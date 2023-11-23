Louis Vuitton made LVMH history when they ushered in the Advent Season with a 21 metre tall Christmas tree and a life-sized Toy Truck measuring 7 metres long at ION Orchard’s level 1 entrance for the first time in Singapore.

Hiding a mini cinema within, it stands as the tallest tree ever at the location. With 30 tiers, it is home to over 900 individuals ornaments on the tree, most of them the brand’s iconic objets including 107 Vivienne dolls and 3 flying aeroplanes.

ION Orchard’s tallest Christmas Tree courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Both tree and truck draw inspiration from the heritage of the first Salon du Jouet (toy store) where handmade wooden toys and dolls were created by Gaston Louis Vuitton, the grandson of Louis Vuitton in 1935.

Showcasing the Maison’s savoir-faire, the one of a kind Christmas tree is also decorated with mascots like Gaston and DouDou (the teddy bears) – as well as iconic designs including the Speedy, Alma, Alzer and the Twist, alongside 196 lightboxes with Louis Vuitton motifs and giftboxes.

Visitors can also enjoy a 1 minute animation film specially created for the occasion when they enter the towering tree and discover the Maison’s mascots as they come to life, craft, pack and deliver special gifts while building the Christmas Tree together.

Neighbouring, Vivienne takes the driver’s seat in the life-sized Toy Truck stacked with Louis Vuitton gift boxes. Wooden toys have been be an integral part of childhood for thousands of years. In the 1700s, German toy makers began making a variety of popular wooden toys, taking orders in advance for special occasions and often for custom wooden toys. And so, it was a real treat to have photo opportunities with the Toy Truck right next to Vivienne.

The Christmas light up also coincides with the revamp of the brand’s flagship store at ION. Its new concept is expected to be unveiled in early 2024. For now, Louis Vuitton’s temporary home is deeper within the mall beside the escalators leading to the basement at level 1.

On till 1 Jan 2024