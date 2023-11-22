Dear readers, grab your popcorn and put on your Kardashian-sized sunglasses, because we’re diving headfirst into the choppy waters of another celebrity love, fresh off from the screens of The Kardashians. No, it’s not one of the Kardashian sisters this time, we’re untangling the curly tresses of Kim’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton and his rollercoaster ride with beau Lukas Gage.

So, what’s the latest development in Chris and Lukas’ whirlwind romance? No, the influencers aren’t expecting their first kid, rather their love boat has hit an iceberg, and it has sunk in fast.

Yes, the hairdresser and his actor husband have called it quits just six months into their marriage. The whirlwind weekend wedding — officiated by Kim K herself with Shania Twain crooning — where ‘I dos’ were exchanged, along with a pre-nuptial agreement (J) is coming to an end. The wedlock seemed almost inversely proportional to the age gap between the two lovebirds.

It’s a bit messy right now but that’s not how Chris (40) and Lukas’ (28) relationship has always been. The boys have had an intense romance marked by many red-carpet events appearances, loved-up vacations, a big 40th birthday party and a nuptial that was all featured in Season 4 of The Kardashians. On that note here’s exploring…

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s relationship timeline

From first sparking the romance rumours in February 2023 to now filing for divorce and everything in between. Here’s deconstructing the highs and lows of Chris Appleton and You actor Lukas Gage’s relationship timeline.

February 2023: Lukas and Chris spark the heat

It all began in late February when the lovebirds started dropping relationship breadcrumbs on social media during a Mexican escapade. Lukas Gage went all poetic, captioning pics with “la mejor”, and Chris chimed in with a ‘Stud’ and some heart-eye emojis.

March 2023: Lukas and Chris’s first red carpet appearance

Fast forward to March, and the duo made their debut on the red carpet, twinning in black and white at a Vanity Fair shindig. Lukas played it cool when probed by The New York Times, giving us the classic “It’s complicated” response.

When asked if their social media photos together were a confirmation of a relationship, the actor replied, “If they want to think that, they can. I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred. It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.“

March end 2023: Chris Appleton confirms his relationship with beau Lukas Gage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1)

About a month after their initial Instagram post, Appleton confirmed his relationship with Gage during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I’m very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special,” he freewheelingly told the host.

Right after making it official, the two dived into enjoying the honeymoon phase marked by many public appearances. The couple stepped out together to attend the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in coordinating black suits.

A few days later, Appleton made another sweet post on Instagram, sharing photos with Gage. He captioned the post, “Apple of my eye.”

April 2023: Put a ring on it (or not)

In April, the gossip mill went into overdrive as sources spilled the tea on an engagement. Matching rings, a Vegas marriage license and a shout-out during a hair artist award speech – these two were moving faster than Kim drops selfies.

A source close to Appleton told a leading magazine that friends in their circle are shocked at how quickly it happened but they seem like the real deal.

The lovebirds even attended Usher’s Las Vegas residency show with Kim Kardashian.

April 2023: Vegas vows for Lukas and Chris

April hit like a tornado of romance for Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage. After tons of rumours doing the rounds, the White Lotus actor confirmed that the two have gotten married on Instagram. Not only did they tie the knot, but they managed to pull in Kim K as their officiant.

There’s more! Shania Twain, the queen of ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’, serenaded the newlyweds with a rendition of You’re Still the One. And because nothing says ‘forever’ like matching ink, the duo commemorated their Vegas wedding with matching “4.22” tattoos. “What happens in Vegas” indeed, Chris, but we’re all starry eyes for the deets on that wild wedding weekend.

June 2023: Lukas throws Chris a surprise 40th birthday party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lukas gage (@lukasgage)

As summer rolled in, Lukas pulled a grand birthday stunt for beau Chris. A surprise 40th birthday bash on a yacht in the Turks and Caicos – we’re talking champagne, charcuterie and cakes.

September 2023: Lukas and Chris step out at New York Fashion Week

Fast forward to September, and the boys were strutting their stuff at New York Fashion Week. Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren and LA dinner dates – if this isn’t near-perfect, we don’t know what is.

November 2023: Chris Appleton files for divorce from Lukas Gage

This November, Chris and Lukas’ marital bliss saw a consensual end.

Appleton filed for divorce from Gage after almost seven months of marriage. According to Los Angeles divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, Appleton cited “irreconcilable differences” on November 13, marking November 10 as the date of separation. The documents also revealed that a postnuptial agreement has been in place.

Well, will there be a reunion episode in Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s relationship timeline? Only time, and the paparazzi, will tell.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/Chris Appleton)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How long did Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage date before getting married?

Chris and Lukas dated for about three months before getting married in April 2023.