore, but also to London. A quick look at Deliveroo’s list of 20 trending dishes throughout the world puts us in a similar stead to Londoners, who also prefer personalised orders, pushing the Atis Build Your Own Bowl and the Build Your Own Burrito from Tortilla into the list.

Hong Kong takes the top spot for the most trending dish globally with TamJai Yunnan Mixian – a warming, traditional noodle soup made with cuttlefish ball and pork belly.

Deliveroo’s top 100 list reveals a new global takeaway food trend for 2023: mix-and-match bowl food. Full of colourful, fresh, healthy ingredients, this trend proves a favourite across seven different countries, making up 40% of the global top ten list and a fifth (20%) of the top 100 global list. The biggest bowl food consumers are based in Italy, with the highest number of bowl-based dishes in the top 100 trending list. Long-time favourites, pizza and burgers, continue to reign supreme within the top 100 trending list globally, accounting for 7% and 19% of top global dishes, respectively. That said, the popularity of Mexican burrito wraps and bowls has nearly doubled since last year, now making nine appearances across six countries in the top global 100 list, compared to five in 2022.