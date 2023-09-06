Best Things To Do In Singapore This Week: September 2023

Despite being a small island country, there’s definitely no lack of things to do in Singapore. This vibrant city-state is often buzzy with pop-up events and exhibitions that engage locals and tourists.

From dining at the newest cafes, restaurants and hawker centres to museum hopping, you’ll definitely find activities to do for the weekend. Read on for our picks on what to do in Singapore in September 2023.

What to do in Singapore – September 2023

Singapore River Festival 2023

Making its first physical comeback since 2019 is the seventh edition of Singapore River Festival. This month-long event spotlights narratives of the iconic Singapore River and celebrates local heritage, culture, and innovation relating to the storied stream.

Key activities this year include the culinary and gastronomy-driven Singapore River Signatures – which features a curated selection of F&B establishments along the iconic Singapore River – as well as the illumination of Singapore’s three iconic quays, Cavenagh Bridge, Read Bridge, and Alkaff Bridge, with light art installations. Attendees can also see historical landmarks come alive with a mixed-reality adventure via AR and interactive storytelling.

Singapore River Festival 2023 happens from September 7 to October 1 at various locations along the Singapore River. Visit the festival website for more details.

Osteria Mozza x Burnt Ends One-day Only Four-Hands Cookout

For one day only, join one-Michelin-starred culinary legends Nancy Silverton of Osteria Mozza and Dave Pynt of Burnt Ends for a delicious cookout pop-up. Both chefs and their teams will present an extensive spread of food alongside live DJ music and cocktails from the pop-up bar.

Look forward to creations like Chef Nancy’s Chi Spacca burgers, the ‘Sooner Smash’ and ‘Classic Burger’, both featuring dry-aged Spacca beef patties. From Burnt Ends, Chef Dave presents his Beef Katsu Sando and Loaded Sanger Fries, while Osteria Mozza dishes up its signature wood-fired pizzette.

Osteria Mozza x Burnt Ends Four-Hands Cookout happens on September 9 at Osteria Mozza, 333 Orchard Rd, Hilton Singapore Orchard Level 5, Singapore 238867. It cost SGD$99++ per entry – ticket value can be spent on food and drinks at the event.

Tommy x Mercedes-AMG F1 x Awake NY Pop-up

Prepare yourself for the F1 season and look good while doing so with the new Tommy x Mercedes-AMG F1 x Awake NY collection. The collection combines Awake NY’s founder Angelo Baque’s street-style sensibility with Tommy HIlfiger’s signature preppy aesthetic to create a range of motorsport-inspired lifestyle pieces. There are seven gender-inclusive styles that reinvent archival staples with references from racing and NYC street aesthetics. Colourways include Tommy’s signature red, white and blue, while the Mercedes-AMG F1 pieces showcase the core team palette of black, white, and volt green.

These piece will be available at the limited-time pop-up at Tommy x Mercedes-AMG F1 x Awake NY Pop-up at Raffles City Shopping Center. Coinciding with the 16th round of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2023, this pop-up will also feature an F1 simulator game that will allow fans to get a taste of the Singapore night circuit.

Tommy x Mercedes-AMG F1 x Awake NY Pop-up happens from September 4 to 17 at Tommy Hilfiger Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Road, Raffles City Shopping Center #01-33, Singapore 179103.

‘Feel Your Seoul’ at the Museum of Ice Cream Singapore (MOIC)

Think pink if you’re headed to the Museum of Ice Cream Singapore (MOIC) for the Ice Cream Social launch of ‘Feel Your Seoul’, and experiential part in collaboration with @culturesg. Ice Cream Social celebrates the social aspect of partying, with party tropes like themes, connecting over drinks under the stars, playing games with old and new friends and vibing out on the dance floor.

Featuring three distinctive bar spots that include an outdoor lounge area, a game area that might win you a free drink or alcoholic ice cream, and a live KPOP DJ set from Culture SG DJs, there won’t be a dull moment at this party. Each ticket comes with a Hendrick’s Gin cocktail, Hendrick’s Gin-infused ice cream, unlimited soft serve and entry to Ice Cream Social party and bar spaces. There’s also an Ice Cream Social table reservation bundle for those who wish to have a fun night out with their besties.

‘Feel Your Seoul’ happens on September 8 from 8pm to 12am at Museum of Ice Cream, 100 Loewen Road, Dempsey, Singapore 248837.

Senses of Capella

In celebration of winning the World’s Best Brand award, Capella Hotel Group is bringing together its finest culinary talents in a series of specially curated experiences to celebrate, with a gastronomic event held in Capella Singapore to indulge your senses.

For one weekend only, Capella Singapore is gathering four exceptional dining collaborations from other Capella properties that have garnered international recognition through their technical expertise and remarkable flavours. From exquisite Teppanyaki by Chef Yamaguchi Hiroshi of Koki restaurant in Capella Hanoi to the best Italian-French cuisine from Côte by Mauro Colagreco of Capella Bangkok lead by Chef Davide Garavaglia, expect an unforgettable feast for the senses.

Senses of Capella happens from September 9 to 10 at various locations in Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297.

SUNDA Festival 2023

Into outdoors and nature? Touted as Singapore’s first ‘camping festival’, the inaugural Sunda Festival Singapore brings the party to the campgrounds. This two-day event was birthed from the collaboration between local collective Ice Cream Sundays and Hong Kong-based FuFu Creative and will be held across three stages at Sarimbun Scout Camp.

Attendees can expect an exciting line-up featuring Asia Pacific’s finest music talents like homegrown Darker Than Wax’s Dean Chew and Kaye, Hokkaido-based electronic musician Kuniyuk, Indonesia’s Midnight Runners member Munir, Thailand’s techno producer Chalo, and local psychedelic band Mantravine, among others. Besides raving in the lush soundscape, festival-goers can also take part in engaging on-site workshops and activities that are suitable for all ages.

Sunda Festival Singapore 2023 happens from September 30 to October 1 at Sarimbun Scout Camp, 70 Jalan Bahtera, Singapore 719921.

Negroni Week 2023: The Power of Timeless Bonds”

Now in its 11th edition, the 2023 Negroni Week will see an exciting schedule of pop-up events, partnerships and its largest pool of over 90 participating bars and counting. This year’s theme, “The Power of Timeless Bonds”, builds on the unbreakable connection between bartenders and the industry, while reinforcing the fact that there’s no Negroni without Campari.

Returning participants include Jigger & Pony, Anti:dote, Tess Bar & Kitchen and more, alongside new venues such as NightHawk, Jungle Ballroom, and Puffy Bois. Key events include the opening night at Offtrack, Negroni Week exclusive cocktails like Opus Negroni with spiced gin, and a tropical-inspired Opus Sbagliato with pineapple-infused Campari at various IHG hotels & Resorts properties in Singapore. You can also celebrate Mid-Autumn festival with limited-edition Negroni-infused snowskin mooncakes, made in partnership with Shangri-La Orchard and InterContinental Singapore.

Negroni Week 2023 happens from September 18 to 24 at various locations in Singapore. Visit the Negroni Week 2023 website for more details.

Bedrock’s 15th Anniversary Special

Celebrating their 15th anniversary is specialty steak house Bedrock. Of course, quality cuts are on the menu for the festivities. Over at Bedrock Bar & Grill in Somerset, meat lovers can savour the Steak Connoisseur’s Platter. Good for four pax, it features succulent portions of Irish Grass-Fed Salt-Aged Ribeye, Australia Pureblood Wagyu Chuck Tail Flap, USDA Prime Corn-Fed Dry Aged Striploin, and Mangalica Pork Tomahawk grilled over Bedrock’s signature applewood fire. This platter is completed with Pickled Jalapenos, Bedrock Mac & Cheese, and Mediterranean Zucchini.

Exclusively available at Bedrock Origin is the Field & Oceans Feast which is also good for four. This surf-and-turf combo pairs Black Angus OP Ribs with Whole Tail Barramundi and comes plated with Spicy Brussel Sprouts, and Bedrock Mac & Cheese.

Complement these exclusive offerings with Bedrock’s 15th Anniversary wine from Brothers In Arms No.6 2019 Shiraz Cabernet. Hailing from the vineyards of South Australia’s Langhorne Creek, this carefully curated blend combines the finest Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes in perfect harmony.

Bedrock 15th Anniversary Special promotions happen from September 1 to November 30 at Bedrock Bar & Grill and Bedrock Origin.

MeshMinds 3.0: ArtxTechforGood

MeshMinds 3.0: ArtxTechforGood is the third innovative exhibition that spotlights Singapore’s contemporary culture and envisions a sustainable future. This year’s theme ‘Enabling a Metaverse for People and Planet’ will allow visitors to experience extended reality (XR), Metaverse, and gaming prototypes developed using the latest 3D world-building platforms and artificial intelligence tools. An example is ‘Sky Farm Island’ in the Curiosity Gallery. This experience is the world’s first vertical farming experience on Roblox that aims to educate young people about agritech and the future of food.

One can also step into alternative worlds via the VR Gallery, where ‘Aquasia’ and ‘Geylang Crunk’ will transport visitors into imaginative and immersive realms. ‘Aquasia’, created by MeshMinds and its collaborating partner, Metamo Industries, offers a journey into an imaginary marine utopia that offers hope for the future of human habitats in the face of rising sea levels.

MeshMinds 3.0: ArtxTechforGood happens from September 1 to 30 at ArtScience Museum Singapore.

Tropical Afternoon Tea at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa

As part of the inaugural event of Community Chest’s Empowering Lives: Food for Good!, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa presents the Tropical Afternoon Tea. This culinary initiative allows diners to do good while treating themselves to a fusion of authentic Peranakan flavours with delicate patisserie, inspired by traditional dishes in Peranakan cuisine.

Based on the order of every Tropical Afternoon Tea, Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa will donate $5 nett per person, directly benefiting the vital social service agencies supported by Community Chest.

It also includes a glass of Rosé, two glasses of cocktails, and free-flowing Nespresso Coffee or TWG Tea. Additionally, guests can pair the tea experience with three Peranakan-inspired cocktails – Baba’s Negroni, The Kebaya, and The Peranakan Enclave – made with ingredients often found in Peranakan cooking.

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa’s Tropical Afternoon Tea happens till September 30 at LeBar, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa, 2 Bukit Manis Road Sentosa, Singapore 099891.

World X Fest 2023

Held as part of Singapore River Festival, this year’s World X Fest is themed the Japan edition. Besides showcasing a unique mashup of traditional matsuri, Japanese pop and anime cultures, World X Fest will also host live performances of notable J-pop acts like Yayoi Daimon, Yuka Takada and Akko Gorilla, who have all performed on some of the biggest global stages such as SXSW and Fuji Rock Festival.

Immerse in the Japanese festivities with activities like fish scooping and taiko drum games while you much on tasty street food. Into Cosplay? Dress your best and take part in a thematic cosplay competition with cash and prizes worth more than S$25,000, one of the biggest cosplay prize pools in Singapore.

World X Fest happens from September 29 to October 1 at Clarke Quay Central. Admission is free.

UNIQLO x Studio Ghibli Southeast Asia exclusive “Hey, Let’s Go!” collaboration collection

Here’s a win for Studio Ghibli fans who live in Southeast Asia. UNIQLO will drop their second collaboration collection with Ghibli exclusively for Southeast Asia. This second 27-item UT collection incorporates art featuring Ghibli’s best-known works and designs by Thai artist Kanyada and longtime Studio Ghibli Producer Toshio Suzuki. The collection highlight however, has to be the viral Round Mini Shoulder Bag that’s since become a worldwide hit.

From August 18 to September 14, visitors can look forward to a myriad of fun and immersive Ghibli-inspired activities taking over Bugis+. This includes snapping photos of installations of famous scenes and characters like the moving castle from Howl’s Moving Castle and Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro as well as Ponyo at the atrium.

UNIQLO’s “Hey, Let’s Go!” collaboration collection will be available from August 17 at Bugis+ first before launching at all Uniqlo Singapore stores and online on August 21.

Support mental health awareness with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation x Cotton On’s special collaboration

Those who’ve followed Lady Gaga’s musical journey would know that the multi-hyphenate is also a big advocate for mental health awareness. Together with her mother, Cynthia Bissett Germanotta, the Born This Way Foundation was created, a US-based non-profit organisation that aims to increase community-based mental health resources for young people and foster kinder communities.

In light of World Mental Health Day coming up on October 10, Lady Gaga has partnered with Cotton On and Cotton On Foundation for a collection of caps, T-shirts, totes, stationery, and a denim jacket, all of which support the campaign’s ‘Kinder, Braver, Together’ ethos. Available from now till October 10, Cotton On will be donating 100% of the net proceeds from this collab to the Born This Way Foundation.

Shop the collection in stores and online here.

Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore

Ever wondered what it’d be like to immerse in the world of Netflix’s hit drama Stranger Things? Now you’ll have the chance via a retail experience in Bugis+ mall. Held at The Encounter, this 45-minute experience allows access to the Starcourt Mall Area that stocks Stranger Things merchandise in the series’ iconic 80s-themed set. Those who get the Priority Pass ticket will get an accompanying exclusive merchandise bundle.

The public can also explore the free zone that contains themed photo booths and selected merchandise in the retail area.

Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore happens till Oct 1 at Bugist+. Admission fees apply.

Andrew Gn: Fashioning Singapore and the World

Here’s your chance to marvel at intricate fashion creations by renowned Singapore fashion designer Andrew Gn up close, whose masterpieces have been worn and appreciated by celebrities like Fan Bing Bing, Emma Stone, and Lady Gaga. With five sections and over 100 representative works inspired by Western and Asian culture, the Asian Civilisation Museum exhibition is also ACM’s largest exhibition celebrating a contemporary fashion designer.

Afterwards, channel your inner fashionista to create personalised outfits with Andrew Gn’s iconic print motifs and try them on virtually at augmented reality kiosks.

Andrew Gn: Fashioning Singapore and the World happens till Sep 17 at Asian Civilisation Museum. Admission fees apply.

Sentosa Food Fest 2023

Get ready to have a feast on the beach at the second edition of the Sentosa Food Fest. What’s not to love about an evening of culinary delights, beach vibes, and great company? Look forward to the festival’s signature GrillFest, which sees 35 stalls offering delectable BBQ classics to international cuisine and innovative dishes by Siloso Beach.

Sentosa Food Fest 2023 happens from July 7 to September 17 at Siloso Beach, Sentosa.

Bond over Bee’s Knees Picnic ‘Buzzket’

UNESCO World Heritage Site Singapore Botanic Gardens is one of Singapore’s best spots for a gathering and Bee’s Knees knows this. Hence, they are offering ready-to-set-up kits with everything needed for a perfect picnic.

Each ‘buzzket’ comes with its own reusable mat, cushions, battery-operated candles, and delicious meals for two or four, add-on Chandon Garden Spritz options at SGD$16 nett (1 glass), SGD$25 nett (2 glasses), or SGD$58++ (bottle). Fur-kids aren’t left out too. Top SGD$28 (two pax) or SGD$20 (four pax) to get a Dog-friendly Picnic Buzzket that includes dog toys, a dog bowl, treats and a bandana.

Bee’s Knees Picnic ‘Buzzket’ is available to order online via Bee’s Knees at The Garage website.

Now Boarding: Experiencing Singapore through Travel, 1800s–2000s

Singapore is known for its top-notch award-winning airport and national aircraft carrier Singapore Airlines. Wonder what’s the magic behind their success? Head down to this travel-themed exhibition that traces the evolution of Singapore’s identity as a popular travel destination, through the eyes of those who have arrived at our shores from the past to the present.

Through four thematic sections aligned to the themes of transport, accommodation, food and beverage, and sights and shopping, Now Boarding showcases a specially curated selection of ubiquitous material and artefacts evoking powerful memories of travel to and from Singapore. This includes the iconic analogue flip board that was previously located at Changi Airport, as well as a showcase of the history-making Singapore Airlines’ A380 prestigious Suites Cabin seat.

Now Boarding: Experiencing Singapore through Travel, 1800 – 2000s happens at National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery, Basement Level, till 25 February 2024. Admission is free for Singaporeans and PRs.

Waga Mari’s Sea Spirits: Sunset Cocktail Cruise by Distilled

There’s no better feeling than holding a well-shaken glass of cocktail in hand while watching the glorious sunset. Waga Mari and Distilled LLP come together to make this picture-perfect setting possible.

On board the 45-foot luxury catamaran Waga Mari (Honour the Sea), guests can enjoy a free flow of food, beverage and live entertainment during the course of its three-hour cruise around the southern islands of Singapore. Of course, the highlight will be the cocktails curated by the bar team from Mortar & Pestle, which is located at The Great Room on South Bridge Road. Expect spirits like Amaro Montenegro, Select Aperitivo, High West Whiskey, Old Young’s Gin and Vodka and Ron Colón Salvadoreño Rum.

Waga Mari’s Sea Spirits: Sunset Cocktail Cruise by Distilled LLP is currently ongoing at an introductory price of SGD$188nett till June 30. It will cost SGD$228nett from July 1 onwards.

Glamping in the Wild at The Singapore Zoo

Connect with nature and animals at The Singapore Zoo via the return of their glamping experience. This refreshed ‘Glamping in the Wild’ programme will feature behind-the-scenes tours like insights into animal healthcare and the working processes at Wildlife Nutrition Centre. The day ends in your dome tent as Mother Nature coaxes you to sleep with the soothing sounds of the Upper Seletar Reservoir.

Glamping in the Wild happens at The Singapore Zoo from April 1 onwards.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Ever wondered what it’d be like to see the majestic artworks by celebrated artist Vincent van Gogh come to life? Give your senses a treat at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in RWS. Seen by more than five million visitors worldwide since 2017, the exhibition finally makes its Southeast Asian debut in Singapore.

Experience the iconic Dutch painter’s works including Starry Night and Sunflowers through a mix of stunning replicas, cutting-edge digital projections, Virtual Reality (VR), and mesmerising atmospheric light and sound across thematic zones like ‘About the Artist’, ‘Anamorphose’, and ‘Japonisme’ (a first for the exhibition).

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience happens daily except Tuesdays from March 2023. Tickets start from SGD15 for children and SGD24 for adults.

