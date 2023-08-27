Where To Get The Best Taiwanese Food In Singapore

We don’t think we know of anyone who haven’t gained a few kilos after visiting Taiwan. The reason: Tasty Taiwanese snacks and well-known street food that aren’t available in Singapore.

The ever-popular tourist destination — especially for Singaporeans — is well-liked for many reasons, but the biggest draw (at least for foodies like us!) has to be its street food culture. Oyster mee sua (wheat vermicelli), fried chicken cutlets, beef noodles, minced pork rice, and stinky tofu…we’re already salivating at the mention of all these night market mainstays.

While we can travel to Taiwan now — there are Taiwanese joints in Singapore that serve up a slew of authentic food that even natives approve of. Read on for the full list