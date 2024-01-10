Bruno Mars Singapore Concert 2024: Dates, Tickets, Venue And More

Previously performed for two dates at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018 for his ’24K Magic World Tour’, American musician Bruno Mars will return to Singapore to stage his concert at the National Stadium in April 2024.

Concert promoter Live Nation announced earlier today (January 10) that the multi-award-winning singer will perform at the National Stadium on April 5, 2024.

Singapore’s National Stadium will also host Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift for their concerts in 2024.

Bruno Mars live in Singapore 2024: Concert details, Ticket prices, and more

According to Live Nation Singapore’s Instagram post, ticket pre-sales will start on Jan 19 while general sales will commence a day later on Jan 20. Both will be on sale via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices will be revealed at a later date.

Mars first performed in Singapore in March 2014 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ‘The Moonshine Jungle Tour’.

Besides Singapore, Mars will also perform in other Asia cities like Tokyo and Bangkok in 2024.

The 38-year-old multi-platinum chart-topper is expected to perform songs like ‘Just The Way You Are’, ‘Locked Out Of Heaven’, and ‘Uptown Funk’. The latter received Grammy awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016.

Mars’ most recent solo studio album release is 2016’s 24K Magic. The album features singles like the title track ’24K Magic’, ‘That’s What I Like’, and ‘Finesse’.

In 2021, Mars formed a music project duo Silk Sonic with fellow musician Anderson .Paak. Their record, An Evening with Silk Sonic, received both critical and commercial success. This album features the Billboard number 1 single, ‘Leave The Door Open’. The duo also swept all the awards they were nominated for at the GRAMMYs in 2022.

Mars is also a producer and writes music for other artists, notably for British singer Adele on ‘All I Ask’ and K-pop idol Taemin’s ‘Press Your Number’.

Bruno Mars: Live in Singapore will happen at the National Stadium on April 5. Ticket prices will be revealed in the coming weeks. Pre-sale tickets will start on Jan 19 while general sales will start on Jan 20.

(Hero and feature image credit: Live Nation)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore