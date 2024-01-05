Home > Entertainment > Music > Ed Sheeran To Perform At Capitol Theatre For A Special One-Night Show
Ed Sheeran To Perform At Capitol Theatre For A Special One-Night Show
Ed Sheeran To Perform At Capitol Theatre For A Special One-Night Show

By: Manas Sen Gupta, Jan 5 2024 7:19 pm

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to enthral fans in Singapore with his one-night-only + – = ÷ x Tour at the National Stadium on 16 February. Perhaps because fans want to see more of him, the illustrious artist has now added An Evening with Ed Sheeran, a special show for music lovers in Singapore.

The special performance, which, too, is a one-night-only event, will be held at Capitol Theatre on 17 February, the night after Sheeran’s National Stadium show.

An Evening with Ed Sheeran is being organised by AEG Presents Asia, in partnership with KrisFlyer.

What will Ed Sheeran perform at Capitol Theatre?

According to a press statement by the organisers, the one-night-only Ed Sheeran musical performance provides a  “rare opportunity” for fans in Singapore to experience his musical talent in a historical, neo-classical building.

Sheeran will be performing tracks from his albums – (“Subtract”) (2023) and Autumn Variations (2023).

“Subtract,” as the album – is called, is Sheeran’s sixth studio album. It features songs such as “Boat,” “Life Goes On,” and “Curtains.” Autumn Variations is his seventh studio album and features songs such as “American Town,” “Magical” and “England.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Apart from the songs from the two albums, Sheeran is expected to sing some of the greatest hits from his career such as “Salt Water” and “End of Youth.”

He will also be interacting with fans, sharing stories while performing.

“Ballads informed by the singer’s own grief and personal upheavals will echo with soul-baring strength and create priceless memories for the lucky few,” the statement reads.

Where to get tickets for Ed Sheeran’s Capitol Theatre show?

Tickets for An Evening with Ed Sheeran show in Singapore will go on sale on Ticketmaster starting 12 January at 3 pm SGT.

Tickets are priced at SGD 298. For members of KrisFlyer, tickets can be redeemed from 5 January onwards via KrisFlyer Experiences.

Tickets and prices at a glance

Show: An Evening with Ed Sheeran
Date: 17 February
Day: Saturday
Venue: Capitol Theatre
Ticket Price: SGD 298
Book at: Ticketmaster

(Hero and Featured images: AEG Presents Asia)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Manas Sen Gupta
Manas enjoys reading detective fiction and writing about anything that interests him. When not doing either of the two, he checks Instagram for the latest posts by travellers. Winter is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.
 
Ed Sheeran To Perform At Capitol Theatre For A Special One-Night Show
