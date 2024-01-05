On 1 January 2024, Walt Disney’s 1928 short film Steamboat Willie, featuring the first appearance of Mickey Mouse — one of the most famous cartoon characters of all time — entered the public domain. As Disney’s copyright on the film ended, everyone, from filmmakers to video game developers, was quick to announce their versions of the beloved Mickey Mouse in never-before-seen genres, including parodies, mockeries and horror titles. And that has turned the lens on other iconic characters who will enter the public domain in the following decade through 2034.

It is pertinent to note that copyright laws differ by country. What may enter copyright in the US, may still be under copyright elsewhere and vice versa. Thus, ‘public domain’ in the US means that people in the country alone have the right to use the copyright-free property in any way they please. Other countries may still have their unique copyright laws, protecting intellectual property.

Why did Steamboat Willie enter the public domain now?

Steamboat Willie was released on 18 November 1928 in the US. A copyright can be held for 95 years under US law, which is why Steamboat Willie entered the public domain in 2024.

But Steamboat Willie features the earliest versions of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, both of which are slightly different from the one that the world knows today.

This means that creative minds can use the black-and-white Mickey Mouse as depicted in Steamboat Willie alone, and not the colourised version of the character from The Band Concert (1935) or any other version since the movie Fantasia (1940).

“We will, of course, continue to protect our rights in the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright,” Disney said in a statement following the expiry of Steamboat Willie.

In other words, all versions of Mickey Mouse, except that of Steamboat Willie, remain under copyright.

On the day Mickey Mouse entered the public domain, an indie film was announced featuring the character as a serial killer. A second horror film and an action-horror game titled Infestation 88, both featuring Mickey Mouse, have also been announced.

Other works that entered the public domain in 2024

Scottish novelist and playwright J.M. Barrie’s iconic creation, Peter Pan, entered the public domain alongside Steamboat Willie.

Barrie’s original novel, Peter and Wendy, has been in the public domain for several years in the US, but play and stage adaptations of the character were not. The reason is that the novel was published in 1911, but Barrie’s play version was published in 1928.

Only the original version of the character as created by Barrie is now copyright-free. The 1953 Disney movie, based on Peter Pan, is different from the Barrie version and is, therefore, still in copyright.

Also now in the public domain is Tigger, the famous tiger friend of Winnie-the Pooh.

A.A. Milne’s original Winnie-the Pooh, not the later Disney version, had entered the public domain in 2022. It led to the slasher horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023), which, though panned by critics, was successful at the box office.

Since Tigger was still protected by copyright, the character was not part of the movie. A sequel to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is set for release in 2024. It is not clear if Tigger will be featured in the upcoming film.

Also in the public domain since 1 January 2024 are Agatha Christie’s novel The Mystery of the Blue Train, featuring Hercule Poirot, the silent film The Circus, starring and directed by Charlie Chaplin, D.H Lawrence’s novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Virginia Woolf’s novel Orlando: A Biography, and the music and lyrics to Cole Porter’s “Let’s Do It, Let’s Fall in Love.”

List of characters who will enter the public domain in the coming years

Though the following characters will be in the public domain in future years in the US, the differences in copyright laws across countries mean that some of them may still be the intellectual property of their holders in other regions. It is also noteworthy that copyright law is extremely complex and confusing. Thus, whether or not a character is in the public domain might come down to the original nature of its media and the exact likeness of the character in some cases.

Popeye the Sailor Man

To enter public domain: 2025

The spinach-eating seafarer is one of the world’s most beloved cartoon characters. Created by American cartoonist E. C. Segar, Popeye first appeared in the daily King Features comic strip Thimble Theatre on 17 January 1929.

Pluto

To enter public domain: 2026

The beloved Walt Disney cartoon character first appeared in the short film The Chain Gang (1930). Pluto is a dog, who, in the anthropomorphic world of Disney characters, is different from Goofy.

Titular characters of Universal’s Frankenstein and Dracula

To enter public domain: 2027

In 1931, Universal Pictures released their versions of the iconic horror characters, Frankenstein and Dracula, in their respective eponymous films.

While Boris Karloff played Frankenstein, Bela Lugosi portrayed Dracula. Both actors are credited with popularising the characters worldwide. It is the versions they played that will enter the public domain.

Conan The Barbarian

To enter public domain: 2028

American writer Robert E. Howard created Conan the Barbarian in his stories for Weird Tales magazine in 1932. The character became internationally renowned ever since Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared as the titular warrior in Conan the Barbarian (1982).

As is the case with Mickey Mouse and Steamboat Willie, the version that will enter the public domain in the US will be the one created by Howard and not the one played by Schwarzenegger. The copyright to Howard’s Conan is currently held by Norwegian video game company Funcom, which acquired full control over the intellectual property in 2021.

Imhotep in Universal’s The Mummy

To enter public domain: 2028

Riding on the success of Frankenstein and Dracula, Universal Pictures released the horror film The Mummy in 1932. It marked the first appearance of the undead ancient Egyptian priest Imhotep, who is turned into a mummy and comes back to life in the present day to terrorise everyone. Boris Karloff played the character.

Universal Pictures was also behind the 1999 massively popular remake of the same name, in which Arnold Vosloo played Imhotep.

King Kong

To enter public domain: 2029

The legendary monster character has had several films, comic books and other appearances since its debut in the film King Kong (1933). It is this character in the film that will enter the public domain in 2029 and not any other version of King Kong in any other media, including all other movies.

The original film’s rights are owned by RKO Pictures, LLC, but Comicbook reports that its actual rights are confusing. While the domestic distribution rights are owned by WarnerMedia, the international rights are held by various other companies across countries.

Flash Gordon

To enter public domain: 2030

Flash Gordon is seen as one of the first purely sci-fi heroes in comic book history. The intergalactic human adventurer created by American cartoonist Alex Raymond made his debut in a comic strip in 1934.

There have been numerous versions of the character in comic books, animated shows, radio and films since then. All of them, however, differed in some ways from Raymond’s original version due to copyright confusion.

Donald Duck

To enter public domain: 2030

Donald Duck will follow his friend Mickey Mouse into the public domain six years later. The cartoon character first appeared in Walt Disney’s short film The Wise Little Hen (1934). In the cartoon, Donald can be seen dancing to the traditional navy tune “The Sailor’s Hornpipe,” which became an enduring style of the character.

Daffy Duck

To enter public domain: 2033

The famous cartoon character was created by animators Tex Avery and Bob Clampett for Leon Schlesinger Productions (now Warner Bros. Animation). Daffy Duck made his first appearance in the Looney Tunes-produced short Porky’s Duck Hunt (1937).

But like Mickey Mouse of Steamboat Willie, the Daffy Duck that will enter the public domain in 2037 will be different from the one that is seen today, because the 1937 film featured a slightly scrawny version of the character.

Superman

To enter public domain: 2034

Perhaps the biggest development in the world of cartoon or comic book characters in the public domain will happen exactly 10 years from now when the Man of Steel becomes free for use in any form.

Created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, Superman made his debut in the comic book Action Comics #1 (1938). Superman’s general appearance hasn’t changed much since the first comic book. The red cape, blue tights with an “S” on the chest, and over-shorts still largely remain the defining symbol of the character and make him instantly identifiable worldwide. But there have been several versions of Superman in both DC comics and the movies.

Batman

To enter public domain: 2035

The Dark Knight will follow his comic Kryptonian book ally into the public domain a year later. Batman, created by writer Bill Finger and artist Bob Kane, made his debut in Detective Comics #27 (1939).

There are, of course, numerous Batman movies whose popularity on the big screen is unparalleled for any other DC comics character. Batman’s appearance has changed quite a few times in both comic books and movies, but his distinctive cowl and bat-wing-like cape remain iconic in their own right.

Wonder Woman

To enter public domain: 2037

Wonder Woman is one of the three most significant DC comic book characters, alongside Superman and Batman. Harry G. Peter drew the original version of the character created by American psychologist and writer William Moulton Marston in All Star Comics #8 (1941).

Wonder Woman, whose real identity is Princess Diana of Themyscira, has reached iconic status over the years, with films, video games and other appearances that place her in the league of Superman and Batman.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What books are entering the public domain in 2024?

Some books by authors Agatha Christie, D.H. Lawrence, Robert Frost, Virginia Woolf and W.E.B. Du Bois entered the public domain in 2024.

– What characters are entering the public domain?

Characters who are now in the public domain include Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Steamboat Willie, Peter Pan from J.M. Barrie’s plays, and Tigger from A. A. Milne’s The House at Pooh Corner.

– Did Disney lose the copyright to Mickey Mouse?

No, technically Walt Disney still holds the copyright to Mickey Mouse. The version of Mickey Mouse now in the public domain is only the one depicted in Steamboat Willie.

– What Disney characters are now in the public domain?

So far, only the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse is in the public domain.