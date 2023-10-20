Releasing a medley of hit singles that have come to define an entire millennial generation’s worth of fans, this British hit-maker has easily proven himself to be one of the most memorable names from the British music industry in recent years. Come February 2024, Ed Sheeran is set to bring his +-=÷× Tour aka The Mathematics Tour, to Singapore for a one-night-only concert on 16 February 2024 at the National Stadium.

Five years after his Divide tour, the British singer-songwriter and part-time Lannister soldier will finally be in the Lion City again to serenade Singaporeans.

Ed Sheeran 2024 Singapore concert: Tour date, venue, tickets

Like Coldplay and Taylor Swift’s tour, we expect tickets for Ed Sheeran’s concert in Singapore to sell out almost quickly, so you’ll want to pay attention here. The general sale for tickets starts on 31 October at 11 am, but there will also be two pre-sales in which you can beat the rush. The first is a UOB Cardmembers Presale which starts from 27 October at 10am to 29 October 9.59am. The second is the KrisFlyer Reserve Sale from 30 October 10am to 31 October 9.59am.

More pre-sale ticket info for Ed Sheeran’s +-=÷× Tour concert in 2024

If you’re a KrisFlyer UOB credit and debit cardholder, you’ll receive a unique access code via email from KrisFlyer on 27 October, as long as you have opted to receive promotional emails. This code will allow you to buy up to six tickets across all seven ticket categories during the KrisFlyer Reserve Sale.

If you’re a KrisFlyer member but do not have a UOB credit or debit card, you can download the Kris+ app, and spend 150 miles (equivalent to $1) between this Friday to 25 October to redeem the unique access code. Redemptions are limited to the first 110,000 customers.

KrisFlyer members will also be able to redeem tickets from Category 1 through 4 tickets (priced from $218 to $488) with their miles on KrisFlyerExperiences.com on 30 October.

Meanwhile, the UOB Cardmembers presale will take place on Ticketmaster. Card members will need to use the first six digits of their UOB debit or credit cards to enter the sale and purchase tickets. Customers will be limited to a maximum of six tickets per transaction.

If you don’t mind travelling out of town to hear Ed Sheeran belting out Shape of You live, UOB cardholders in Singapore will also be able to participate in the UOB Cardmember pre-sales for Sheeran’s concerts in Bangkok (10 February 2024), Kuala Lumpur (24 February) and Jakarta (2 March). UOB card members in those countries will also be able to participate in the Singapore pre-sale, so the heat is on.

Ticket prices for Ed Sheeran’s +-=÷× Tour on 16 February 2024 in Singapore start from S$88 to S$488.

Ed Sheeran: A brief look back

Born Edward Christopher Sheeran, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter is best remembered for his innumerable earworm songs that have earned him global acclaim since his debut back in 2011. With parents who were both professionals in the world of art, Sheeran grew up with a natural affinity for the field and learned how to play the guitar at seven years old.

Not long after picking up the instrument, he would go on to record music of his own in 2004, releasing a compilation of original songs that he dubbed Spinning Man. While he would continue to make headway in the industry, it wouldn’t be until the release of his 2010 EP, Loose Change, which contained the single The A Team, did Sheeran struck commercial gold.

The song’s popularity further blossomed when it was selected as the lead single for Sheeran’s debut album, simply titled + (Plus), in September 2011. In a span of just a few months, the album sold a whopping 791,000 copies in the United Kingdom alone. Catching the attention of the entertainment industry at large, he was later tapped by Taylor Swift to co-write and provide vocals for Everything Has Changed, while also releasing the song I See Fire, as part of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’s soundtrack.

From debut success to global superstar

His sophomore output, entitled x (Multiply), would receive a similarly favourable reception from audiences through the singles Sing, Don’t, and Thinking Out Loud. During the 2016 Grammy Awards, Sheeran bagged both two awards for Song of The Year and Best Solo Pop Performance, in addition to nabbing the British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year for × at the 2015 Brit Awards.

Sheeran went on a brief hiatus from the industry in 2015, before reemerging on social media to announce the debut of his third album, ÷ (Divide) that released in 2017. Containing Shape of You and Castle On A Hill, both tracks broke the Spotify record for the most streams in a single day, numbering at 13 million combined. The album was supported by the Divide World Tour, which remains Sheeran’s most successful tour to date.

This was followed by a fourth studio album containing collaborations with other prominent artists such as Justin Beiber, and the debut of his fifth solo album, = in 2021 with the lead single Bad Habits. Most recently, he dropped two albums in 2023, namely – (Subtract) and Autumn Variations.

Ed Sheeran previously performed in Singapore in 2019.

Feature and hero image credits: Ed Sheeran/Facebook

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore