Best Christmas Events To Attend In Singapore In 2023 For A Jolly Time

Bask in the jolly spirit of Christmas 2023 by exploring events like festive markets, night lights, and themed events in Singapore.

Every Christmas, Singapore transforms into a festive-filled wonderland courtesy of the dazzling light decorations that adorn key locations in the city, with almost every major shopping mall sporting an intricately embellished Christmas tree that becomes a photogenic centrepiece for photos.

ION Orchard, for example, partnered with Louis Vuitton for its one-of-a-kind 21-metre-tall Holiday tree, decked with over 900 iconic Louis Vuitton ornaments, including its recognisable mascots – Vivienne, Gaston, and DouDou.

Over at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, a stunning 11-metre-tall tree crowned by Monsieur Dior’s lucky star takes the spotlight, beneath a canopy of 14 garden-inspired floral trees that float in the heart of the mall.

Besides visiting the spruced-up venues, there are also Christmas events in Singapore for the public to celebrate the holiday season. From buzzy festive markets to famous character-themed festive pop-ups, these activations are certainly suitable for all ages. So, head out with your loved ones and family to immerse in the festivities at these magical sites.

Here’s a guide to Christmas-themed events happening in Singapore for 2023:

Christmas Wonderland 2023 at Gardens by the Bay

Singapore’s iconic outdoor yuletide fair Christmas Wonderland returns for its 10th edition in 2023. Coined to be its biggest yet, visitors can explore three themed zones – Supertree Grove, Frosty’s Fairground at The Meadow, and Gingerbread Grove – alongside 13 stunning light displays and a multi-sensory experience featuring ‘snow’ in the tropics.

Marvel at Christmas Wonderland 2023’s main showpiece, the Spalliera, or do festive shopping at Mistletoe Alley in Gingerbread Grove. The little ones will enjoy LumiLand in Frosty’s Fairground at The Meadow, an illuminated playground that consists of glowing seesaws, swings, and LED fixtures.

Christmas Wonderland 2023 happens at Gardens by the Bay from 1 December 2023 to 1 January 2024. Tickets start from S$8 for adults and S$6 for children.

Christmas on A Great Street

Happening on the entire stretch of Orchard Road, Christmas on A Great Street is a staple annual event during the festive season. Back for its 40th edition, this year will also mark the debut of a street party on Christmas Eve.

This street party will occur from Paterson junction to Bideford junction. Visitors can partake in merry-making activities like music bands and dance performances to live Christmas carolling and Santa Claus meet-and-greet sessions.

There’ll also be food trucks at a Christmas market to satisfy hungry appetites and three satellite Christmas villages filled with carnival rides and games to keep visitors entertained.

Christmas On A Great Street happens till 1 January 2024 at various locations along Orchard Road.

Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland

Immerse yourself in a magical frosty wonderland at the Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland. Returning to Singapore with 3,000 square metres of space at the Bayfront Event area this year, this touring pop-up winter playground will see activities involving real snow.

Visitors can experience the first-ever Merry-Go-Round on Ice, conquer the Longest Snow Slope, attempt the Double-Lane Couple Ice Slide, and marvel at illuminated Arctic winter lights via Enchanted Nights at Ice Magic.

Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland happens till 21 January 2024 at 12A Bayfront Ave, Bayfront Event Space, Singapore 018970. Early Bird Tickets start from SGD$29.

A Universal Christmas at Universal Studios Singapore

While Halloween Horror Nights brought out screams and fear at Universal Studios Singapore, jolly holiday cheers will surround the theme park for A Universal Christmas instead.

Party with popular characters, including Illumination’s Minions and DreamWorks’ Trolls, and discover Santa’s North Pole Headquarters at the revamped New York zone. Be impressed with the North Pole Flying Division, one of Santa’s new flying vehicles – the Jolly Jet Pack – and meet the Penguins of Madagascar, Po and Master Tigress.

Enjoy all-new live shows like the Worldwide Institute of Santa’s Helpers (W.I.S.H.) show, which promises bubbly sing-a-longs and dances that conclude with an enchanting ‘snowfall’.

A Universal Christmas happens till 1 January 2024 at Universal Studios Singapore. Tickets start from SGD$98 per adult and $71 per child, which include a $5 retail voucher and a Christmas combo meal (for adults only).

Suntec City’s Holiday Wonderland with LINE FRIENDS

Celebrate the festivities with iconic characters like Brown and Cony from LINE FRIENDS at Suntec City. The mall has created Singapore’s largest LINE FRIENDS-themed mega ball pit for shoppers to frolic in.

The massive attraction features towering four-meter slides at the BROWN house, five-seater Carousel Bauble Swings, and Ball-mania Towers, where one can release a cascade of balls to shower in.

Shoppers can cop limited LINE FRIENDS merchandise from the pop-up PLAY LINE FRIENDS store filled with special edition plushies and lifestyle accessories. The mall also sprouts game booths featuring enticing prizes and entertaining rides, including a whimsical trackless train, carousel, and a jolly candy ship.

Holiday Wonderland with LINE FRIENDS happens till 26 December at various locations in Suntec City.

Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES

Back at Capitol Singapore this Christmas is the well-received European-themed Christmas Market held at the Outdoor Plaza. Shop for gifts and treats from over 30 different merchants for festive items like Christmas ornaments, unique handicrafts and accessories. Some stalls also offer festive delicacies like shepherd’s pies, home-baked cookies, and hampers.

In the centre of the Outdoor Plaza stands the Capitol Singapore Singing Tree. Christmas carollers from Voices of Singapore and children carollers from Emerge Arts & Media Academy promise to fill the air with a jolly mood via captivating performances of familiar tunes.

CHIJMES also joins the festivities with its iconic projection mapping of classic Christmas scenes and Christmas carollers to set the Yuletide mood at The Lawn.

Christmas activations at Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES happen till 25 Dec 2023 across various timings.

Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie’s Christmas Village

Having its inaugural Christmas Village this year is Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie. There’s no need to be vexed over gifting ideas. Here, one can customise a Chocolate Christmas Tree, the first of its kind in Singapore, or build a personalised Chocolate Slab.

Otherwise, you can curate a selection of Festive Bon Bons in new flavours like Yuzu Tart, Peppermint Cookie, Mont Blanc Raspberry, Fig & Balsamic, Eggnog and Piedmont Hazelnut or consider Christmas Bundle Sets like the chocolate dragee as presents.

Visitors can also have the chance to enjoy comforting cups of complimentary hot chocolate and mulled wine made from Asian cacao from designated Christmas booths.

Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie’s Christmas Village happens till 31 December 2023 at 13 Dempsey Road #01-03/04, Singapore 249674.

