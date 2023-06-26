ICMYI LEGO has come out with a BTS set. Now to celebrate its new IDEAS set, LEGO is putting on a BTS Dynamite Experience right here in Singapore. The LEGO Group, in partnership with Singapore Tourism Board and Orchard Road Business Association, is shaking up Orchard Road this July with an interactive pop-up.

Located in the heart of Orchard Road, in front of Ngee Ann City, the experience is designed to immerse visitors in a Dynamite town with visually captivating photo opportunities and interactive activities, adding buzz and vibrancy to the iconic Singapore street.

The LEGO BTS Dynamite experience pop-up will boast three experiential zones. This includes the LEGO BTS Big Builds Stage, Disco Retail Zone and Record Discovery Zone, which will be placed along a 39-metre stretch on Orchard Road.

Photo opportunities are aplenty with the band in their 1.2m high LEGO minifigure forms on stage. The Disco Retail Zone will see a large-scale LEGO BTS Diorama build inspired by the scenes of the Dynamite music video. Within the zone, there will also be an interactive photo booth where visitors can crystallise their memories with music-themed graphic stickers and instant physical prints.

Additionally there are also several retail offers, interactive experiences and promotions visitors can take advantage off. Selected LEGO sets will be on sold for up 25% off with enticing gift with purchase and bundle deals as well. At the Record Discovery Zone, visitors can participate in the LEGO Donut build, they can also build ‘mini me’ versions of themselves at the event and also participate in a dance off experience.

The LEGO Dynamite experience at Orchard Road will be held from 7 to 16 July 2023, 11am to 9pm daily. Admission is free.

(Images: LEGO Group)