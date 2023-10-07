COMO Orchard Celebrates Its Opening with COMO Weekend

Just last September, the COMO group has welcomed its first ever hotel in Singapore, COMO Orchard. Tucked in the heart of the city on Bideford Road, the 19-storey building is akin to a lifestyle space than an average hotel. Branded as a destination concept, COMO Orchard houses the founder Christina Ong‘s various ventures – from Club21 to COMO Cuisine, the space has amassed the public’s attention in just one month of its opening.

To further spread the buzz, the hotel has slated to celebrate its opening with the first series of COMO Weekend just this week, from 6 to 8 October. Living up to its stellar reputation as a hospitality brand, COMO Weekend is a weekly round-up of carefully curated events to provide the hustlers of the city a breather, with activities and showcases ranging from fashion to cuisine and wellness.

A Glimpse Into the Art of Masayuki Ino

The opening of the series features an invitation-only Fall/Winter 2023 runway trunk show by the Japanese cult label, Doublet. The founder and designer himself, Masayuki Ino, was in attendance on the Friday, 6 October to celebrate and deliver the show, presenting his hand-crafted and playfully designed pieces. Guests were accompanied by cocktails and pastries served by the highly famed Cedric Grolet Singapore, while they savour the theatrical performance and display of Ino’s arts. To mark this event, the Japanese designer had crafted a limited edition Doublet x Club21 T-shirts, exclusive to the space in Orchard only during this time period.

A Bite of Luxury

For the gourmands, COMO Cuisine welcomes you to savour the weekend-exclusive creation – Caviar and Waffles Platter. Available throughout the day after lunch, the platter features an umami plate of Kaviari Kristal caviar, smoked salmon and waffles. With crème fraîche and accompaniments by the side, the dish offers a gastronomical delight at the price of S$88.00 for a table of two. Tip from us: bring your loved ones over this Saturday, and enjoy a glass of Champagne Taittinger Brut Réserve by the side as a short and sweet weekend catch-up. Reserve a table; trust us, you will need to.