Supergoop! is having a Party at Design Orchard from 4 to 6 August

To promote the brand’s new campaign, Solar Powered Freedom, Supergoop! has organised an open-to-all event happening from 4 – 6 August, 10.30 am to 7 pm at Design Orchard Level 2.

Solar Powered, the latest campaign of Supergoop!, implores everyone to embrace the sun confidently and the energy it radiates. Likewise, the event encourages us to bask in the sun safely, showcasing some of the brand’s iconic products that honour the SPF maestro’s vision.

Sunscreens like the PLAY Everyday Lotion with Sunflower Extract Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++, Glowscreen Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++, Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++, and Every Single Face SPR-Shield Watery Lotion SPF 50, will appear in experiential stations of the event, alongside the bestsellers. Here, customers can make their purchases through QR codes, which will direct them to the eCommerce sites of Supergoop!.

Additionally, the pop-up will serve up delectable treats from Korean bagel cafe, B for Bagels, and local acai brand, The Acai Affair, to sweeten up the adventure under the sun.