2023 marks a 100 years of the House of Suntory. To celebrate a century of making fine, delectable whisky, the pioneering Japanese whisky brand is putting on quite a show in Singapore. Kicking off in August, the brand has orchestrated a double bill of celebrations planned for enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the House of Suntory’s rich heritage and exquisite selection of rare, top-tier spirits.

Providing whisky connoisseurs an opportunity to indulge in the region’s best, the brand is orchestrating a series of eight experiential dinners, along with the release of new centenary limited editions of Yamazaki and Hakushu.

The new, centennial limited release of Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara seeks to highlight the unique essence of Yamazaki by combining Suntory’s flagship single malt with the irreplicable element of time and the sought-after characteristics of Japanese Mizunara oak, in which the unique malt is aged exclusively. On the other hand, the classic Yamazaki 12 Year Old is clad in limited-edition celebratory packaging for the 100th anniversary.

These two Yamazaki releases are unveiled alongside two limited-edition Hakushu bottlings: a new, limited release Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt, along with the flagship Hakushu 12 Year Old clad in limited-edition celebratory packaging for the 100th anniversary.

As an added treat the House of Suntory Masters has put together an exceptional series of dinners with celebrated chefs. Set to kick off in August and September, the dinners will be based around Suntory’s finest whiskies and spirits, including the limited centennial editions. In bringing this exclusive dinner series to life, the House of Suntory has sought out eight esteemed chefs who embody the similar visions of quality, ingenuity, and expressiveness as the company’s brands.

The chefs comprise accomplished captains of MICHELIN-starred outlets Cheung Siu Kong of Summer Pavilion, Kenji Yamanaka of Béni and Takuya Yamashita of Whitegrass; chef-owners Yohhei Sasaki of La D’Oro, Yuji Sato of Sushi Sato, and Daniel Chavez of Canchita; and the boldly unconventional Yusuke Takada of Hanazen and Taro Takayama of Takayama.

Each renowned restaurant offers a distinctive cuisine, showcasing their culinary expertise with carefully crafted menus that are perfectly paired with the exquisite range of Suntory’s finest spirits. To find out more about these dinner events and the House of Suntory’s 100th anniversary, visit the brand’s centennial celebrations website.

(Images: Suntory)