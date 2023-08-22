Mention “Ranger” and what does your imagination conjure? Chances are, thanks to popular media, you think of rugged explorers, out on the frontiers of the earth, facing wildlife and elements. In 2022, Tudor launched a timepiece with that very name, and their new Ranger, a 39-millimetre stainless steel toolwatch with rapid adjustment clasp generated tremendous curiosity for the brand’s storied history and the inspirations behind some of their icons. From the 18 to 27 August, watch enthusiasts will get to see this legacy and audacious spirit of exploration through the eyes of pioneers and adventurers at Tudor’s Spirit of Daring Adventure Exhibition at Paragon Shopping Centre held in collaboration with Cortina Watch Singapore.

Tudor’s bold character comes by way of its legendary history. Dressed in the brand’s iconic colours, the 268 square meters black, red and white space takes visitors on a journey through time featuring the British North Greenland Expedition that represented a seminal moment for the brand and its tool watches. Just as the North Flag can be traced back to the British North Greenland Expedition (BNGE) of 1952-54, which was based at North Ice camp, watch lovers will get to discover the inspiration of the latest Tudor Ranger.

Discover the conception of the Tudor Ranger

On 8 July 1952, the British North Greenland Expedition departed Deptford, located on the banks of the River Thames in London, for a two-year scientific mission to study Greenland’s ice sheets. It was here, 30 men were issued new Tudor Oyster Prince watches – the brand’s first automatic and waterproof watch, they become the first to group test these timepieces, under real-world extreme conditions during long term mission to gather not just scientific data but also performance data on behalf of Tudor. Many of these watches have been lost but one managed to survive and was recently found in the back of a kitchen drawer in a house in England. This is the story of Major Desmond Homard’s Tudor Oyster Prince. In 2022, to mark the 70th Anniversary of the British North Greenland Expedition, Tudor celebrated the “Born to Dare” spirit of these pioneers with the launch of the newest Ranger: An affordable combination of state-of-the-art watchmaking technology and history-driven aesthetics — redesigned for the modern explorer in everyone

Underscoring the harshness of conditions, BNGE lasted through two long Arctic winters with most of their expedition gear, including large tracked vehicles known as “Weasels,” air-dropped inland by the Royal Air Force. A highlight of the exhibition is a reproduction of that M29 Weasel, a robust all-utility vehicle designed for operation in rough terrains, used during the expedition.

The art of going uphill: Tudor Pro Cycling Team

Tudor’s “Born to Dare” ethos is also exemplified in the legend of cyclist Fabian Cancellara, winner of multiple Olympic and World Championships. nicknamed “Spartacus”, Cancellara’s cycling skills began to blossom at an early age, when he impressed as a time trialist and dominated Swiss junior cycling. His adult career exploits were impeccable, achieving great successes in the classics; winning Paris–Roubaix three times, Milan–San Remo once, and the Tour of Flanders three times. Cancellara was time trial world champion four times in his career. As part of the exhibition experience, Tudor highlights their partnership with Cancellara’s Pro Cycling team, providing a realistic and exhilarating virtual cycling experience where participants can immerse themselves in the interactive Bike Experience Area, in celebration of the thrill of two-wheel exploration, pedalling along Tudor’s virtual route of Time Trial Challenge Crans Montana, complete with realistic scenery, varied terrain, and captivating challenges.

The Spirit of Daring Adventure Exhibition will offer visitors an unforgettable journey through time and an opportunity to witness the unique blend of heritage and innovation that defines Tudor and Cortina Watch.

